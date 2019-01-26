Match ends, Morton 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.
Greenock Morton 0-0 Dunfermline Athletic: Debutant keepers keep clean sheets
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Greenock Morton and Dunfermline Athletic ground out a goalless draw at Cappielow that did little to enhance either side's promotion hopes.
Ryan Scully dealt with everything that came his way as the Pars goalkeeper made his debut after leaving the hosts for East End Park in midweek.
Opposite number Robby McCrorie, making his debut on loan from Rangers, enjoyed a fairly trouble-free afternoon.
On-loan Rangers striker Andrew Dallas also looked lively for the Ton.
Veteran home midfielder Chris Millar threatened on a number of occasions after the break, but Dunfermline held firm.
However, while Dunfermline move four points clear of third-bottom Alloa Athletic, Stevie Crawford is left still seeking a first goal under his management.
The Pars also stay four points adrift of Morton, who remain sixth, a point behind fourth-top Queen of the South.
Line-ups
Morton
- 23McCrorie
- 14Tumilty
- 2Kilday
- 4BuchananBooked at 36mins
- 3Iredale
- 7Millar
- 15DykesBooked at 67mins
- 8McAlister
- 6TelferSubstituted forTidserat 76'minutes
- 11McHugh
- 44DallasSubstituted forOliverat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Gaston
- 5Waddell
- 10Thomson
- 12Tidser
- 18Oliver
- 32Lyon
- 36Hynes
Dunfermline
- 40Scully
- 28Craigen
- 14Devine
- 6Ashcroft
- 3Longridge
- 8Beadling
- 19Vincent
- 17Thomson
- 7Higginbotham
- 23SmithSubstituted forMuirheadat 88'minutes
- 18El BakhtaouiSubstituted forHippolyteat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Williamson
- 11Connolly
- 15Hippolyte
- 20Gill
- 22Morrison
- 26Todd
- 36Muirhead
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Attendance:
- 1,907
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morton 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.
James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Chris Millar (Morton).
Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic).
Jack Iredale (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Robbie Muirhead replaces Callum Smith.
Attempt blocked. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Tidser (Morton).
Attempt missed. Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Chris Millar (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).
Michael Tidser (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Gary Oliver replaces Andrew Dallas.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Michael Tidser replaces Charlie Telfer.
Attempt missed. Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Chris Millar (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Dylan Dykes (Morton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Callum Smith (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jim McAlister.
Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charlie Telfer (Morton).
Booking
Dylan Dykes (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Myles Hippolyte replaces Faissal El Bakhtaoui.
Attempt missed. Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jim McAlister (Morton).
Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).
Jim McAlister (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andrew Dallas (Morton).
Foul by Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic).
Dylan Dykes (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jack Iredale.
Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Millar (Morton).
Foul by Callum Smith (Dunfermline Athletic).