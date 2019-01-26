National League
Gateshead 1-1 Boreham Wood

Gateshead and Boreham Wood are both six games without a win after a draw at the International Stadium.

As the home side look to adapt to life after Steve Watson in the wake of his move to York, it looked as if they would lose thanks to Sean Shields' first goal for the visitors.

He struck two minutes before the break, Femi Ilesanmi's pass putting him through and Shields scoring with a neat, side-footed finish.

There was little to trouble the visitors after that until Gateshead scored with 16 minutes left - Greg Olley crossed low into the box and Scott Boden did the rest at the near post.

Boden then hit a post as the home side sensed victory, and it could have been theirs were it not for George Legg's fine save to deny a clean-through Steven Rigg in injury time.

Line-ups

Gateshead

  • 23Pears
  • 2TinklerBooked at 70mins
  • 5Kerr
  • 6Williamson
  • 12Mellish
  • 11Salkeld
  • 15WhiteBooked at 38mins
  • 4HunterSubstituted forOlleyat 62'minutes
  • 16MaloneySubstituted forForbesat 62'minutes
  • 19Boden
  • 10Rigg

Substitutes

  • 1Foden
  • 7Thomson
  • 8Olley
  • 17Forbes
  • 18Devitt

Boreham Wood

  • 21Legg
  • 8Champion
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 12Fyfield
  • 7Shakes
  • 10Murtagh
  • 5Parry
  • 4RickettsBooked at 59mins
  • 15Ugwu
  • 18KanuSubstituted forThomasat 89'minutes
  • 16ShieldsSubstituted forShaibuat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Woodards
  • 11Ash
  • 14Thomas
  • 17Burbidge
  • 20Shaibu
Referee:
Joe Hull
Attendance:
562

Live Text

Match ends, Gateshead 1, Boreham Wood 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Gateshead 1, Boreham Wood 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Sorba Thomas replaces Idris Kanu.

Goal!

Goal! Gateshead 1, Boreham Wood 1. Scott Boden (Gateshead).

Booking

Robbie Tinkler (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Justin Shaibu replaces Sean Shields.

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. Elliot Forbes replaces Lewis Maloney.

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. Greg Olley replaces Jack Hunter.

Booking

Mark Ricketts (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Gateshead 0, Boreham Wood 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Gateshead 0, Boreham Wood 1.

Goal!

Goal! Gateshead 0, Boreham Wood 1. Sean Shields (Boreham Wood).

Booking

Tom White (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient31179552223060
2Salford31169657322557
3Solihull Moors31176848291957
4Fylde311511549242556
5Wrexham31168737221556
6Sutton United30141064134752
7Harrogate30148857401750
8Eastleigh31147103740-349
9Gateshead31146113931848
10Ebbsfleet311381045321347
11Barrow31118123234-241
12Bromley31117134345-240
13Dag & Red31116143839-139
14Boreham Wood31912103437-339
15Hartlepool31109123442-839
16Halifax3071492631-535
17Barnet26105112632-635
18Havant & Waterlooville3189144453-933
19Dover3189143147-1633
20Maidenhead United3194183355-2231
21Chesterfield30515102937-830
22Aldershot3077162548-2328
23Maidstone United3174202753-2625
24Braintree3157193055-2522
View full National League table

