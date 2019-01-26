National League
Dag & Red1Aldershot1

Dagenham & Redbridge 1-1 Aldershot Town

Bernard Mensah kept Dagenham out of the top half of the National League with his equaliser for Aldershot in a 1-1 draw at Victoria Road.

Conor Wilkinson temporarily fired the Daggers above 12th-placed Barrow in the table with his eighth of the season but Mensah salvaged a share of the points for Aldershot, who are now winless in 11.

Aldershot enjoyed two good chances in the first half, with Mensah heading wide from a corner and Regan Booty stinging Elliot Justham's palms just before the break.

The visitors had to clear a Wilkinson shot off their goal line, however, and the Daggers' top scorer went one better in the 49th minute, his drive finding the bottom corner for an opener.

Mensah also made amends for a previous failing. Just after the hour mark, the former Watford trainee got his head to a Lewis Kinsella cross and levelled.

Dagenham pushed hard for a winner and in the final exchanges Smith nodded wide before Alex McQueen skipped through on goal only to end up being booked for controlling the ball with his hand.

Match report supplied by Press Association.

Line-ups

Dag & Red

  • 1Justham
  • 2Nunn
  • 8Clark
  • 4Robinson
  • 34Smith
  • 33Onariase
  • 22Loft
  • 23MunnsSubstituted forKandiat 68'minutes
  • 7McQueenBooked at 87mins
  • 11ReynoldsSubstituted forGordonat 76'minutes
  • 17Wilkinson

Substitutes

  • 3Gordon
  • 9Kandi
  • 12Moore
  • 15Goodliffe
  • 20Wright

Aldershot

  • 13Mannion
  • 3KinsellaBooked at 57mins
  • 4McDonnell
  • 17Booty
  • 12Bernard
  • 8HowellBooked at 44mins
  • 15Lelan
  • 20MensahSubstituted forWanadioat 72'minutes
  • 23McDonaghBooked at 81mins
  • 24Finney
  • 26GoddardSubstituted forMcClureat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10McClure
  • 11Wanadio
  • 16Gallagher
  • 18Bozier
  • 19McCoy
Referee:
Paul Howard
Attendance:
1,652

Live Text

Match ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Aldershot Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Aldershot Town 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Matt McClure replaces John Goddard.

Booking

Alex McQueen (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Gerry McDonagh (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Liam Gordon replaces Lamar Reynolds.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Luke Wanadio replaces Bernard Mensah.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Chike Kandi replaces Jack Munns.

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Aldershot Town 1. Bernard Mensah (Aldershot Town).

Booking

Lewis Kinsella (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Aldershot Town 0. Conor Wilkinson (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Second Half

Second Half begins Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Aldershot Town 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Aldershot Town 0.

Booking

Luke Howell (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient31179552223060
2Salford31169657322557
3Solihull Moors31176848291957
4Fylde311511549242556
5Wrexham31168737221556
6Sutton United30141064134752
7Harrogate30148857401750
8Eastleigh31147103740-349
9Gateshead31146113931848
10Ebbsfleet311381045321347
11Barrow31118123234-241
12Bromley31117134345-240
13Dag & Red31116143839-139
14Boreham Wood31912103437-339
15Hartlepool31109123442-839
16Halifax3071492631-535
17Barnet26105112632-635
18Havant & Waterlooville3189144453-933
19Dover3189143147-1633
20Maidenhead United3194183355-2231
21Chesterfield30515102937-830
22Aldershot3077162548-2328
23Maidstone United3174202753-2625
24Braintree3157193055-2522
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you