Aberdeen 0-0 Kilmarnock: Kris Boyd sent off in stalemate

Kilmarnock fell three points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic as Kris Boyd was sent off in a goalless draw with Aberdeen.

The Killie striker was dismissed for a late challenge on Graeme Shinnie as the Dons enjoyed the better of few chances.

Stevie May's first-half shot was kept out by goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann.

And Greg Stewart, who was with Killie before the turn of the year, had three efforts as the hosts missed the chance to go second.

Steve Clarke's visitors did not have a shot on target and remain a point above Aberdeen, who go up to third.

Rangers are a point behind the Dons before their game in hand against Livingston on Sunday.

Damp squib at Pittodrie

Never in living memory has this fixture deserved such a high-profile billing pre-match - fourth against second in the Premiership, two teams riding the crest of a wave at the top of an ultra-competitive league.

So it was perhaps inevitable it ultimately fell into the 'damp squib' category, with both sides so well-matched they effectively cancelled each other out.

Striker Boyd's red card could have been the flashpoint that inspired Aberdeen to record their 18th win in 22 meetings with Kilmarnock, but there was to be no late cavalry charge.

Even the sub-plot of Stewart lining up against his former Killie team-mates could not provide a spark to bring the game to life.

The forward was as dangerous as anyone in red, forcing one save from Bachmann, curling another shot wide and having a tame header cleared off the line.

It was May who had earlier come closest to the only goal - a fierce shot from 25 yards, which the hitherto untroubled Bachmann was alert enough to turn round the post.

Both sides are so unaccustomed to losing, neither looked willing to give those miserly records up.

Only Celtic have beaten these two in recent times and both defences looked steadfast in the face of what the opposing attacks were able to throw their way, Bachmann dealing easily with a late James Wilson shot.

There were faint claims for a penalty when Dons substitute Niall McGinn toppled under defender Scott Boyd's challenge but referee Nick Walsh saw nothing amiss.

The incident involving Niall McGinn and Scott Boyd came late in the match

Point gained for Killie - analysis

Kilmarnock can be much more content with the point than Aberdeen.

That is three home games without a victory for the Dons and, with a Scottish Cup replay at Ochilview against Stenhousemuir on Tuesday, Aberdeen must quickly recapture the consistency that brought them back into the title race at the tail end of 2018.

Killie were resolute and considering their awful record against Aberdeen, a draw is a more than decent result.

That they stood firm to prevent a late onslaught after going down to 10 men is testament to their durability and staying power at the top end of the division.

'Dons had penalty claim' - reaction

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "They're a good side, Kilmarnock. They are where they are for a reason. They aim to frustrate and nullify. They were a difficult team to breach.

"In that type of game, we need that one v one creativity, the bit of quality to go past people. We never quite had that enough. We had a penalty claim, I feel. Niall McGinn gets pulled down. I think it's in the box."

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke: "It's a point away from home against a good team, a difficult opponent. Obviously, we can play a little bit better, defended great.

"Had to defend even better in the last 10, 15 minutes of the game when the referee decided to put us down to 10 men. I think a yellow card would've been more than sufficient."

Kris Boyd (far right) was sent off 22 minutes after coming on