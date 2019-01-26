Havant & Waterlooville 0-0 Dover Athletic

National League
Havant and Waterlooville and Dover remain three points above the National League relegation zone following a goalless draw.

Havant were forced to play 54 minutes with 10 men after Chris Robertson was sent off for a second booking, pulling back the advancing Jamie Allen.

Rory Williams sent a corner onto the crossbar in the second half for Havant, who almost won it at the death.

Danny McNamara came to Dover's rescue, clearing Matt Paterson's effort off the line, as the points were shared.

Line-ups

Havant & Waterlooville

  • 21Dudzinski
  • 3WilliamsBooked at 25mins
  • 7FogdenSubstituted forFrostat 75'minutes
  • 16Robinson
  • 9Paterson
  • 8Lewis
  • 12RobertsonBooked at 36mins
  • 19James
  • 20RutherfordSubstituted forRoseat 46'minutes
  • 25Cordner
  • 27PaulSubstituted forJallohat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Woodford
  • 17Rose
  • 18Sekajja
  • 28Frost
  • 29Jalloh

Dover

  • 1Walker
  • 20McNamaraBooked at 84mins
  • 26Doe
  • 27LewisBooked at 31mins
  • 28Debayo
  • 5Lokko
  • 8Brundle
  • 30ReasonBooked at 57minsSubstituted forPaveyat 66'minutes
  • 12Effiong
  • 10AllenSubstituted forModesteat 78'minutes
  • 18NorteySubstituted forTaylorat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Diarra
  • 14Pavey
  • 21Modeste
  • 29Taylor
  • 31Worgan
Referee:
Will Finnie
Attendance:
1,024

Live Text

Match ends, Havant & Waterlooville 0, Dover Athletic 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Havant & Waterlooville 0, Dover Athletic 0.

Booking

Danny McNamara (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Dover Athletic. Ricky Modeste replaces Jamie Allen.

Substitution

Substitution, Havant & Waterlooville. Hassan Jalloh replaces Chris Paul.

Substitution

Substitution, Havant & Waterlooville. Tyler Frost replaces Wes Fogden.

Substitution

Substitution, Dover Athletic. Alfie Pavey replaces Jai Reason.

Substitution

Substitution, Dover Athletic. Bobby-Joe Taylor replaces Nortei Nortey.

Booking

Jai Reason (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Havant & Waterlooville. Jordan Rose replaces Alfie Rutherford.

Second Half

Second Half begins Havant & Waterlooville 0, Dover Athletic 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Havant & Waterlooville 0, Dover Athletic 0.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Chris Robertson (Havant & Waterlooville) for a bad foul.

Booking

Stuart Lewis (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Rory Williams (Havant & Waterlooville) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Chris Robertson (Havant & Waterlooville) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient31179552223060
2Salford31169657322557
3Solihull Moors31176848291957
4Fylde311511549242556
5Wrexham31168737221556
6Sutton United30141064134752
7Harrogate30148857401750
8Eastleigh31147103740-349
9Gateshead31146113931848
10Ebbsfleet311381045321347
11Barrow31118123234-241
12Bromley31117134345-240
13Dag & Red31116143839-139
14Boreham Wood31912103437-339
15Hartlepool31109123442-839
16Halifax3071492631-535
17Barnet26105112632-635
18Havant & Waterlooville3189144453-933
19Dover3189143147-1633
20Maidenhead United3194183355-2231
21Chesterfield30515102937-830
22Aldershot3077162548-2328
23Maidstone United3174202753-2625
24Braintree3157193055-2522
View full National League table

