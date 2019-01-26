Solihull Moors 1-2 AFC Fylde

Solihull slipped three points behind National League leaders Leyton Orient after Danny Rowe's brace gave fellow promotion-chasers AFC Fylde a 2-1 win.

The hosts could have taken a half-time lead as Danny Wright was denied by a fine close-range save from Jay Lynch and Jamey Osbourne hit the crossbar.

They were made to pay for missed chances in the 52nd minute when Rowe wriggled free and buried a low shot into the bottom corner.

Osbourne got Solihull level, firing into the roof of the net via a deflection, but Rowe's 21st goal of the season won it for the visitors 16 minutes from time, taking Fylde four points off the top.

Match report supplied by Press Association.