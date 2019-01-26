Match ends, Leyton Orient 3, Maidstone United 0.
Leyton Orient 3-0 Maidstone United
John Still's return failed to inspire Maidstone as Leyton Orient moved three points clear at the top of the National League with victory at Brisbane Road.
Still left his position as Barnet head of football to take on a similar role at Maidstone, 30 years after he guided the club into the Football League, and Hakan Hayrettin departed Braintree to become head coach.
But United's new management team could not prevent a third consecutive league defeat following Jordan Maguire-Drew's goal and a brace from the prolific Macauley Bonne.
Maguire-Drew netted his first Orient goal in the 34th minute, firing in after poor defending, and Bonne converted from close range shortly after half-time.
Bonne added his 20th goal of the season at the death, scoring from the penalty spot after James Brophy was brought down.
Line-ups
Leyton Orient
- 1Brill
- 2Ling
- 15Happe
- 22LeeSubstituted forLawlessat 85'minutes
- 3Widdowson
- 23TurleyBooked at 37mins
- 10Maguire-DrewSubstituted forBrophyat 73'minutes
- 8ClayBooked at 59mins
- 7McAnuff
- 19KoromaSubstituted forHarroldat 49'minutes
- 9BonneBooked at 44mins
Substitutes
- 4Lawless
- 14Judd
- 16Brophy
- 18Harrold
- 24Sargeant
Maidstone United
- 1Ross
- 2MeredithBooked at 36mins
- 5De Havilland
- 22PhillipsSubstituted forRomainat 61'minutes
- 3McLennan
- 25Swaine
- 20Walton
- 8Powell
- 24Taylor
- 16Wishart
- 19Robinson
Substitutes
- 9Romain
- 10Paxman
- 23Richards
- 28Tajbakhsh
- 30Edobor
- Referee:
- Leigh Doughty
- Attendance:
- 5,488
