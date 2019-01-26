Scottish League Two
Clyde1Cowdenbeath0

Clyde v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 5Rumsby
  • 4Lang
  • 3StewartSubstituted forLoveat 62'minutes
  • 10McStay
  • 8Rankin
  • 6Grant
  • 7BoyleSubstituted forNicollat 76'minutes
  • 9Syvertsen
  • 11LamontSubstituted forLyonat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Nicoll
  • 14Lyon
  • 15Duffie
  • 16McNiff
  • 17Love
  • 18Cogill
  • 21Hughes

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2MullenBooked at 44mins
  • 4Deas
  • 5Pyper
  • 3TalbotBooked at 90mins
  • 10Fraser
  • 6Miller
  • 8AllanBooked at 77minsSubstituted forMalcolmat 83'minutes
  • 7CoxBooked at 55minsSubstituted forHenveyat 69'minutes
  • 9Renton
  • 11BuchananSubstituted forScottat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Scott
  • 14Sheerin
  • 15Marsh
  • 16Swann
  • 17Goodfellow
  • 18Henvey
  • 19Malcolm
Referee:
Craig Napier
Attendance:
604

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home16
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Clyde 1, Cowdenbeath 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Clyde 1, Cowdenbeath 0.

Booking

Jason Talbot (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jason Talbot (Cowdenbeath).

Kristoffer Syvertsen (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Robbie Deas (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt saved. Robbie Deas (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Tom Lang.

Attempt saved. Ross Lyon (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. John Rankin (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Martin Scott (Cowdenbeath).

Foul by Ross Lyon (Clyde).

Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tom Lang (Clyde).

Gary Fraser (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jason Talbot (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Blair Malcolm replaces Jordan Allan.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Martin Scott replaces Robbie Buchanan.

Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Fraser (Cowdenbeath).

Booking

Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

John Rankin (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath).

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Ross Lyon replaces Mark Lamont.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Kevin Nicoll replaces Jack Boyle.

Attempt missed. Chris McStay (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Matthew Henvey replaces David Cox.

Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath).

Goal!

Goal! Clyde 1, Cowdenbeath 0. Ray Grant (Clyde) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Boyle.

Attempt blocked. Jack Boyle (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Robbie Deas.

Attempt blocked. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Ally Love replaces Jordan Stewart.

Ray Grant (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath).

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Ray Grant.

Attempt saved. Kristoffer Syvertsen (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City22153442162648
2Peterhead21152444172747
3Clyde21143437181945
4Annan Athletic22104835251034
5Stirling218493029128
6Elgin2182113245-1326
7Cowdenbeath207492723425
8Queen's Park216692328-524
9Berwick2142152057-3714
10Albion2014151648-327
