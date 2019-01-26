Match ends, Sutton United 1, Ebbsfleet United 0.
Sutton United 1-0 Ebbsfleet United
-
- From the section Conference
Ebbsfleet's charge up the National League standings was slowed as they suffered a last-gasp defeat at fellow promotion hopefuls Sutton.
The visitors came into the match looking for a fifth win in six matches, with their most recent triumph seeing them topple leaders Leyton Orient.
However, they ended up empty-handed as Gime Toure netted with almost the last action of the game, lifting Sutton up a place to sixth and dropping Fleet down to 10th.
Visiting goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore was called into action early on to keep out a well-struck James Dobson effort, but it was not long before his Sutton counterpart Ross Worner found himself in the firing line.
He did well to deny Sam Magri, Chris Bush and Jack King in quick succession before Fleet responded with a shot from Danny Kedwell that almost broke the deadlock.
The visitors carried that momentum into the second half and substitute Cody McDonald and Jack Payne both came close before McDonald saw his 76th-minute shot hit the post.
It would be the hosts who finished with the points, though, thanks to Toure's dramatic stoppage-time goal.
Report supplied by Press Association
Line-ups
Sutton United
- 1Worner
- 2Bennett
- 3ThomasBooked at 82mins
- 16Bailey
- 7BolarinwaSubstituted forAyungaat 70'minutes
- 4Beckwith
- 8Davis
- 19Beautyman
- 33Dobson
- 28WilliamsSubstituted forMcQueenat 70'minutes
- 9Toure
Substitutes
- 10Ayunga
- 12Lema
- 22Pearce
- 27McQueen
- 31Ikebuassi
Ebbsfleet
- 1Ashmore
- 3MagriBooked at 55mins
- 19Bush
- 16Payne
- 8AdamsBooked at 90mins
- 2King
- 10Drury
- 22GrahamSubstituted forWhitelyat 62'minutes
- 23Wilson
- 12CheekSubstituted forMcDonaldat 62'minutes
- 9KedwellBooked at 11minsSubstituted forWestonat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Rance
- 7McDonald
- 11Weston
- 13Miles
- 18Whitely
- Referee:
- Daniel Middleton
- Attendance:
- 2,108
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sutton United 1, Ebbsfleet United 0.
Goal!
Goal! Sutton United 1, Ebbsfleet United 0. Gime Toure (Sutton United).
Booking
Ebou Adams (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Myles Weston replaces Danny Kedwell.
Booking
Aswad Thomas (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Darren McQueen replaces Brett Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Jonah Ayunga replaces Tom Bolarinwa.
Substitution
Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Cody McDonald replaces Michael Cheek.
Substitution
Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Corey Whitely replaces Bagasan Graham.
Booking
Sam Magri (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Sutton United 0, Ebbsfleet United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sutton United 0, Ebbsfleet United 0.
Booking
Danny Kedwell (Ebbsfleet United) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.