Chesterfield 0-0 Barrow

Ten-man Barrow thwarted Chesterfield's bid to escape the National League relegation zone by grinding out a goalless draw at the Proact Stadium.

Lee Shaw glanced a header wide just three minutes in and the Spireites would enjoy two more good chances in the first half, with Marc-Antoine Fortune worrying visiting goalkeeper Joel Dixon in a one-on-one before blasting wide from 20 yards out.

Will Evans and Alex Kiwomya were both denied by goal-line blocks as Chesterfield, now unbeaten in five, tried to turn the screw after the break, while Tom Denton saw a promising header deflected wide.

Barrow full-back Lee Molyneux's late dismissal for a second yellow card offered the hosts more space and in due course, Shaw found substitute Kyel Reid at the back post for a volley that was blocked.

Report supplied by Press Association