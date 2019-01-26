Match ends, Clyde 1, Cowdenbeath 0.
Clyde v Cowdenbeath
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Cuddihy
- 5Rumsby
- 4Lang
- 3StewartSubstituted forLoveat 62'minutes
- 10McStay
- 8Rankin
- 6Grant
- 7BoyleSubstituted forNicollat 76'minutes
- 9Syvertsen
- 11LamontSubstituted forLyonat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Nicoll
- 14Lyon
- 15Duffie
- 16McNiff
- 17Love
- 18Cogill
- 21Hughes
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 2MullenBooked at 44mins
- 4Deas
- 5Pyper
- 3TalbotBooked at 90mins
- 10Fraser
- 6Miller
- 8AllanBooked at 77minsSubstituted forMalcolmat 83'minutes
- 7CoxBooked at 55minsSubstituted forHenveyat 69'minutes
- 9Renton
- 11BuchananSubstituted forScottat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Scott
- 14Sheerin
- 15Marsh
- 16Swann
- 17Goodfellow
- 18Henvey
- 19Malcolm
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
- Attendance:
- 604
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Clyde 1, Cowdenbeath 0.
Booking
Jason Talbot (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jason Talbot (Cowdenbeath).
Kristoffer Syvertsen (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robbie Deas (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt saved. Robbie Deas (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Tom Lang.
Attempt saved. Ross Lyon (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. John Rankin (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martin Scott (Cowdenbeath).
Foul by Ross Lyon (Clyde).
Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Lang (Clyde).
Gary Fraser (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jason Talbot (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Blair Malcolm replaces Jordan Allan.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Martin Scott replaces Robbie Buchanan.
Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Fraser (Cowdenbeath).
Booking
Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
John Rankin (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath).
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Ross Lyon replaces Mark Lamont.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Kevin Nicoll replaces Jack Boyle.
Attempt missed. Chris McStay (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Matthew Henvey replaces David Cox.
Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath).
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 1, Cowdenbeath 0. Ray Grant (Clyde) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Boyle.
Attempt blocked. Jack Boyle (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Robbie Deas.
Attempt blocked. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Ally Love replaces Jordan Stewart.
Ray Grant (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath).
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Ray Grant.
Attempt saved. Kristoffer Syvertsen (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.