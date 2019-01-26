Bromley 0-1 Eastleigh

Andrew Boyce scored a late winner for Eastleigh to end Bromley's five-match unbeaten run in the National League.

The triumph was a first away win since November for the inconsistent Spitfires, who were second best for much of the match at Hayes Lane.

An even first half drew to a worrying conclusion as Bromley midfielder Adam Mekki went down with a serious-looking injury and had to be carried off on a stretcher.

The Ravens were not too crestfallen and came knocking after the interval when Mekki's replacement Omar Bugiel headed Jack Holland's flick-on just wide of a post.

Bugiel rattled visiting keeper Luke Southwood when bursting through to collect a pass and, in the 76th minute, George Porter should have put Bromley ahead when getting into another promising one-on-one.

However in the 88th minute, against the run of play, Boyce leapt to meet Mark Yeates' lofted cross to the back post, where he headed home a last-gasp decider.

Report supplied by Press Association