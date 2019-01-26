Match ends, Havant & Waterlooville 0, Dover Athletic 0.
Havant & Waterlooville 0-0 Dover Athletic
Havant and Waterlooville and Dover remain three points above the National League relegation zone following a goalless draw.
Havant were forced to play 54 minutes with 10 men after Chris Robertson was sent off for a second booking, pulling back the advancing Jamie Allen.
Rory Williams sent a corner onto the crossbar in the second half for Havant, who almost won it at the death.
Danny McNamara came to Dover's rescue, clearing Matt Paterson's effort off the line, as the points were shared.
Line-ups
Havant & Waterlooville
- 21Dudzinski
- 3WilliamsBooked at 25mins
- 7FogdenSubstituted forFrostat 75'minutes
- 16Robinson
- 9Paterson
- 8Lewis
- 12RobertsonBooked at 36mins
- 19James
- 20RutherfordSubstituted forRoseat 46'minutes
- 25Cordner
- 27PaulSubstituted forJallohat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Woodford
- 17Rose
- 18Sekajja
- 28Frost
- 29Jalloh
Dover
- 1Walker
- 20McNamaraBooked at 84mins
- 26Doe
- 27LewisBooked at 31mins
- 28Debayo
- 5Lokko
- 8Brundle
- 30ReasonBooked at 57minsSubstituted forPaveyat 66'minutes
- 12Effiong
- 10AllenSubstituted forModesteat 78'minutes
- 18NorteySubstituted forTaylorat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Diarra
- 14Pavey
- 21Modeste
- 29Taylor
- 31Worgan
- Referee:
- Will Finnie
- Attendance:
- 1,024
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Havant & Waterlooville 0, Dover Athletic 0.
Booking
Danny McNamara (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Ricky Modeste replaces Jamie Allen.
Substitution
Substitution, Havant & Waterlooville. Hassan Jalloh replaces Chris Paul.
Substitution
Substitution, Havant & Waterlooville. Tyler Frost replaces Wes Fogden.
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Alfie Pavey replaces Jai Reason.
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Bobby-Joe Taylor replaces Nortei Nortey.
Booking
Jai Reason (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Havant & Waterlooville. Jordan Rose replaces Alfie Rutherford.
Second Half
Second Half begins Havant & Waterlooville 0, Dover Athletic 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Havant & Waterlooville 0, Dover Athletic 0.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Chris Robertson (Havant & Waterlooville) for a bad foul.
Booking
Stuart Lewis (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Rory Williams (Havant & Waterlooville) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Chris Robertson (Havant & Waterlooville) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.