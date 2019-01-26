Match ends, Solihull Moors 1, AFC Fylde 2.
Solihull Moors 1-2 AFC Fylde
Solihull slipped three points behind National League leaders Leyton Orient after Danny Rowe's brace gave fellow promotion-chasers AFC Fylde a 2-1 win.
The hosts could have taken a half-time lead as Danny Wright was denied by a fine close-range save from Jay Lynch and Jamey Osbourne hit the crossbar.
They were made to pay for missed chances in the 52nd minute when Rowe wriggled free and buried a low shot into the bottom corner.
Osbourne got Solihull level, firing into the roof of the net via a deflection, but Rowe's 21st goal of the season won it for the visitors 16 minutes from time, taking Fylde four points off the top.
Line-ups
Solihull Moors
- 1Boot
- 2WilliamsBooked at 9mins
- 5Daly
- 7OsborneBooked at 56mins
- 3Reckord
- 6Gudger
- 4Storer
- 8CarterSubstituted forMaxwellat 77'minutes
- 10HyltonSubstituted forHawkridgeat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 13BlissettSubstituted forYussufat 64'minutes
- 19Wright
Substitutes
- 9Yussuf
- 12Carline
- 15Flowers
- 17Maxwell
- 24Hawkridge
Fylde
- 1Lynch
- 3Francis-Angol
- 4Byrne
- 10Philliskirk
- 15BradleyBooked at 23minsSubstituted forBrewittat 88'minutes
- 5Tunnicliffe
- 8Croasdale
- 14HemmingsSubstituted forBondat 69'minutes
- 27HaughtonSubstituted forCrawfordat 83'minutes
- 18Odusina
- 9Rowe
Substitutes
- 6Bond
- 7Hardy
- 11Crawford
- 16Birch
- 21Brewitt
- Referee:
- Richard Hulme
- Attendance:
- 1,588
