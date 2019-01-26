National League
Leyton Orient 3-0 Maidstone United

John Still's return failed to inspire Maidstone as Leyton Orient moved three points clear at the top of the National League with victory at Brisbane Road.

Still left his position as Barnet head of football to take on a similar role at Maidstone, 30 years after he guided the club into the Football League, and Hakan Hayrettin departed Braintree to become head coach.

But United's new management team could not prevent a third consecutive league defeat following Jordan Maguire-Drew's goal and a brace from the prolific Macauley Bonne.

Maguire-Drew netted his first Orient goal in the 34th minute, firing in after poor defending, and Bonne converted from close range shortly after half-time.

Bonne added his 20th goal of the season at the death, scoring from the penalty spot after James Brophy was brought down.

Line-ups

Leyton Orient

  • 1Brill
  • 2Ling
  • 15Happe
  • 22LeeSubstituted forLawlessat 85'minutes
  • 3Widdowson
  • 23TurleyBooked at 37mins
  • 10Maguire-DrewSubstituted forBrophyat 73'minutes
  • 8ClayBooked at 59mins
  • 7McAnuff
  • 19KoromaSubstituted forHarroldat 49'minutes
  • 9BonneBooked at 44mins

Substitutes

  • 4Lawless
  • 14Judd
  • 16Brophy
  • 18Harrold
  • 24Sargeant

Maidstone United

  • 1Ross
  • 2MeredithBooked at 36mins
  • 5De Havilland
  • 22PhillipsSubstituted forRomainat 61'minutes
  • 3McLennan
  • 25Swaine
  • 20Walton
  • 8Powell
  • 24Taylor
  • 16Wishart
  • 19Robinson

Substitutes

  • 9Romain
  • 10Paxman
  • 23Richards
  • 28Tajbakhsh
  • 30Edobor
Referee:
Leigh Doughty
Attendance:
5,488

Match ends, Leyton Orient 3, Maidstone United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Leyton Orient 3, Maidstone United 0.

Goal!

Goal! Leyton Orient 3, Maidstone United 0. Macauley Bonne (Leyton Orient) converts the penalty with a.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Alex Lawless replaces Charlie Lee.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. James Brophy replaces Jordan Maguire-Drew.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Elliott Romain replaces Michael Phillips.

Booking

Craig Clay (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Leyton Orient 2, Maidstone United 0. Macauley Bonne (Leyton Orient).

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Matt Harrold replaces Josh Koroma.

Second Half

Second Half begins Leyton Orient 1, Maidstone United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Leyton Orient 1, Maidstone United 0.

Booking

Macauley Bonne (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Jamie Turley (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Dan Meredith (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Leyton Orient 1, Maidstone United 0. Jordan Maguire-Drew (Leyton Orient).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient31179552223060
2Salford31169657322557
3Solihull Moors31176848291957
4Fylde311511549242556
5Wrexham31168737221556
6Sutton United30141064134752
7Harrogate30148857401750
8Eastleigh31147103740-349
9Gateshead31146113931848
10Ebbsfleet311381045321347
11Barrow31118123234-241
12Bromley31117134345-240
13Dag & Red31116143839-139
14Boreham Wood31912103437-339
15Hartlepool31109123442-839
16Halifax3071492631-535
17Barnet26105112632-635
18Havant & Waterlooville3189144453-933
19Dover3189143147-1633
20Maidenhead United3194183355-2231
21Chesterfield30515102937-830
22Aldershot3077162548-2328
23Maidstone United3174202753-2625
24Braintree3157193055-2522
View full National League table

