Match ends, Dumbarton 1, Montrose 1.
Dumbarton v Montrose
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 1AdamSubstituted forSmithat 81'minutes
- 12Ferguson
- 18van SchaikBooked at 62mins
- 6Carswell
- 2Ballantyne
- 10Forbes
- 8Hutton
- 23ThomsonBooked at 31minsSubstituted forGallagherat 66'minutes
- 11Barr
- 16ArmourBooked at 58minsSubstituted forBarrat 90+2'minutes
- 7MelinguiBooked at 65mins
Substitutes
- 5Perry
- 9Gallagher
- 21Smith
- 55Barr
Montrose
- 1Fleming
- 14Dillon
- 5BolochoweckyjBooked at 90mins
- 18Campbell
- 3SteevesBooked at 65mins
- 7Webster
- 8WatsonSubstituted forMassonat 73'minutes
- 22Cregg
- 11MilneSubstituted forCallaghanat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 23HendersonSubstituted forJohnstonat 63'minutes
- 9Rennie
Substitutes
- 2Masson
- 10Campbell
- 12Harrington
- 16Johnston
- 17Redman
- 19Callaghan
- 24Skelly
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
- Attendance:
- 521
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away20
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dumbarton 1, Montrose 1.
Booking
Liam Callaghan (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Liam Callaghan (Montrose).
Attempt missed. Bobby Barr (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Andrew Steeves.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Craig Barr replaces Ben Armour.
Booking
Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Bobby Barr (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose).
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 1, Montrose 1. Martin Rennie (Montrose) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty conceded by Chris Smith (Dumbarton) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Montrose. Martin Rennie draws a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).
Liam Callaghan (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Boris Melingui (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Patrick Cregg (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Boris Melingui (Dumbarton).
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 1, Montrose 0. Boris Melingui (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ross Forbes following a set piece situation.
Ben Armour (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose).
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Liam Callaghan replaces Lewis Milne.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Chris Smith replaces Grant Adam because of an injury.
Delay in match Grant Adam (Dumbarton) because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Grant Adam (Dumbarton) because of an injury.
(Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin Rennie (Montrose).
Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Graham Webster (Montrose).
Foul by Boris Melingui (Dumbarton).
Andrew Steeves (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Henk van Schaik (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lewis Milne (Montrose).
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Terry Masson replaces Paul Watson.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Henk van Schaik.
Attempt blocked. Graham Webster (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.