National League
Chesterfield0Barrow0

Chesterfield 0-0 Barrow

Ten-man Barrow thwarted Chesterfield's bid to escape the National League relegation zone by grinding out a goalless draw at the Proact Stadium.

Lee Shaw glanced a header wide just three minutes in and the Spireites would enjoy two more good chances in the first half, with Marc-Antoine Fortune worrying visiting goalkeeper Joel Dixon in a one-on-one before blasting wide from 20 yards out.

Will Evans and Alex Kiwomya were both denied by goal-line blocks as Chesterfield, now unbeaten in five, tried to turn the screw after the break, while Tom Denton saw a promising header deflected wide.

Barrow full-back Lee Molyneux's late dismissal for a second yellow card offered the hosts more space and in due course, Shaw found substitute Kyel Reid at the back post for a volley that was blocked.

Report supplied by Press Association

Line-ups

Chesterfield

  • 1Jalal
  • 2BarrySubstituted forRowleyat 47'minutes
  • 3Binnom-Williams
  • 15Weir
  • 5Evans
  • 19Hollis
  • 8Weston
  • 23Smith
  • 36KiwomyaSubstituted forReidat 76'minutes
  • 32FortunéSubstituted forDentonat 38'minutes
  • 9Shaw

Substitutes

  • 11Beestin
  • 16Rowley
  • 21Anyon
  • 28Reid
  • 30Denton

Barrow

  • 12Dixon
  • 3Jones
  • 6Elsdon
  • 10KaySubstituted forRooneyat 60'minutes
  • 21Barthram
  • 15Hird
  • 24MolyneuxBooked at 82mins
  • 4TaylorBooked at 59mins
  • 16Angus
  • 18TurnerSubstituted forHindleat 60'minutes
  • 9BlythBooked at 57minsSubstituted forBrownat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 5Granite
  • 7Hindle
  • 8Rooney
  • 30Wade
Referee:
Tom Reeves
Attendance:
4,626

Live Text

Match ends, Chesterfield 0, Barrow 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Chesterfield 0, Barrow 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Connor Brown replaces Jacob Blyth.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Lee Molyneux (Barrow) for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Kyel Reid replaces Alex Kiwomya.

Booking

Lee Molyneux (Barrow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. John Rooney replaces Josh Kay.

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Jack Hindle replaces Rhys Turner.

Booking

Jason Taylor (Barrow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Jacob Blyth (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Joe Rowley replaces Bradley Barry.

Second Half

Second Half begins Chesterfield 0, Barrow 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Chesterfield 0, Barrow 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Tom Denton replaces Marc-Antoine Fortuné.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient31179552223060
2Salford31169657322557
3Solihull Moors31176848291957
4Fylde311511549242556
5Wrexham31168737221556
6Sutton United30141064134752
7Harrogate30148857401750
8Eastleigh31147103740-349
9Gateshead31146113931848
10Ebbsfleet311381045321347
11Barrow31118123234-241
12Bromley31117134345-240
13Dag & Red31116143839-139
14Boreham Wood31912103437-339
15Hartlepool31109123442-839
16Halifax3071492631-535
17Barnet26105112632-635
18Havant & Waterlooville3189144453-933
19Dover3189143147-1633
20Maidenhead United3194183355-2231
21Chesterfield30515102937-830
22Aldershot3077162548-2328
23Maidstone United3174202753-2625
24Braintree3157193055-2522
View full National League table

