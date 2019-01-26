National League
Halifax0Salford0

FC Halifax Town 0-0 Salford City

Salford were unable to end a good news week with a win as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Halifax.

The Football League hopefuls this week announced David Beckham was joining their high-profile board, but on the field the news was not as positive.

A solid point at least preserves Salford's unbeaten start to 2019, but Leyton Orient's comfortable win over Maidstone means they now have a three-point lead at the top.

Salford keeper Chris Neal denied Halifax on several occasions in the first half, keeping out efforts from Michael Duckworth, Nathan Clarke and Matty Kosylo.

Salford grew into the game and only some fantastic defending from Matty Brown stopped the dangerous Adam Rooney getting a clear sight of goal in the dying minutes, as the sides settled for a point each.

Match report supplied by Press Association.

Line-ups

Halifax

  • 1Johnson
  • 2Duckworth
  • 4Clarke
  • 9SouthwellSubstituted forPrestonat 62'minutes
  • 7Kosylo
  • 5Brown
  • 8KingSubstituted forTomlinsonat 85'minutes
  • 18Berrett
  • 31MaherBooked at 72mins
  • 37QuigleySubstituted forEdwardsat 62'minutes
  • 39Skarz

Substitutes

  • 10Edwards
  • 14Tomlinson
  • 19Preston
  • 21Rowley
  • 25Ferry

Salford

  • 1Neal
  • 2Wiseman
  • 3Touray
  • 10Lloyd-McGoldrickSubstituted forGaffneyat 52'minutes
  • 7GreenSubstituted forDieseruvweat 73'minutes
  • 6Piergianni
  • 9Rooney
  • 11Walker
  • 16MuscattBooked at 75mins
  • 18Whitehead
  • 23Pond

Substitutes

  • 12Crocombe
  • 20Dieseruvwe
  • 21Rodney
  • 26Jones
  • 30Gaffney
Referee:
James Oldham
Attendance:
2,115

Live Text

Match ends, FC Halifax Town 0, Salford City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Halifax Town 0, Salford City 0.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Ben Tomlinson replaces Cameron King.

Booking

Joe Muscatt (Salford City) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Salford City. Emmanuel Dieseruvwe replaces Matt Green.

Booking

Niall Maher (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Jonny Edwards replaces Scott Quigley.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Jordan Preston replaces Dayle Southwell.

Substitution

Substitution, Salford City. Rory Gaffney replaces Danny Lloyd.

Second Half

Second Half begins FC Halifax Town 0, Salford City 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, FC Halifax Town 0, Salford City 0.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient31179552223060
2Salford31169657322557
3Solihull Moors31176848291957
4Fylde311511549242556
5Wrexham31168737221556
6Sutton United30141064134752
7Harrogate30148857401750
8Eastleigh31147103740-349
9Gateshead31146113931848
10Ebbsfleet311381045321347
11Barrow31118123234-241
12Bromley31117134345-240
13Dag & Red31116143839-139
14Boreham Wood31912103437-339
15Hartlepool31109123442-839
16Halifax3071492631-535
17Barnet26105112632-635
18Havant & Waterlooville3189144453-933
19Dover3189143147-1633
20Maidenhead United3194183355-2231
21Chesterfield30515102937-830
22Aldershot3077162548-2328
23Maidstone United3174202753-2625
24Braintree3157193055-2522
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you