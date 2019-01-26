Gateshead 1-1 Boreham Wood

Gateshead and Boreham Wood are both six games without a win after a draw at the International Stadium.

As the home side look to adapt to life after Steve Watson in the wake of his move to York, it looked as if they would lose thanks to Sean Shields' first goal for the visitors.

He struck two minutes before the break, Femi Ilesanmi's pass putting him through and Shields scoring with a neat, side-footed finish.

There was little to trouble the visitors after that until Gateshead scored with 16 minutes left - Greg Olley crossed low into the box and Scott Boden did the rest at the near post.

Boden then hit a post as the home side sensed victory, and it could have been theirs were it not for George Legg's fine save to deny a clean-through Steven Rigg in injury time.

