Match ends, Ross County 2, Alloa Athletic 0.
Ross County 2-0 Alloa Athletic: Dingwall side move top of Championship
Ross County climbed above Ayr United at the top of the Scottish Championship thanks to victory over Alloa Athletic.
Declan McManus opened the scoring for the Staggies in the 10th minute when he drilled in from the edge of the box.
Jamie Lindsay doubled the hosts' lead just after the hour mark when he headed home from the rebound after his own shot was saved.
The win puts County three points ahead of Ayr, although Ian McCall's side have a game in hand.
It could have been more convincing for the Dingwall side, with Billy Mckay almost doubling the lead seven minutes after McManus' opener when his shot from 15 yards hit a post.
Mckay also fired over the bar 10 minutes before the break as the Staggies squandered two quickfire chances, with Lewis Spence also sending a shot wide.
Alloa are now only four points clear of the relegation play-off spot after Partick Thistle's win over Queen of the South.
Ross County co-manger, Steven Ferguson: "We were really professional. Alloa are a decent team - they played well. But we knew if we won the game we'd be back where we want to be, which is sitting at the top of the league.
"The pressure was on. We were at home and our supporters would expect us to win this game. We had to work extremely hard and thankfully we got the result we wanted."
Alloa Athletic manager Jim Goodwin: "We tried to play and I think we did reasonably well in the that aspect of the game but unfortunately when we got to the top end of the pitch we didn't work the goalkeeper enough. Sometimes our final ball from wide areas was disappointing.
"At half-time I was full of praise for the players. I thought they were the better footballing team in the first half. But the second goal was the killer and at 2-0 there's a mountain to climb."
Line-ups
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 2Fraser
- 15Watson
- 28van der Weg
- 3KellySubstituted forSempleat 45'minutes
- 10McManus
- 8Lindsay
- 6Draper
- 16SpenceBooked at 24minsSubstituted forCowieat 75'minutes
- 9MckaySubstituted forGardyneat 78'minutes
- 19Graham
Substitutes
- 7Gardyne
- 18Semple
- 21Munro
- 26Cowie
- 27Stewart
- 31Armstrong
- 44Grivosti
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Taggart
- 5Graham
- 4Roscoe
- 3Dick
- 7CawleySubstituted forKirkpatrickat 67'minutes
- 6HetheringtonSubstituted forHamiltonat 73'minutes
- 10Trouten
- 23ShieldsSubstituted forAitchisonat 83'minutes
- 11Flannigan
- 19Zanatta
Substitutes
- 8Robertson
- 9Hamilton
- 12Aitchison
- 14Brown
- 15Kirkpatrick
- 17Peggie
- 31Henry
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
- Attendance:
- 3,521
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ross County 2, Alloa Athletic 0.
Foul by Michael Gardyne (Ross County).
Jack Hamilton (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.
Attempt missed. Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Jack Aitchison (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Callum Semple.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Jack Aitchison replaces Connor Shields.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Michael Gardyne replaces Billy Mckay.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Don Cowie replaces Lewis Spence.
Attempt missed. Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Ross Draper (Ross County).
Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Jack Hamilton replaces Steven Hetherington.
Foul by Lewis Spence (Ross County).
Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Lewis Spence (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt saved. Ross Draper (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Neil Parry.
Attempt saved. Lewis Spence (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Jordan Kirkpatrick replaces Kevin Cawley.
Foul by Lewis Spence (Ross County).
Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lewis Spence (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic).
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Kenny van der Weg.
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 2, Alloa Athletic 0. Jamie Lindsay (Ross County) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Brian Graham.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Liam Dick.
Attempt saved. Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Billy Mckay (Ross County).
Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Billy Mckay (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Billy Mckay (Ross County) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Ross County) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Callum Semple replaces Sean Kelly.