Sutton United 1-0 Ebbsfleet United

Ebbsfleet's charge up the National League standings was slowed as they suffered a last-gasp defeat at fellow promotion hopefuls Sutton.

The visitors came into the match looking for a fifth win in six matches, with their most recent triumph seeing them topple leaders Leyton Orient.

However, they ended up empty-handed as Gime Toure netted with almost the last action of the game, lifting Sutton up a place to sixth and dropping Fleet down to 10th.

Visiting goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore was called into action early on to keep out a well-struck James Dobson effort, but it was not long before his Sutton counterpart Ross Worner found himself in the firing line.

He did well to deny Sam Magri, Chris Bush and Jack King in quick succession before Fleet responded with a shot from Danny Kedwell that almost broke the deadlock.

The visitors carried that momentum into the second half and substitute Cody McDonald and Jack Payne both came close before McDonald saw his 76th-minute shot hit the post.

It would be the hosts who finished with the points, though, thanks to Toure's dramatic stoppage-time goal.

