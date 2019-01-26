Havant & Waterlooville 0-0 Dover Athletic

Havant and Waterlooville and Dover remain three points above the National League relegation zone following a goalless draw.

Havant were forced to play 54 minutes with 10 men after Chris Robertson was sent off for a second booking, pulling back the advancing Jamie Allen.

Rory Williams sent a corner onto the crossbar in the second half for Havant, who almost won it at the death.

Danny McNamara came to Dover's rescue, clearing Matt Paterson's effort off the line, as the points were shared.

Report supplied by Press Association