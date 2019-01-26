Match ends, Arbroath 0, Forfar Athletic 2.
Arbroath v Forfar Athletic
Line-ups
Arbroath
- 1Jamieson
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 11Linn
- 6Gold
- 10SwankieBooked at 73mins
- 7DenholmSubstituted forMcKennaat 56'minutes
- 9WallaceSubstituted forSpenceat 73'minutes
- 8DonnellySubstituted forDorisat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Kader
- 14Spence
- 15McCord
- 16Doris
- 17Whatley
- 18McKenna
- 21Hill
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 4Whyte
- 5Travis
- 3Eckersley
- 11MacKintosh
- 6ReillySubstituted forSpencerat 77'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 10CoupeSubstituted forEastonat 74'minutes
- 8Bain
- 9BairdBooked at 42minsSubstituted forMaloneat 88'minutes
- 7Hilson
Substitutes
- 12Easton
- 14Spencer
- 15Moore
- 16Malone
- 17Aitken
- 18Kennedy
- 21Hoban
- Referee:
- Scott Millar
- Attendance:
- 1,132
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arbroath 0, Forfar Athletic 2.
Attempt missed. Jason Thomson (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Greig Spence (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt missed. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Steven Doris (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic).
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Marc McCallum.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Eddie Malone replaces John Baird.
Dismissal
Brad Spencer (Forfar Athletic) is shown the red card.
Goal!
Goal! Arbroath 0, Forfar Athletic 2. Brad Spencer (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).
Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brad Spencer (Forfar Athletic).
Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).
Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Brad Spencer replaces Thomas Reilly.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Dylan Easton replaces Connor Coupe.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Steven Doris replaces Luke Donnelly.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Greig Spence replaces Ryan Wallace.
Booking
Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt blocked. John Baird (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Ross Meechan.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Ross Meechan.
David Gold (Arbroath) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).
Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. David Gold (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Luke Donnelly (Arbroath).
Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Bobby Linn (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ross Meechan (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt missed. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Michael McKenna replaces Danny Denholm.
Attempt missed. Danny Denholm (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.