Scottish League One
Arbroath0Forfar2

Arbroath v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Arbroath

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 11Linn
  • 6Gold
  • 10SwankieBooked at 73mins
  • 7DenholmSubstituted forMcKennaat 56'minutes
  • 9WallaceSubstituted forSpenceat 73'minutes
  • 8DonnellySubstituted forDorisat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Kader
  • 14Spence
  • 15McCord
  • 16Doris
  • 17Whatley
  • 18McKenna
  • 21Hill

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Whyte
  • 5Travis
  • 3Eckersley
  • 11MacKintosh
  • 6ReillySubstituted forSpencerat 77'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 10CoupeSubstituted forEastonat 74'minutes
  • 8Bain
  • 9BairdBooked at 42minsSubstituted forMaloneat 88'minutes
  • 7Hilson

Substitutes

  • 12Easton
  • 14Spencer
  • 15Moore
  • 16Malone
  • 17Aitken
  • 18Kennedy
  • 21Hoban
Referee:
Scott Millar
Attendance:
1,132

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home15
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Arbroath 0, Forfar Athletic 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Arbroath 0, Forfar Athletic 2.

Attempt missed. Jason Thomson (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Greig Spence (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt missed. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Steven Doris (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic).

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Marc McCallum.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Eddie Malone replaces John Baird.

Dismissal

Brad Spencer (Forfar Athletic) is shown the red card.

Goal!

Goal! Arbroath 0, Forfar Athletic 2. Brad Spencer (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).

Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brad Spencer (Forfar Athletic).

Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).

Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Brad Spencer replaces Thomas Reilly.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Dylan Easton replaces Connor Coupe.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Steven Doris replaces Luke Donnelly.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Greig Spence replaces Ryan Wallace.

Booking

Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt blocked. John Baird (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Ross Meechan.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Ross Meechan.

David Gold (Arbroath) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.

Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).

Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. David Gold (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Luke Donnelly (Arbroath).

Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Bobby Linn (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ross Meechan (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt missed. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Michael McKenna replaces Danny Denholm.

Attempt missed. Danny Denholm (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22164249202952
2Raith Rovers22116549292039
3East Fife2212283631538
4Forfar2211383234-236
5Airdrieonians2293103128330
6Montrose228592734-729
7Stranraer2165102632-623
8Brechin2164112635-922
9Dumbarton2255123140-920
10Stenhousemuir2261152246-2419
View full Scottish League One table

