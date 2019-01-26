Match ends, Bromley 0, Eastleigh 1.
Bromley 0-1 Eastleigh
-
- From the section Conference
Andrew Boyce scored a late winner for Eastleigh to end Bromley's five-match unbeaten run in the National League.
The triumph was a first away win since November for the inconsistent Spitfires, who were second best for much of the match at Hayes Lane.
An even first half drew to a worrying conclusion as Bromley midfielder Adam Mekki went down with a serious-looking injury and had to be carried off on a stretcher.
The Ravens were not too crestfallen and came knocking after the interval when Mekki's replacement Omar Bugiel headed Jack Holland's flick-on just wide of a post.
Bugiel rattled visiting keeper Luke Southwood when bursting through to collect a pass and, in the 76th minute, George Porter should have put Bromley ahead when getting into another promising one-on-one.
However in the 88th minute, against the run of play, Boyce leapt to meet Mark Yeates' lofted cross to the back post, where he headed home a last-gasp decider.
Report supplied by Press Association
Line-ups
Bromley
- 1Gregory
- 24BrindleySubstituted forJohnsonat 90'minutes
- 16Goodman
- 4Sutherland
- 6Holland
- 25Coulson
- 23Wood
- 8Raymond
- 11MekkiSubstituted forBugielat 45'minutes
- 18Porter
- 30Hooper
Substitutes
- 5Johnson
- 9Bugiel
- 10De Silva
- 12Dunne
- 14Higgs
Eastleigh
- 1Southwood
- 2HareBooked at 51mins
- 5Johnson
- 22Jones
- 14Boyce
- 15Wynter
- 3Green
- 19Hollands
- 10YeatesSubstituted forMileyat 90'minutes
- 11ZebroskiSubstituted forGobernat 70'minutes
- 18Williamson
Substitutes
- 4Gobern
- 7McKnight
- 13Scorey
- 17Miley
- 21Bearwish
- Referee:
- Josh Smith
- Attendance:
- 1,381
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bromley 0, Eastleigh 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Cavanagh Miley replaces Mark Yeates.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Roger Johnson replaces Richard Brindley.
Goal!
Goal! Bromley 0, Eastleigh 1. Andrew Boyce (Eastleigh).
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Oscar Gobern replaces Chris Zebroski.
Booking
Josh Hare (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Second Half
Second Half begins Bromley 0, Eastleigh 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Bromley 0, Eastleigh 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Omar Bugiel replaces Adam Mekki.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.