Scottish League Two
Albion0Stirling5

Albion Rovers v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Morrison
  • 2Hardie
  • 6Fagan
  • 5Krones
  • 3Trialist
  • 4Wharton
  • 8FotheringhamBooked at 33minsSubstituted forRossat 65'minutes
  • 7Reilly
  • 10EscuriolaSubstituted forWatsonat 73'minutes
  • 11RodgersSubstituted forTrialistat 28'minutes
  • 9ByrneBooked at 21mins

Substitutes

  • 12Trialist
  • 14Watson
  • 15Wilson
  • 16Ross
  • 17Potts
  • 18McMahon
  • 19Kearney

Stirling

  • 1Ferrie
  • 5Horne
  • 2McGeachie
  • 6McGregorBooked at 20minsSubstituted forBannerat 60'minutes
  • 3Allan
  • 7Jardine
  • 4Hughes
  • 8ThomasSubstituted forAshmoreat 45'minutes
  • 10Smith
  • 11MacDonaldSubstituted forWrightat 73'minutes
  • 9Mackin

Substitutes

  • 12Banner
  • 14Thomson
  • 15Ashmore
  • 16McLaughlin
  • 17Binnie
  • 18Wright
  • 19MacDonald
Referee:
Graham Beaton
Attendance:
293

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home3
Away14
Shots on Target
Home1
Away9
Corners
Home1
Away7
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Albion Rovers 0, Stirling Albion 5.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Albion Rovers 0, Stirling Albion 5.

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Stirling Albion 5. Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Penalty Stirling Albion. Darren L. Smith draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Peter Morrison (Albion Rovers) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Trialist (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion).

Michael Hardie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Sean Fagan.

Attempt saved. Max Wright (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) header from very close range is high and wide to the left.

Max Wright (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sean Fagan (Albion Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Max Wright replaces Peter MacDonald.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Jamie Watson replaces Gerard Hernando Escuriola.

Attempt saved. Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Brian Ross (Albion Rovers).

Brian Ross (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ronan Hughes (Stirling Albion).

Attempt saved. Brian Ross (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Brian Ross replaces Gregor Fotheringham.

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Stirling Albion 4. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Jardine.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Peter Morrison.

Attempt saved. Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Michael Hardie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion).

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Kyle Banner replaces Jordan McGregor.

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Stirling Albion 3. Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Gerard Hernando Escuriola (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Stirling Albion 2. Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Ashmore with a cross.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Gregor Fotheringham.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jason Krones.

Trialist (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion).

Foul by Gerard Hernando Escuriola (Albion Rovers).

Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Albion Rovers 0, Stirling Albion 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Albion Rovers 0, Stirling Albion 1.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City22153442162648
2Peterhead21152444172747
3Clyde21143437181945
4Annan Athletic22104835251034
5Stirling218493029128
6Elgin2182113245-1326
7Cowdenbeath207492723425
8Queen's Park216692328-524
9Berwick2142152057-3714
10Albion2014151648-327
View full Scottish League Two table

