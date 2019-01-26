Match ends, Partick Thistle 2, Queen of the South 1.
Partick Thistle 2-1 Queen of the South: Glasgow side off bottom of Championship
Blair Spittal inspired Partick Thistle as they moved off the foot of the Scottish Championship by beating fourth-placed Queen of the South.
Joe Cardle bundled in from Spittal's excellent delivery and the latter's cross was finished by Miles Storey.
Queens were back in the game with 10 minutes remaining when Andrew McCarthy conceded a penalty.
Stephen Dobbie fired his 34th goal of the season, making up for an earlier shot saved by Conor Hazard.
At the other end, Kris Doolan also had two efforts saved, his first a bullet like header was particularly well stopped.
After getting back into the match, Queens pushed forward, but it was Thistle who thought they had extended the lead when Ally Roy found the net but was ruled offside.
Thistle move a point above Falkirk, while their Dumfries visitors remain six points behind third-top Dundee United.
Partick Thistle manager Gary Caldwell: "The new players that have come in have made a massive impact. They've never experienced losing in Partick Thistle shirt, which is big, and that momentum needs to continue. We need to keep building on it."
Queen of the South manager Gary Naysmith: "We didn't play badly. The players gave me everything they had. When we were on top at the end of the first half we couldn't get that goal.
"We were without some players today and we probably just struggled to control the game. The disappointing thing was that we weren't set up for a throw-in and they got their second goal, then that makes it very difficult."
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
- 15Hazard
- 2Elliott
- 43Saunders
- 31McMillan
- 3Penrice
- 17Slater
- 21FitzpatrickBooked at 68mins
- 8Bannigan
- 32CardleSubstituted forStoreyat 44'minutes
- 7SpittalSubstituted forMcCarthyat 78'minutes
- 9DoolanSubstituted forRoyat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 6McGinty
- 16McCarthy
- 19Storey
- 23Sneddon
- 29Coulibaly
- 30Mansell
- 99Roy
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 2Mercer
- 30Maguire
- 6Doyle
- 3MarshallBooked at 73mins
- 7Stirling
- 8JacobsBooked at 53mins
- 17MurraySubstituted forWatsonat 84'minutes
- 10ToddSubstituted forBellat 45'minutes
- 25DykesBooked at 72mins
- 11Dobbie
Substitutes
- 16Watson
- 19Bell
- 20Leighfield
- 24Harvey
- 27Irving
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 2,662
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Partick Thistle 2, Queen of the South 1.
Foul by Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle).
Scott Mercer (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Miles Storey (Partick Thistle).
Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay in match Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) because of an injury.
Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andy Stirling (Queen of the South).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) because of an injury.
Alistair Roy (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Queen of the South).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Dean Watson replaces Connor Murray.
Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Andrew McCarthy.
Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).
Owen Bell (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Owen Bell (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Penalty conceded by Andrew McCarthy (Partick Thistle) after a foul in the penalty area.
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 2, Queen of the South 1. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Queen of the South. Andy Stirling draws a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Andrew McCarthy replaces Blair Spittal.
Foul by Craig Slater (Partick Thistle).
Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Miles Storey.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Jack McMillan.
Attempt saved. Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Marshall (Queen of the South).
Booking
Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Steven Saunders (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Alistair Roy replaces Kris Doolan.
Attempt missed. Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Booking
Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle).
Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.