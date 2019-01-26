Scottish League One
Stranraer3East Fife4

Stranraer v East Fife

Line-ups

Stranraer

  • 1Currie
  • 22HamillBooked at 45mins
  • 5Brownlie
  • 23Cummins
  • 17Smith
  • 6McManusSubstituted forElliottat 83'minutes
  • 8TurnerBooked at 87mins
  • 11Anderson
  • 18Cameron
  • 9Vitoria
  • 20CrossanSubstituted forO'Keefeat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3McGowan
  • 4McDonald
  • 13Avci
  • 14Elliott
  • 24O'Keefe

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 6WatsonBooked at 61mins
  • 5Dunlop
  • 17MeggattBooked at 74mins
  • 18Linton
  • 14Watt
  • 16DavidsonBooked at 58mins
  • 3Docherty
  • 8SlatterySubstituted forCurrieat 65'minutes
  • 11AgnewSubstituted forSmithat 29'minutes
  • 15DowdsSubstituted forKaneat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Dunsmore
  • 4Kane
  • 9Court
  • 10Smith
  • 19Currie
  • 20Bell
  • 21Trialist
Referee:
Mike Roncone
Attendance:
350

Match Stats

Home TeamStranraerAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home7
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home7
Away8
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Stranraer 3, East Fife 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stranraer 3, East Fife 4.

Rory Currie (East Fife) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Foul by Craig Watson (East Fife).

Joao Pereira Vitoria (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Daryll Meggatt (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Brownlie (Stranraer).

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Mark Docherty.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Daryll Meggatt.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Chris Kane.

Booking

Kyle Turner (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kevin Smith (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Turner (Stranraer).

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Chris Kane replaces Anton Dowds.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Cameron Elliott replaces Connor McManus.

Liam Watt (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Connor McManus (Stranraer).

Goal!

Goal! Stranraer 3, East Fife 4. Anton Dowds (East Fife) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Liam Watt.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Connor McManus.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Conor O'Keefe replaces Paul Crossan.

Foul by Ross Davidson (East Fife).

Kyle Turner (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Anton Dowds (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adam Cummins (Stranraer).

Booking

Daryll Meggatt (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Daryll Meggatt (East Fife).

Paul Crossan (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Stranraer 3, East Fife 3. Anton Dowds (East Fife) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Docherty.

Anton Dowds (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Connor McManus (Stranraer).

Goal!

Goal! Stranraer 3, East Fife 2. Craig Watson (East Fife) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Watt.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Connor McManus.

Attempt blocked. Craig Watson (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Adam Cummins.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Rory Currie replaces Patrick Slattery.

Goal!

Goal! Stranraer 3, East Fife 1. Joao Pereira Vitoria (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kyle Turner.

Attempt missed. Adam Cummins (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Booking

Craig Watson (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Craig Watson (East Fife).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22164249202952
2Raith Rovers22116549292039
3East Fife2212283631538
4Forfar2211383234-236
5Airdrieonians2293103128330
6Montrose228592734-729
7Stranraer2165102632-623
8Brechin2164112635-922
9Dumbarton2255123140-920
10Stenhousemuir2261152246-2419
View full Scottish League One table

