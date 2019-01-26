Match ends, Stranraer 3, East Fife 4.
Stranraer v East Fife
Line-ups
Stranraer
- 1Currie
- 22HamillBooked at 45mins
- 5Brownlie
- 23Cummins
- 17Smith
- 6McManusSubstituted forElliottat 83'minutes
- 8TurnerBooked at 87mins
- 11Anderson
- 18Cameron
- 9Vitoria
- 20CrossanSubstituted forO'Keefeat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 3McGowan
- 4McDonald
- 13Avci
- 14Elliott
- 24O'Keefe
East Fife
- 1Long
- 6WatsonBooked at 61mins
- 5Dunlop
- 17MeggattBooked at 74mins
- 18Linton
- 14Watt
- 16DavidsonBooked at 58mins
- 3Docherty
- 8SlatterySubstituted forCurrieat 65'minutes
- 11AgnewSubstituted forSmithat 29'minutes
- 15DowdsSubstituted forKaneat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Dunsmore
- 4Kane
- 9Court
- 10Smith
- 19Currie
- 20Bell
- 21Trialist
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
- Attendance:
- 350
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stranraer 3, East Fife 4.
Rory Currie (East Fife) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Foul by Craig Watson (East Fife).
Joao Pereira Vitoria (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Daryll Meggatt (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Brownlie (Stranraer).
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Mark Docherty.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Daryll Meggatt.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Chris Kane.
Booking
Kyle Turner (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kevin Smith (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Turner (Stranraer).
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Chris Kane replaces Anton Dowds.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Cameron Elliott replaces Connor McManus.
Liam Watt (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Connor McManus (Stranraer).
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 3, East Fife 4. Anton Dowds (East Fife) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Liam Watt.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Connor McManus.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Conor O'Keefe replaces Paul Crossan.
Foul by Ross Davidson (East Fife).
Kyle Turner (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Anton Dowds (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Cummins (Stranraer).
Booking
Daryll Meggatt (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Daryll Meggatt (East Fife).
Paul Crossan (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 3, East Fife 3. Anton Dowds (East Fife) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Docherty.
Anton Dowds (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Connor McManus (Stranraer).
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 3, East Fife 2. Craig Watson (East Fife) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Watt.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Connor McManus.
Attempt blocked. Craig Watson (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Adam Cummins.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Rory Currie replaces Patrick Slattery.
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 3, East Fife 1. Joao Pereira Vitoria (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kyle Turner.
Attempt missed. Adam Cummins (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Craig Watson (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Craig Watson (East Fife).