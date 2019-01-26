Scottish League One
Dumbarton1Montrose1

Dumbarton v Montrose

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 1AdamSubstituted forSmithat 81'minutes
  • 12Ferguson
  • 18van SchaikBooked at 62mins
  • 6Carswell
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 10Forbes
  • 8Hutton
  • 23ThomsonBooked at 31minsSubstituted forGallagherat 66'minutes
  • 11Barr
  • 16ArmourBooked at 58minsSubstituted forBarrat 90+2'minutes
  • 7MelinguiBooked at 65mins

Substitutes

  • 5Perry
  • 9Gallagher
  • 21Smith
  • 55Barr

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 14Dillon
  • 5BolochoweckyjBooked at 90mins
  • 18Campbell
  • 3SteevesBooked at 65mins
  • 7Webster
  • 8WatsonSubstituted forMassonat 73'minutes
  • 22Cregg
  • 11MilneSubstituted forCallaghanat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 23HendersonSubstituted forJohnstonat 63'minutes
  • 9Rennie

Substitutes

  • 2Masson
  • 10Campbell
  • 12Harrington
  • 16Johnston
  • 17Redman
  • 19Callaghan
  • 24Skelly
Referee:
Barry Cook
Attendance:
521

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home8
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home16
Away20

Live Text

Match ends, Dumbarton 1, Montrose 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dumbarton 1, Montrose 1.

Booking

Liam Callaghan (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Liam Callaghan (Montrose).

Attempt missed. Bobby Barr (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Andrew Steeves.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Craig Barr replaces Ben Armour.

Booking

Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Bobby Barr (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose).

Goal!

Goal! Dumbarton 1, Montrose 1. Martin Rennie (Montrose) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Penalty conceded by Chris Smith (Dumbarton) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Montrose. Martin Rennie draws a foul in the penalty area.

Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).

Liam Callaghan (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Boris Melingui (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Patrick Cregg (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Boris Melingui (Dumbarton).

Goal!

Goal! Dumbarton 1, Montrose 0. Boris Melingui (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ross Forbes following a set piece situation.

Ben Armour (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose).

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Liam Callaghan replaces Lewis Milne.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Chris Smith replaces Grant Adam because of an injury.

Delay in match Grant Adam (Dumbarton) because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Grant Adam (Dumbarton) because of an injury.

(Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Martin Rennie (Montrose).

Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Graham Webster (Montrose).

Foul by Boris Melingui (Dumbarton).

Andrew Steeves (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Henk van Schaik (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lewis Milne (Montrose).

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Terry Masson replaces Paul Watson.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Henk van Schaik.

Attempt blocked. Graham Webster (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22164249202952
2Raith Rovers22116549292039
3East Fife2212283631538
4Forfar2211383234-236
5Airdrieonians2293103128330
6Montrose228592734-729
7Stranraer2165102632-623
8Brechin2164112635-922
9Dumbarton2255123140-920
10Stenhousemuir2261152246-2419
View full Scottish League One table

