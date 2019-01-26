Leyton Orient 3-0 Maidstone United

John Still's return failed to inspire Maidstone as Leyton Orient moved three points clear at the top of the National League with victory at Brisbane Road.

Still left his position as Barnet head of football to take on a similar role at Maidstone, 30 years after he guided the club into the Football League, and Hakan Hayrettin departed Braintree to become head coach.

But United's new management team could not prevent a third consecutive league defeat following Jordan Maguire-Drew's goal and a brace from the prolific Macauley Bonne.

Maguire-Drew netted his first Orient goal in the 34th minute, firing in after poor defending, and Bonne converted from close range shortly after half-time.

Bonne added his 20th goal of the season at the death, scoring from the penalty spot after James Brophy was brought down.

Report supplied by Press Association