Falkirk 2-2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle: Bairns fight back to draw but go bottom

Ian McShane's equaliser came direct from a corner

Falkirk twice came from behind to draw with Inverness Caledonian Thistle but drop back to the bottom of the Scottish Championship.

Shaun Rooney pounced on a Joe Chalmers free-kick to fire in from six yards after only eight minutes.

Zak Rudden tapped in a Mark Waddington cross to level after 30 minutes, but Aaron Doran's volley restored Caley Thistle's lead before half-time.

However, Ian McShane scored direct from a corner 10 minutes after the break.

Rudden had a chance to win it for Falkirk just minutes before the end, but the striker's shot flew wildly past.

With Partick Thistle beating Queen of the South, the Bairns fall a point behind the Glasgow side, while Caley Thistle move level on points with the Dumfries outfit but remain fifth on goal difference.

Falkirk manager Ray McKinnon: "That's us unbeaten in January but we need to start winning games. It will happen sooner or later, I'm certain of that.

"We still need two players. We need someone to hold the ball up front and an experienced centre half. We played a more attacking style but we just weren't clicking in the final third."

Inverness CT manager John Robertson: "It was a strange game. Both equalisers come against the run of play. The Falkirk keeper - he was terrific - kept them in the game.

"The most disappointing thing was not getting a penalty kick. Their player runs six yards to close down, hands above shoulders, and it comes off both hands. It's a clear a penalty as you'll get."