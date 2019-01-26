Match ends, Hartlepool United 2, Braintree Town 1.
Hartlepool United 2-1 Braintree Town
-
- From the section Conference
Hartlepool ended another turbulent week with a 2-1 win over bottom side Braintree.
Pools changed manager this week, Craig Hignett and Richard Money swapping jobs which saw the latter move upstairs and the former back into the dugout.
The move caused some confusion and disgruntled home fans had more to be unhappy about six minutes before the break when Justin Amaluzor put the visitors ahead, his effort going in off the post.
But whatever Hignett said at the break had the desired effect as Nicke Kabamba's diving header brought his side level.
Then Ben Killip brought down Luke James and Josh Hawkes did the rest from the spot to put the home side ahead on the hour.
It was another defeat for the visitors, who also lost their manager in the week when Hakan Hayrettin left the club, with Danny Searle in charge for this clash.
Match report supplied by Press Association.
Line-ups
Hartlepool
- 1Loach
- 2Kioso
- 4Raynes
- 16Featherstone
- 28AmosSubstituted forKitchingat 73'minutes
- 17AndersonBooked at 72mins
- 19RichardsonSubstituted forJamesat 46'minutes
- 29KabambaBooked at 43minsSubstituted forCassidyat 82'minutes
- 11Hawkes
- 21Molyneux
- 7Donaldson
Substitutes
- 3Kitching
- 9Cassidy
- 10Muir
- 13Catterick
- 33James
Braintree
- 21Killip
- 7Allen
- 4Eleftheriou
- 26Gabriel
- 28JamesBooked at 45mins
- 10RichardsSubstituted forDella Verdeat 62'minutes
- 16Lyons-Foster
- 29AtkinsonBooked at 59mins
- 22RoweSubstituted forBarringtonat 74'minutes
- 24Morton
- 30Amaluzor
Substitutes
- 14Della Verde
- 18Barrington
- 25Matsuzaka
- 27Sagaf
- 35Allen
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
- Attendance:
- 2,769
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 2, Braintree Town 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Jake Cassidy replaces Nicke Kabamba.
Substitution
Substitution, Braintree Town. Marcel Barrington replaces Daniel Rowe.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Mark Kitching replaces Danny Amos.
Booking
Myles Anderson (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Braintree Town. Lyle Della Verde replaces Courtney Richards.
Booking
Robert Atkinson (Braintree Town) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 2, Braintree Town 1. Josh Hawkes (Hartlepool United) converts the penalty with a.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Braintree Town 1. Nicke Kabamba (Hartlepool United).
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Luke James replaces Kenton Richardson.
Second Half
Second Half begins Hartlepool United 0, Braintree Town 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Hartlepool United 0, Braintree Town 1.
Booking
Cameron James (Braintree Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Nicke Kabamba (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 0, Braintree Town 1. Justin Amaluzor (Braintree Town).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.