Ross County 2-0 Alloa Athletic: Dingwall side move top of Championship

Jamie Lindsay scored County's second goal

Ross County climbed above Ayr United at the top of the Scottish Championship thanks to victory over Alloa Athletic.

Declan McManus opened the scoring for the Staggies in the 10th minute when he drilled in from the edge of the box.

Jamie Lindsay doubled the hosts' lead just after the hour mark when he headed home from the rebound after his own shot was saved.

The win puts County three points ahead of Ayr, although Ian McCall's side have a game in hand.

It could have been more convincing for the Dingwall side, with Billy Mckay almost doubling the lead seven minutes after McManus' opener when his shot from 15 yards hit a post.

Mckay also fired over the bar 10 minutes before the break as the Staggies squandered two quickfire chances, with Lewis Spence also sending a shot wide.

Alloa are now only four points clear of the relegation play-off spot after Partick Thistle's win over Queen of the South.

Ross County co-manger, Steven Ferguson: "We were really professional. Alloa are a decent team - they played well. But we knew if we won the game we'd be back where we want to be, which is sitting at the top of the league.

"The pressure was on. We were at home and our supporters would expect us to win this game. We had to work extremely hard and thankfully we got the result we wanted."

Alloa Athletic manager Jim Goodwin: "We tried to play and I think we did reasonably well in the that aspect of the game but unfortunately when we got to the top end of the pitch we didn't work the goalkeeper enough. Sometimes our final ball from wide areas was disappointing.

"At half-time I was full of praise for the players. I thought they were the better footballing team in the first half. But the second goal was the killer and at 2-0 there's a mountain to climb."