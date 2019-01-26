Match ends, Gateshead 1, Boreham Wood 1.
Gateshead 1-1 Boreham Wood
-
Gateshead and Boreham Wood are both six games without a win after a draw at the International Stadium.
As the home side look to adapt to life after Steve Watson in the wake of his move to York, it looked as if they would lose thanks to Sean Shields' first goal for the visitors.
He struck two minutes before the break, Femi Ilesanmi's pass putting him through and Shields scoring with a neat, side-footed finish.
There was little to trouble the visitors after that until Gateshead scored with 16 minutes left - Greg Olley crossed low into the box and Scott Boden did the rest at the near post.
Boden then hit a post as the home side sensed victory, and it could have been theirs were it not for George Legg's fine save to deny a clean-through Steven Rigg in injury time.
Line-ups
Gateshead
- 23Pears
- 2TinklerBooked at 70mins
- 5Kerr
- 6Williamson
- 12Mellish
- 11Salkeld
- 15WhiteBooked at 38mins
- 4HunterSubstituted forOlleyat 62'minutes
- 16MaloneySubstituted forForbesat 62'minutes
- 19Boden
- 10Rigg
Substitutes
- 1Foden
- 7Thomson
- 8Olley
- 17Forbes
- 18Devitt
Boreham Wood
- 21Legg
- 8Champion
- 3Ilesanmi
- 12Fyfield
- 7Shakes
- 10Murtagh
- 5Parry
- 4RickettsBooked at 59mins
- 15Ugwu
- 18KanuSubstituted forThomasat 89'minutes
- 16ShieldsSubstituted forShaibuat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Woodards
- 11Ash
- 14Thomas
- 17Burbidge
- 20Shaibu
- Referee:
- Joe Hull
- Attendance:
- 562
