Match ends, Brechin City 2, Raith Rovers 1.
Brechin City v Raith Rovers
-
Line-ups
Brechin
- 19O'Neil
- 22Thomson
- 17Toshney
- 5HillBooked at 65mins
- 3Burns
- 10Sinclair
- 2McLean
- 14Smith
- 21KavanaghSubstituted forLynasat 75'minutes
- 9Jackson
- 7Orsi
Substitutes
- 12Lynas
- 15Morena
- 24Bowman
Raith Rovers
- 1Thomson
- 5Murray
- 4Davidson
- 6Benedictus
- 3Crane
- 16FlanaganSubstituted forMcGuffieat 77'minutes
- 14Wedderburn
- 8GillespieBooked at 72mins
- 11Dingwall
- 10VaughanSubstituted forNisbetat 31'minutes
- 7DugganBooked at 89mins
Substitutes
- 9Buchanan
- 12Matthews
- 15Nisbet
- 17Lyness
- 18McKay
- 20Watson
- 26McGuffie
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 601
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brechin City 2, Raith Rovers 1.
Attempt blocked. Craig McGuffie (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers).
Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Dougie Hill.
Attempt missed. Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Chris Duggan (Raith Rovers) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Booking
Chris Duggan (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers).
Andrew Jackson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Paul McLean.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Patrick O'Neil.
Attempt saved. Craig McGuffie (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers).
Sean Burns (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Craig McGuffie replaces Nathan Flanagan.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Aron Lynas replaces Ross Kavanagh.
Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City).
Booking
Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ross Kavanagh (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers).
Delay in match Euan Murray (Raith Rovers) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Brechin City 2, Raith Rovers 1. Ross Kavanagh (Brechin City) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Chris Duggan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Euan Smith (Brechin City).
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Patrick O'Neil.
Attempt saved. Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Dougie Hill (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nathan Flanagan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dougie Hill (Brechin City).
Attempt saved. Craig Thomson (Brechin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Dougie Hill.
Foul by Chris Duggan (Raith Rovers).
Lewis Toshney (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Jackson (Brechin City).
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Patrick O'Neil.