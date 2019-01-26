Scottish League One
Stenhousemuir1Airdrieonians0

Stenhousemuir v Airdrieonians

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 2Reid
  • 19Munro
  • 4NeillSubstituted forHalleranat 64'minutes
  • 3DonaldsonBooked at 61mins
  • 20Dingwall
  • 6Ferry
  • 22McBrearty
  • 16Dickson
  • 9McGuigan
  • 10DuthieSubstituted forRossat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Tena
  • 7Gibbons
  • 8Paterson
  • 11Cook
  • 14Ross
  • 15Halleran
  • 17McMinn

Airdrieonians

  • 1HuttonBooked at 56mins
  • 2O'Neil
  • 4Crighton
  • 8EdwardsSubstituted forDuffyat 76'minutes
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Stewart
  • 5MillarSubstituted forConroyat 76'minutes
  • 10Glass
  • 6Gallagher
  • 9McIntosh
  • 11CarrickBooked at 64minsSubstituted forWilkieat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Duffy
  • 14Cairns
  • 15Robertson
  • 16Page
  • 17McKenzie
  • 18Conroy
  • 19Wilkie
Referee:
Steven Reid
Attendance:
794

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home7
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Airdrieonians 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Airdrieonians 0.

Foul by Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians).

Mark Ferry (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Conor McBrearty.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Chris O'Neil.

Foul by Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians).

Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir).

Foul by Kieran MacDonald (Airdrieonians).

Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Andy Munro.

Attempt missed. Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Darryl Duffy replaces Joshua Edwards.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Ryan Conroy replaces Kieran Millar.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Airdrieonians 0. Thomas Halleran (Stenhousemuir) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Foul by Declan Glass (Airdrieonians).

Thomas Halleran (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Kieran Millar.

Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir).

Attempt missed. Declan Glass (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Kyle Wilkie replaces Dale Carrick.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Sebastian Ross replaces Conner Duthie.

Attempt missed. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Declan Glass (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians).

Russell Dingwall (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Thomas Halleran replaces Morgyn Neill because of an injury.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Mark Ferry.

Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir).

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Andy Munro.

Attempt blocked. Declan Glass (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

David Hutton (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22164249202952
2Raith Rovers22116549292039
3East Fife2212283631538
4Forfar2211383234-236
5Airdrieonians2293103128330
6Montrose228592734-729
7Stranraer2165102632-623
8Brechin2164112635-922
9Dumbarton2255123140-920
10Stenhousemuir2261152246-2419
