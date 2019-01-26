Greenock Morton 0-0 Dunfermline Athletic: Debutant keepers keep clean sheets

From the section

Ryan Scully was back at Cappielow in goal for Dunfermline

Greenock Morton and Dunfermline Athletic ground out a goalless draw at Cappielow that did little to enhance either side's promotion hopes.

Ryan Scully dealt with everything that came his way as the Pars goalkeeper made his debut after leaving the hosts for East End Park in midweek.

Opposite number Robby McCrorie, making his debut on loan from Rangers, enjoyed a fairly trouble-free afternoon.

On-loan Rangers striker Andrew Dallas also looked lively for the Ton.

Veteran home midfielder Chris Millar threatened on a number of occasions after the break, but Dunfermline held firm.

However, while Dunfermline move four points clear of third-bottom Alloa Athletic, Stevie Crawford is left still seeking a first goal under his management.

The Pars also stay four points adrift of Morton, who remain sixth, a point behind fourth-top Queen of the South.