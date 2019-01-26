Match ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Airdrieonians 0.
Stenhousemuir v Airdrieonians
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2Reid
- 19Munro
- 4NeillSubstituted forHalleranat 64'minutes
- 3DonaldsonBooked at 61mins
- 20Dingwall
- 6Ferry
- 22McBrearty
- 16Dickson
- 9McGuigan
- 10DuthieSubstituted forRossat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Tena
- 7Gibbons
- 8Paterson
- 11Cook
- 14Ross
- 15Halleran
- 17McMinn
Airdrieonians
- 1HuttonBooked at 56mins
- 2O'Neil
- 4Crighton
- 8EdwardsSubstituted forDuffyat 76'minutes
- 3MacDonald
- 7Stewart
- 5MillarSubstituted forConroyat 76'minutes
- 10Glass
- 6Gallagher
- 9McIntosh
- 11CarrickBooked at 64minsSubstituted forWilkieat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Duffy
- 14Cairns
- 15Robertson
- 16Page
- 17McKenzie
- 18Conroy
- 19Wilkie
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
- Attendance:
- 794
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Airdrieonians 0.
Foul by Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians).
Mark Ferry (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Conor McBrearty.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Chris O'Neil.
Foul by Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians).
Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir).
Foul by Kieran MacDonald (Airdrieonians).
Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Andy Munro.
Attempt missed. Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Darryl Duffy replaces Joshua Edwards.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Ryan Conroy replaces Kieran Millar.
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 1, Airdrieonians 0. Thomas Halleran (Stenhousemuir) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Foul by Declan Glass (Airdrieonians).
Thomas Halleran (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Kieran Millar.
Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt missed. Declan Glass (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Kyle Wilkie replaces Dale Carrick.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Sebastian Ross replaces Conner Duthie.
Attempt missed. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Declan Glass (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians).
Russell Dingwall (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Thomas Halleran replaces Morgyn Neill because of an injury.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Mark Ferry.
Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir).
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Andy Munro.
Attempt blocked. Declan Glass (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
David Hutton (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card.