Dagenham & Redbridge 1-1 Aldershot Town

Bernard Mensah kept Dagenham out of the top half of the National League with his equaliser for Aldershot in a 1-1 draw at Victoria Road.

Conor Wilkinson temporarily fired the Daggers above 12th-placed Barrow in the table with his eighth of the season but Mensah salvaged a share of the points for Aldershot, who are now winless in 11.

Aldershot enjoyed two good chances in the first half, with Mensah heading wide from a corner and Regan Booty stinging Elliot Justham's palms just before the break.

The visitors had to clear a Wilkinson shot off their goal line, however, and the Daggers' top scorer went one better in the 49th minute, his drive finding the bottom corner for an opener.

Mensah also made amends for a previous failing. Just after the hour mark, the former Watford trainee got his head to a Lewis Kinsella cross and levelled.

Dagenham pushed hard for a winner and in the final exchanges Smith nodded wide before Alex McQueen skipped through on goal only to end up being booked for controlling the ball with his hand.

Match report supplied by Press Association.