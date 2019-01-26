National League
Solihull Moors1Fylde2

Solihull Moors 1-2 AFC Fylde

Solihull slipped three points behind National League leaders Leyton Orient after Danny Rowe's brace gave fellow promotion-chasers AFC Fylde a 2-1 win.

The hosts could have taken a half-time lead as Danny Wright was denied by a fine close-range save from Jay Lynch and Jamey Osbourne hit the crossbar.

They were made to pay for missed chances in the 52nd minute when Rowe wriggled free and buried a low shot into the bottom corner.

Osbourne got Solihull level, firing into the roof of the net via a deflection, but Rowe's 21st goal of the season won it for the visitors 16 minutes from time, taking Fylde four points off the top.

Match report supplied by Press Association.

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

  • 1Boot
  • 2WilliamsBooked at 9mins
  • 5Daly
  • 7OsborneBooked at 56mins
  • 3Reckord
  • 6Gudger
  • 4Storer
  • 8CarterSubstituted forMaxwellat 77'minutes
  • 10HyltonSubstituted forHawkridgeat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 13BlissettSubstituted forYussufat 64'minutes
  • 19Wright

Substitutes

  • 9Yussuf
  • 12Carline
  • 15Flowers
  • 17Maxwell
  • 24Hawkridge

Fylde

  • 1Lynch
  • 3Francis-Angol
  • 4Byrne
  • 10Philliskirk
  • 15BradleyBooked at 23minsSubstituted forBrewittat 88'minutes
  • 5Tunnicliffe
  • 8Croasdale
  • 14HemmingsSubstituted forBondat 69'minutes
  • 27HaughtonSubstituted forCrawfordat 83'minutes
  • 18Odusina
  • 9Rowe

Substitutes

  • 6Bond
  • 7Hardy
  • 11Crawford
  • 16Birch
  • 21Brewitt
Referee:
Richard Hulme
Attendance:
1,588

Live Text

Match ends, Solihull Moors 1, AFC Fylde 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Solihull Moors 1, AFC Fylde 2.

Booking

Terry Hawkridge (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Tom Brewitt replaces Danny Bradley.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Tom Crawford replaces Nick Haughton.

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. Terry Hawkridge replaces Jermaine Hylton.

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. Luke Maxwell replaces Darren Carter.

Goal!

Goal! Solihull Moors 1, AFC Fylde 2. Danny Rowe (AFC Fylde).

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Andy Bond replaces Ashley Hemmings.

Goal!

Goal! Solihull Moors 1, AFC Fylde 1. Jamey Osborne (Solihull Moors).

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. Adi Yussuf replaces Nathan Blissett.

Booking

Jamey Osborne (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Solihull Moors 0, AFC Fylde 1. Danny Rowe (AFC Fylde).

Second Half

Second Half begins Solihull Moors 0, AFC Fylde 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Solihull Moors 0, AFC Fylde 0.

Booking

Danny Bradley (AFC Fylde) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Tyrone Williams (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient31179552223060
2Salford31169657322557
3Solihull Moors31176848291957
4Fylde311511549242556
5Wrexham31168737221556
6Sutton United30141064134752
7Harrogate30148857401750
8Eastleigh31147103740-349
9Gateshead31146113931848
10Ebbsfleet311381045321347
11Barrow31118123234-241
12Bromley31117134345-240
13Dag & Red31116143839-139
14Boreham Wood31912103437-339
15Hartlepool31109123442-839
16Halifax3071492631-535
17Barnet26105112632-635
18Havant & Waterlooville3189144453-933
19Dover3189143147-1633
20Maidenhead United3194183355-2231
21Chesterfield30515102937-830
22Aldershot3077162548-2328
23Maidstone United3174202753-2625
24Braintree3157193055-2522
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you