Partick Thistle 2-1 Queen of the South: Glasgow side off bottom of Championship

Joe Cardle opened the scoring for Partick Thistle

Blair Spittal inspired Partick Thistle as they moved off the foot of the Scottish Championship by beating fourth-placed Queen of the South.

Joe Cardle bundled in from Spittal's excellent delivery and the latter's cross was finished by Miles Storey.

Queens were back in the game with 10 minutes remaining when Andrew McCarthy conceded a penalty.

Stephen Dobbie fired his 34th goal of the season, making up for an earlier shot saved by Conor Hazard.

At the other end, Kris Doolan also had two efforts saved, his first a bullet like header was particularly well stopped.

After getting back into the match, Queens pushed forward, but it was Thistle who thought they had extended the lead when Ally Roy found the net but was ruled offside.

Thistle move a point above Falkirk, while their Dumfries visitors remain six points behind third-top Dundee United.

Partick Thistle manager Gary Caldwell: "The new players that have come in have made a massive impact. They've never experienced losing in Partick Thistle shirt, which is big, and that momentum needs to continue. We need to keep building on it."

Queen of the South manager Gary Naysmith: "We didn't play badly. The players gave me everything they had. When we were on top at the end of the first half we couldn't get that goal.

"We were without some players today and we probably just struggled to control the game. The disappointing thing was that we weren't set up for a throw-in and they got their second goal, then that makes it very difficult."