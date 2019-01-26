Match ends, FC Halifax Town 0, Salford City 0.
FC Halifax Town 0-0 Salford City
Salford were unable to end a good news week with a win as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Halifax.
The Football League hopefuls this week announced David Beckham was joining their high-profile board, but on the field the news was not as positive.
A solid point at least preserves Salford's unbeaten start to 2019, but Leyton Orient's comfortable win over Maidstone means they now have a three-point lead at the top.
Salford keeper Chris Neal denied Halifax on several occasions in the first half, keeping out efforts from Michael Duckworth, Nathan Clarke and Matty Kosylo.
Salford grew into the game and only some fantastic defending from Matty Brown stopped the dangerous Adam Rooney getting a clear sight of goal in the dying minutes, as the sides settled for a point each.
Line-ups
Halifax
- 1Johnson
- 2Duckworth
- 4Clarke
- 9SouthwellSubstituted forPrestonat 62'minutes
- 7Kosylo
- 5Brown
- 8KingSubstituted forTomlinsonat 85'minutes
- 18Berrett
- 31MaherBooked at 72mins
- 37QuigleySubstituted forEdwardsat 62'minutes
- 39Skarz
Substitutes
- 10Edwards
- 14Tomlinson
- 19Preston
- 21Rowley
- 25Ferry
Salford
- 1Neal
- 2Wiseman
- 3Touray
- 10Lloyd-McGoldrickSubstituted forGaffneyat 52'minutes
- 7GreenSubstituted forDieseruvweat 73'minutes
- 6Piergianni
- 9Rooney
- 11Walker
- 16MuscattBooked at 75mins
- 18Whitehead
- 23Pond
Substitutes
- 12Crocombe
- 20Dieseruvwe
- 21Rodney
- 26Jones
- 30Gaffney
- Referee:
- James Oldham
- Attendance:
- 2,115
Live Text
