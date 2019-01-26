Scottish Championship
Morton0Dunfermline0

Greenock Morton 0-0 Dunfermline Athletic: Debutant keepers keep clean sheets

Dunfermline Athletic goalkeeper Ryan Scully
Ryan Scully was back at Cappielow in goal for Dunfermline

Greenock Morton and Dunfermline Athletic ground out a goalless draw at Cappielow that did little to enhance either side's promotion hopes.

Ryan Scully dealt with everything that came his way as the Pars goalkeeper made his debut after leaving the hosts for East End Park in midweek.

Opposite number Robby McCrorie, making his debut on loan from Rangers, enjoyed a fairly trouble-free afternoon.

On-loan Rangers striker Andrew Dallas also looked lively for the Ton.

Veteran home midfielder Chris Millar threatened on a number of occasions after the break, but Dunfermline held firm.

However, while Dunfermline move four points clear of third-bottom Alloa Athletic, Stevie Crawford is left still seeking a first goal under his management.

The Pars also stay four points adrift of Morton, who remain sixth, a point behind fourth-top Queen of the South.

Line-ups

Morton

  • 23McCrorie
  • 14Tumilty
  • 2Kilday
  • 4BuchananBooked at 36mins
  • 3Iredale
  • 7Millar
  • 15DykesBooked at 67mins
  • 8McAlister
  • 6TelferSubstituted forTidserat 76'minutes
  • 11McHugh
  • 44DallasSubstituted forOliverat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Gaston
  • 5Waddell
  • 10Thomson
  • 12Tidser
  • 18Oliver
  • 32Lyon
  • 36Hynes

Dunfermline

  • 40Scully
  • 28Craigen
  • 14Devine
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 3Longridge
  • 8Beadling
  • 19Vincent
  • 17Thomson
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 23SmithSubstituted forMuirheadat 88'minutes
  • 18El BakhtaouiSubstituted forHippolyteat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Williamson
  • 11Connolly
  • 15Hippolyte
  • 20Gill
  • 22Morrison
  • 26Todd
  • 36Muirhead
Referee:
Alan Newlands
Attendance:
1,907

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home9
Away14
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Morton 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Morton 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.

James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Chris Millar (Morton).

Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic).

Jack Iredale (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Robbie Muirhead replaces Callum Smith.

Attempt blocked. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Tidser (Morton).

Attempt missed. Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Chris Millar (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).

Michael Tidser (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Gary Oliver replaces Andrew Dallas.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Michael Tidser replaces Charlie Telfer.

Attempt missed. Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Chris Millar (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Dylan Dykes (Morton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Callum Smith (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jim McAlister.

Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Charlie Telfer (Morton).

Booking

Dylan Dykes (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Myles Hippolyte replaces Faissal El Bakhtaoui.

Attempt missed. Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jim McAlister (Morton).

Foul by Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic).

Jim McAlister (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Andrew Dallas (Morton).

Foul by Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic).

Dylan Dykes (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jack Iredale.

Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Millar (Morton).

Foul by Callum Smith (Dunfermline Athletic).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22126437201742
2Ayr21116435181739
3Dundee Utd2210663130136
4Queen of Sth227963425930
5Inverness CT2161232924530
6Morton227872430-629
7Dunfermline226792228-625
8Alloa225892332-923
9Partick Thistle2254132135-1419
10Falkirk2246122034-1418
View full Scottish Championship table

