National League
Bromley 0-1 Eastleigh

Andrew Boyce scored a late winner for Eastleigh to end Bromley's five-match unbeaten run in the National League.

The triumph was a first away win since November for the inconsistent Spitfires, who were second best for much of the match at Hayes Lane.

An even first half drew to a worrying conclusion as Bromley midfielder Adam Mekki went down with a serious-looking injury and had to be carried off on a stretcher.

The Ravens were not too crestfallen and came knocking after the interval when Mekki's replacement Omar Bugiel headed Jack Holland's flick-on just wide of a post.

Bugiel rattled visiting keeper Luke Southwood when bursting through to collect a pass and, in the 76th minute, George Porter should have put Bromley ahead when getting into another promising one-on-one.

However in the 88th minute, against the run of play, Boyce leapt to meet Mark Yeates' lofted cross to the back post, where he headed home a last-gasp decider.

Report supplied by Press Association

Line-ups

Bromley

  • 1Gregory
  • 24BrindleySubstituted forJohnsonat 90'minutes
  • 16Goodman
  • 4Sutherland
  • 6Holland
  • 25Coulson
  • 23Wood
  • 8Raymond
  • 11MekkiSubstituted forBugielat 45'minutes
  • 18Porter
  • 30Hooper

Substitutes

  • 5Johnson
  • 9Bugiel
  • 10De Silva
  • 12Dunne
  • 14Higgs

Eastleigh

  • 1Southwood
  • 2HareBooked at 51mins
  • 5Johnson
  • 22Jones
  • 14Boyce
  • 15Wynter
  • 3Green
  • 19Hollands
  • 10YeatesSubstituted forMileyat 90'minutes
  • 11ZebroskiSubstituted forGobernat 70'minutes
  • 18Williamson

Substitutes

  • 4Gobern
  • 7McKnight
  • 13Scorey
  • 17Miley
  • 21Bearwish
Referee:
Josh Smith
Attendance:
1,381

Live Text

Match ends, Bromley 0, Eastleigh 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bromley 0, Eastleigh 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Cavanagh Miley replaces Mark Yeates.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Roger Johnson replaces Richard Brindley.

Goal!

Goal! Bromley 0, Eastleigh 1. Andrew Boyce (Eastleigh).

Substitution

Substitution, Eastleigh. Oscar Gobern replaces Chris Zebroski.

Booking

Josh Hare (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Second Half

Second Half begins Bromley 0, Eastleigh 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Bromley 0, Eastleigh 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Omar Bugiel replaces Adam Mekki.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient31179552223060
2Salford31169657322557
3Solihull Moors31176848291957
4Fylde311511549242556
5Wrexham31168737221556
6Sutton United30141064134752
7Harrogate30148857401750
8Eastleigh31147103740-349
9Gateshead31146113931848
10Ebbsfleet311381045321347
11Barrow31118123234-241
12Bromley31117134345-240
13Dag & Red31116143839-139
14Boreham Wood31912103437-339
15Hartlepool31109123442-839
16Halifax3071492631-535
17Barnet26105112632-635
18Havant & Waterlooville3189144453-933
19Dover3189143147-1633
20Maidenhead United3194183355-2231
21Chesterfield30515102937-830
22Aldershot3077162548-2328
23Maidstone United3174202753-2625
24Braintree3157193055-2522
