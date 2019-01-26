Scottish League One
Brechin2Raith Rovers1

Brechin City v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 19O'Neil
  • 22Thomson
  • 17Toshney
  • 5HillBooked at 65mins
  • 3Burns
  • 10Sinclair
  • 2McLean
  • 14Smith
  • 21KavanaghSubstituted forLynasat 75'minutes
  • 9Jackson
  • 7Orsi

Substitutes

  • 12Lynas
  • 15Morena
  • 24Bowman

Raith Rovers

  • 1Thomson
  • 5Murray
  • 4Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3Crane
  • 16FlanaganSubstituted forMcGuffieat 77'minutes
  • 14Wedderburn
  • 8GillespieBooked at 72mins
  • 11Dingwall
  • 10VaughanSubstituted forNisbetat 31'minutes
  • 7DugganBooked at 89mins

Substitutes

  • 9Buchanan
  • 12Matthews
  • 15Nisbet
  • 17Lyness
  • 18McKay
  • 20Watson
  • 26McGuffie
Referee:
Euan Anderson
Attendance:
601

Match Stats

Home TeamBrechinAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home9
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away12
Fouls
Home10
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Brechin City 2, Raith Rovers 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Brechin City 2, Raith Rovers 1.

Attempt blocked. Craig McGuffie (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers).

Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Dougie Hill.

Attempt missed. Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Chris Duggan (Raith Rovers) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Booking

Chris Duggan (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers).

Andrew Jackson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Paul McLean.

Attempt blocked. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Patrick O'Neil.

Attempt saved. Craig McGuffie (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers).

Sean Burns (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Craig McGuffie replaces Nathan Flanagan.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Aron Lynas replaces Ross Kavanagh.

Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City).

Booking

Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ross Kavanagh (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers).

Delay in match Euan Murray (Raith Rovers) because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Brechin City 2, Raith Rovers 1. Ross Kavanagh (Brechin City) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Chris Duggan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Euan Smith (Brechin City).

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Patrick O'Neil.

Attempt saved. Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

Dougie Hill (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Nathan Flanagan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dougie Hill (Brechin City).

Attempt saved. Craig Thomson (Brechin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Dougie Hill.

Foul by Chris Duggan (Raith Rovers).

Lewis Toshney (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrew Jackson (Brechin City).

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Patrick O'Neil.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22164249202952
2Raith Rovers22116549292039
3East Fife2212283631538
4Forfar2211383234-236
5Airdrieonians2293103128330
6Montrose228592734-729
7Stranraer2165102632-623
8Brechin2164112635-922
9Dumbarton2255123140-920
10Stenhousemuir2261152246-2419
View full Scottish League One table

