Match ends, Falkirk 2, Inverness CT 2.
Falkirk 2-2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle: Bairns fight back to draw but go bottom
Falkirk twice came from behind to draw with Inverness Caledonian Thistle but drop back to the bottom of the Scottish Championship.
Shaun Rooney pounced on a Joe Chalmers free-kick to fire in from six yards after only eight minutes.
Zak Rudden tapped in a Mark Waddington cross to level after 30 minutes, but Aaron Doran's volley restored Caley Thistle's lead before half-time.
However, Ian McShane scored direct from a corner 10 minutes after the break.
Rudden had a chance to win it for Falkirk just minutes before the end, but the striker's shot flew wildly past.
With Partick Thistle beating Queen of the South, the Bairns fall a point behind the Glasgow side, while Caley Thistle move level on points with the Dumfries outfit but remain fifth on goal difference.
Falkirk manager Ray McKinnon: "That's us unbeaten in January but we need to start winning games. It will happen sooner or later, I'm certain of that.
"We still need two players. We need someone to hold the ball up front and an experienced centre half. We played a more attacking style but we just weren't clicking in the final third."
Inverness CT manager John Robertson: "It was a strange game. Both equalisers come against the run of play. The Falkirk keeper - he was terrific - kept them in the game.
"The most disappointing thing was not getting a penalty kick. Their player runs six yards to close down, hands above shoulders, and it comes off both hands. It's a clear a penalty as you'll get."
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 43Burgoyne
- 3McGhee
- 19Rudden
- 28McKenna
- 14Robson
- 21Osman
- 23Dixon
- 16McShane
- 11MacLeanSubstituted forKeillor-Dunnat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 7PetraviciusSubstituted forLaveryat 75'minutes
- 27WaddingtonSubstituted forPatonat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Kidd
- 6Paton
- 10Keillor-Dunn
- 12Mitchell
- 18Brough
- 22McKee
- 24Lavery
Inverness CT
- 21Mackay
- 2RooneyBooked at 90mins
- 4Chalmers
- 6McCart
- 3TremarcoBooked at 62mins
- 22McKay
- 19WhiteSubstituted forMcDonaldat 80'minutes
- 15Welsh
- 7Polworth
- 9AustinSubstituted forOakleyat 63'minutes
- 10Doran CoganSubstituted forMcCauleyat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 8McCauley
- 14Oakley
- 17McDonald
- 24Trafford
- 29McHattie
- 33Mackinnon
- 40Harper
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 5,843
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away9
- Corners
- Home9
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Falkirk 2, Inverness CT 2.
Booking
Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk).
Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Zak Rudden (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Shayne Lavery (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT).
Attempt saved. Paul Paton (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Brad McKay.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.
Foul by Thomas Robson (Falkirk).
Anthony McDonald (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Anthony McDonald (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Darren McCauley (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Anthony McDonald replaces Jordan White.
Paul Dixon (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Paul Paton replaces Mark Waddington.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Jamie McCart.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Harry Burgoyne.
Attempt saved. George Oakley (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Shayne Lavery replaces Deimantas Petravicius.
Attempt missed. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jamie McCart (Inverness CT) because of an injury.
Delay in match Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Ciaran McKenna.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Darren McCauley replaces Aaron Doran because of an injury.
Delay in match Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Davis Keillor-Dunn replaces Ross MacLean.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. George Oakley replaces Nathan Austin.
Booking
Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mark Waddington (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT).
Attempt missed. Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.