Match ends, Albion Rovers 0, Stirling Albion 5.
Albion Rovers v Stirling Albion
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Morrison
- 2Hardie
- 6Fagan
- 5Krones
- 3Trialist
- 4Wharton
- 8FotheringhamBooked at 33minsSubstituted forRossat 65'minutes
- 7Reilly
- 10EscuriolaSubstituted forWatsonat 73'minutes
- 11RodgersSubstituted forTrialistat 28'minutes
- 9ByrneBooked at 21mins
Substitutes
- 12Trialist
- 14Watson
- 15Wilson
- 16Ross
- 17Potts
- 18McMahon
- 19Kearney
Stirling
- 1Ferrie
- 5Horne
- 2McGeachie
- 6McGregorBooked at 20minsSubstituted forBannerat 60'minutes
- 3Allan
- 7Jardine
- 4Hughes
- 8ThomasSubstituted forAshmoreat 45'minutes
- 10Smith
- 11MacDonaldSubstituted forWrightat 73'minutes
- 9Mackin
Substitutes
- 12Banner
- 14Thomson
- 15Ashmore
- 16McLaughlin
- 17Binnie
- 18Wright
- 19MacDonald
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
- Attendance:
- 293
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away9
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Albion Rovers 0, Stirling Albion 5.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Stirling Albion 5. Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Penalty Stirling Albion. Darren L. Smith draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Peter Morrison (Albion Rovers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Trialist (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion).
Michael Hardie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Sean Fagan.
Attempt saved. Max Wright (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) header from very close range is high and wide to the left.
Max Wright (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sean Fagan (Albion Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Max Wright replaces Peter MacDonald.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Jamie Watson replaces Gerard Hernando Escuriola.
Attempt saved. Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Brian Ross (Albion Rovers).
Brian Ross (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ronan Hughes (Stirling Albion).
Attempt saved. Brian Ross (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Brian Ross replaces Gregor Fotheringham.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Stirling Albion 4. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daniel Jardine.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Peter Morrison.
Attempt saved. Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Michael Hardie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Kyle Banner replaces Jordan McGregor.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Stirling Albion 3. Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Gerard Hernando Escuriola (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Stirling Albion 2. Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Ashmore with a cross.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Gregor Fotheringham.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jason Krones.
Trialist (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion).
Foul by Gerard Hernando Escuriola (Albion Rovers).
Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Albion Rovers 0, Stirling Albion 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Albion Rovers 0, Stirling Albion 1.