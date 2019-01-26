National League
Sutton United1Ebbsfleet0

Sutton United 1-0 Ebbsfleet United

Ebbsfleet's charge up the National League standings was slowed as they suffered a last-gasp defeat at fellow promotion hopefuls Sutton.

The visitors came into the match looking for a fifth win in six matches, with their most recent triumph seeing them topple leaders Leyton Orient.

However, they ended up empty-handed as Gime Toure netted with almost the last action of the game, lifting Sutton up a place to sixth and dropping Fleet down to 10th.

Visiting goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore was called into action early on to keep out a well-struck James Dobson effort, but it was not long before his Sutton counterpart Ross Worner found himself in the firing line.

He did well to deny Sam Magri, Chris Bush and Jack King in quick succession before Fleet responded with a shot from Danny Kedwell that almost broke the deadlock.

The visitors carried that momentum into the second half and substitute Cody McDonald and Jack Payne both came close before McDonald saw his 76th-minute shot hit the post.

It would be the hosts who finished with the points, though, thanks to Toure's dramatic stoppage-time goal.

Report supplied by Press Association

Line-ups

Sutton United

  • 1Worner
  • 2Bennett
  • 3ThomasBooked at 82mins
  • 16Bailey
  • 7BolarinwaSubstituted forAyungaat 70'minutes
  • 4Beckwith
  • 8Davis
  • 19Beautyman
  • 33Dobson
  • 28WilliamsSubstituted forMcQueenat 70'minutes
  • 9Toure

Substitutes

  • 10Ayunga
  • 12Lema
  • 22Pearce
  • 27McQueen
  • 31Ikebuassi

Ebbsfleet

  • 1Ashmore
  • 3MagriBooked at 55mins
  • 19Bush
  • 16Payne
  • 8AdamsBooked at 90mins
  • 2King
  • 10Drury
  • 22GrahamSubstituted forWhitelyat 62'minutes
  • 23Wilson
  • 12CheekSubstituted forMcDonaldat 62'minutes
  • 9KedwellBooked at 11minsSubstituted forWestonat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Rance
  • 7McDonald
  • 11Weston
  • 13Miles
  • 18Whitely
Referee:
Daniel Middleton
Attendance:
2,108

Live Text

Match ends, Sutton United 1, Ebbsfleet United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sutton United 1, Ebbsfleet United 0.

Goal!

Goal! Sutton United 1, Ebbsfleet United 0. Gime Toure (Sutton United).

Booking

Ebou Adams (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Myles Weston replaces Danny Kedwell.

Booking

Aswad Thomas (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Darren McQueen replaces Brett Williams.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Jonah Ayunga replaces Tom Bolarinwa.

Substitution

Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Cody McDonald replaces Michael Cheek.

Substitution

Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Corey Whitely replaces Bagasan Graham.

Booking

Sam Magri (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Sutton United 0, Ebbsfleet United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Sutton United 0, Ebbsfleet United 0.

Booking

Danny Kedwell (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient31179552223060
2Salford31169657322557
3Solihull Moors31176848291957
4Fylde311511549242556
5Wrexham31168737221556
6Sutton United30141064134752
7Harrogate30148857401750
8Eastleigh31147103740-349
9Gateshead31146113931848
10Ebbsfleet311381045321347
11Barrow31118123234-241
12Bromley31117134345-240
13Dag & Red31116143839-139
14Boreham Wood31912103437-339
15Hartlepool31109123442-839
16Halifax3071492631-535
17Barnet26105112632-635
18Havant & Waterlooville3189144453-933
19Dover3189143147-1633
20Maidenhead United3194183355-2231
21Chesterfield30515102937-830
22Aldershot3077162548-2328
23Maidstone United3174202753-2625
24Braintree3157193055-2522
