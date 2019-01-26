Scottish Championship
Falkirk2Inverness CT2

Falkirk 2-2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle: Bairns fight back to draw but go bottom

By Heather Dewar

BBC Scotland at Falkirk Stadium

Falkirk's Ian McShane scores direct from a corner
Ian McShane's equaliser came direct from a corner

Falkirk twice came from behind to draw with Inverness Caledonian Thistle but drop back to the bottom of the Scottish Championship.

Shaun Rooney pounced on a Joe Chalmers free-kick to fire in from six yards after only eight minutes.

Zak Rudden tapped in a Mark Waddington cross to level after 30 minutes, but Aaron Doran's volley restored Caley Thistle's lead before half-time.

However, Ian McShane scored direct from a corner 10 minutes after the break.

Rudden had a chance to win it for Falkirk just minutes before the end, but the striker's shot flew wildly past.

With Partick Thistle beating Queen of the South, the Bairns fall a point behind the Glasgow side, while Caley Thistle move level on points with the Dumfries outfit but remain fifth on goal difference.

Falkirk manager Ray McKinnon: "That's us unbeaten in January but we need to start winning games. It will happen sooner or later, I'm certain of that.

"We still need two players. We need someone to hold the ball up front and an experienced centre half. We played a more attacking style but we just weren't clicking in the final third."

Inverness CT manager John Robertson: "It was a strange game. Both equalisers come against the run of play. The Falkirk keeper - he was terrific - kept them in the game.

"The most disappointing thing was not getting a penalty kick. Their player runs six yards to close down, hands above shoulders, and it comes off both hands. It's a clear a penalty as you'll get."

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 43Burgoyne
  • 3McGhee
  • 19Rudden
  • 28McKenna
  • 14Robson
  • 21Osman
  • 23Dixon
  • 16McShane
  • 11MacLeanSubstituted forKeillor-Dunnat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 7PetraviciusSubstituted forLaveryat 75'minutes
  • 27WaddingtonSubstituted forPatonat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Kidd
  • 6Paton
  • 10Keillor-Dunn
  • 12Mitchell
  • 18Brough
  • 22McKee
  • 24Lavery

Inverness CT

  • 21Mackay
  • 2RooneyBooked at 90mins
  • 4Chalmers
  • 6McCart
  • 3TremarcoBooked at 62mins
  • 22McKay
  • 19WhiteSubstituted forMcDonaldat 80'minutes
  • 15Welsh
  • 7Polworth
  • 9AustinSubstituted forOakleyat 63'minutes
  • 10Doran CoganSubstituted forMcCauleyat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8McCauley
  • 14Oakley
  • 17McDonald
  • 24Trafford
  • 29McHattie
  • 33Mackinnon
  • 40Harper
Referee:
David Munro
Attendance:
5,843

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home7
Away17
Shots on Target
Home4
Away9
Corners
Home9
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Falkirk 2, Inverness CT 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Falkirk 2, Inverness CT 2.

Booking

Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk).

Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Zak Rudden (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Shayne Lavery (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT).

Attempt saved. Paul Paton (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Brad McKay.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.

Foul by Thomas Robson (Falkirk).

Anthony McDonald (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Anthony McDonald (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Darren McCauley (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Anthony McDonald replaces Jordan White.

Paul Dixon (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Paul Paton replaces Mark Waddington.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Jamie McCart.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Harry Burgoyne.

Attempt saved. George Oakley (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Shayne Lavery replaces Deimantas Petravicius.

Attempt missed. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Jamie McCart (Inverness CT) because of an injury.

Delay in match Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Ciaran McKenna.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Darren McCauley replaces Aaron Doran because of an injury.

Delay in match Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Davis Keillor-Dunn replaces Ross MacLean.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. George Oakley replaces Nathan Austin.

Booking

Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mark Waddington (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT).

Attempt missed. Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22126437201742
2Ayr21116435181739
3Dundee Utd2210663130136
4Queen of Sth227963425930
5Inverness CT2161232924530
6Morton227872430-629
7Dunfermline226792228-625
8Alloa225892332-923
9Partick Thistle2254132135-1419
10Falkirk2246122034-1418
View full Scottish Championship table

