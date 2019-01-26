National League
Hartlepool United 2-1 Braintree Town

Hartlepool ended another turbulent week with a 2-1 win over bottom side Braintree.

Pools changed manager this week, Craig Hignett and Richard Money swapping jobs which saw the latter move upstairs and the former back into the dugout.

The move caused some confusion and disgruntled home fans had more to be unhappy about six minutes before the break when Justin Amaluzor put the visitors ahead, his effort going in off the post.

But whatever Hignett said at the break had the desired effect as Nicke Kabamba's diving header brought his side level.

Then Ben Killip brought down Luke James and Josh Hawkes did the rest from the spot to put the home side ahead on the hour.

It was another defeat for the visitors, who also lost their manager in the week when Hakan Hayrettin left the club, with Danny Searle in charge for this clash.

Line-ups

Hartlepool

  • 1Loach
  • 2Kioso
  • 4Raynes
  • 16Featherstone
  • 28AmosSubstituted forKitchingat 73'minutes
  • 17AndersonBooked at 72mins
  • 19RichardsonSubstituted forJamesat 46'minutes
  • 29KabambaBooked at 43minsSubstituted forCassidyat 82'minutes
  • 11Hawkes
  • 21Molyneux
  • 7Donaldson

Substitutes

  • 3Kitching
  • 9Cassidy
  • 10Muir
  • 13Catterick
  • 33James

Braintree

  • 21Killip
  • 7Allen
  • 4Eleftheriou
  • 26Gabriel
  • 28JamesBooked at 45mins
  • 10RichardsSubstituted forDella Verdeat 62'minutes
  • 16Lyons-Foster
  • 29AtkinsonBooked at 59mins
  • 22RoweSubstituted forBarringtonat 74'minutes
  • 24Morton
  • 30Amaluzor

Substitutes

  • 14Della Verde
  • 18Barrington
  • 25Matsuzaka
  • 27Sagaf
  • 35Allen
Referee:
Rebecca Welch
Attendance:
2,769

Live Text

Match ends, Hartlepool United 2, Braintree Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 2, Braintree Town 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Jake Cassidy replaces Nicke Kabamba.

Substitution

Substitution, Braintree Town. Marcel Barrington replaces Daniel Rowe.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Mark Kitching replaces Danny Amos.

Booking

Myles Anderson (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Braintree Town. Lyle Della Verde replaces Courtney Richards.

Booking

Robert Atkinson (Braintree Town) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Hartlepool United 2, Braintree Town 1. Josh Hawkes (Hartlepool United) converts the penalty with a.

Goal!

Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Braintree Town 1. Nicke Kabamba (Hartlepool United).

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Luke James replaces Kenton Richardson.

Second Half

Second Half begins Hartlepool United 0, Braintree Town 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Hartlepool United 0, Braintree Town 1.

Booking

Cameron James (Braintree Town) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Nicke Kabamba (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Hartlepool United 0, Braintree Town 1. Justin Amaluzor (Braintree Town).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient31179552223060
2Salford31169657322557
3Solihull Moors31176848291957
4Fylde311511549242556
5Wrexham31168737221556
6Sutton United30141064134752
7Harrogate30148857401750
8Eastleigh31147103740-349
9Gateshead31146113931848
10Ebbsfleet311381045321347
11Barrow31118123234-241
12Bromley31117134345-240
13Dag & Red31116143839-139
14Boreham Wood31912103437-339
15Hartlepool31109123442-839
16Halifax3071492631-535
17Barnet26105112632-635
18Havant & Waterlooville3189144453-933
19Dover3189143147-1633
20Maidenhead United3194183355-2231
21Chesterfield30515102937-830
22Aldershot3077162548-2328
23Maidstone United3174202753-2625
24Braintree3157193055-2522
