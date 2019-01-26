Match ends, Chesterfield 0, Barrow 0.
Chesterfield 0-0 Barrow
Ten-man Barrow thwarted Chesterfield's bid to escape the National League relegation zone by grinding out a goalless draw at the Proact Stadium.
Lee Shaw glanced a header wide just three minutes in and the Spireites would enjoy two more good chances in the first half, with Marc-Antoine Fortune worrying visiting goalkeeper Joel Dixon in a one-on-one before blasting wide from 20 yards out.
Will Evans and Alex Kiwomya were both denied by goal-line blocks as Chesterfield, now unbeaten in five, tried to turn the screw after the break, while Tom Denton saw a promising header deflected wide.
Barrow full-back Lee Molyneux's late dismissal for a second yellow card offered the hosts more space and in due course, Shaw found substitute Kyel Reid at the back post for a volley that was blocked.
Line-ups
Chesterfield
- 1Jalal
- 2BarrySubstituted forRowleyat 47'minutes
- 3Binnom-Williams
- 15Weir
- 5Evans
- 19Hollis
- 8Weston
- 23Smith
- 36KiwomyaSubstituted forReidat 76'minutes
- 32FortunéSubstituted forDentonat 38'minutes
- 9Shaw
Substitutes
- 11Beestin
- 16Rowley
- 21Anyon
- 28Reid
- 30Denton
Barrow
- 12Dixon
- 3Jones
- 6Elsdon
- 10KaySubstituted forRooneyat 60'minutes
- 21Barthram
- 15Hird
- 24MolyneuxBooked at 82mins
- 4TaylorBooked at 59mins
- 16Angus
- 18TurnerSubstituted forHindleat 60'minutes
- 9BlythBooked at 57minsSubstituted forBrownat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 5Granite
- 7Hindle
- 8Rooney
- 30Wade
- Referee:
- Tom Reeves
- Attendance:
- 4,626
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chesterfield 0, Barrow 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Connor Brown replaces Jacob Blyth.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Lee Molyneux (Barrow) for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Kyel Reid replaces Alex Kiwomya.
Booking
Lee Molyneux (Barrow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. John Rooney replaces Josh Kay.
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Jack Hindle replaces Rhys Turner.
Booking
Jason Taylor (Barrow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Jacob Blyth (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Joe Rowley replaces Bradley Barry.
Second Half
Second Half begins Chesterfield 0, Barrow 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Chesterfield 0, Barrow 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Tom Denton replaces Marc-Antoine Fortuné.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.