Hartlepool United 2-1 Braintree Town

Hartlepool ended another turbulent week with a 2-1 win over bottom side Braintree.

Pools changed manager this week, Craig Hignett and Richard Money swapping jobs which saw the latter move upstairs and the former back into the dugout.

The move caused some confusion and disgruntled home fans had more to be unhappy about six minutes before the break when Justin Amaluzor put the visitors ahead, his effort going in off the post.

But whatever Hignett said at the break had the desired effect as Nicke Kabamba's diving header brought his side level.

Then Ben Killip brought down Luke James and Josh Hawkes did the rest from the spot to put the home side ahead on the hour.

It was another defeat for the visitors, who also lost their manager in the week when Hakan Hayrettin left the club, with Danny Searle in charge for this clash.

Match report supplied by Press Association.