Aberdeen 0-0 Kilmarnock: Kris Boyd sent off in stalemate

By Alasdair Lamont

BBC Scotland at Pittodrie

Highlights: Aberdeen 0-0 Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock fell three points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic as Kris Boyd was sent off in a goalless draw with Aberdeen.

The Killie striker was dismissed for a late challenge on Graeme Shinnie as the Dons enjoyed the better of few chances.

Stevie May's first-half shot was kept out by goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann.

And Greg Stewart, who was with Killie before the turn of the year, had three efforts as the hosts missed the chance to go second.

Steve Clarke's visitors did not have a shot on target and remain a point above Aberdeen, who go up to third.

Rangers are a point behind the Dons before their game in hand against Livingston on Sunday.

Damp squib at Pittodrie

Never in living memory has this fixture deserved such a high-profile billing pre-match - fourth against second in the Premiership, two teams riding the crest of a wave at the top of an ultra-competitive league.

So it was perhaps inevitable it ultimately fell into the 'damp squib' category, with both sides so well-matched they effectively cancelled each other out.

Striker Boyd's red card could have been the flashpoint that inspired Aberdeen to record their 18th win in 22 meetings with Kilmarnock, but there was to be no late cavalry charge.

Even the sub-plot of Stewart lining up against his former Killie team-mates could not provide a spark to bring the game to life.

The forward was as dangerous as anyone in red, forcing one save from Bachmann, curling another shot wide and having a tame header cleared off the line.

It was May who had earlier come closest to the only goal - a fierce shot from 25 yards, which the hitherto untroubled Bachmann was alert enough to turn round the post.

Both sides are so unaccustomed to losing, neither looked willing to give those miserly records up.

Only Celtic have beaten these two in recent times and both defences looked steadfast in the face of what the opposing attacks were able to throw their way, Bachmann dealing easily with a late James Wilson shot.

There were faint claims for a penalty when Dons substitute Niall McGinn toppled under defender Scott Boyd's challenge but referee Nick Walsh saw nothing amiss.

Niall McGinn is challenged by Scott Boyd
The incident involving Niall McGinn and Scott Boyd came late in the match

Point gained for Killie - analysis

Kilmarnock can be much more content with the point than Aberdeen.

That is three home games without a victory for the Dons and, with a Scottish Cup replay at Ochilview against Stenhousemuir on Tuesday, Aberdeen must quickly recapture the consistency that brought them back into the title race at the tail end of 2018.

Killie were resolute and considering their awful record against Aberdeen, a draw is a more than decent result.

That they stood firm to prevent a late onslaught after going down to 10 men is testament to their durability and staying power at the top end of the division.

'Dons had penalty claim' - reaction

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "They're a good side, Kilmarnock. They are where they are for a reason. They aim to frustrate and nullify. They were a difficult team to breach.

"In that type of game, we need that one v one creativity, the bit of quality to go past people. We never quite had that enough. We had a penalty claim, I feel. Niall McGinn gets pulled down. I think it's in the box."

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke: "It's a point away from home against a good team, a difficult opponent. Obviously, we can play a little bit better, defended great.

"Had to defend even better in the last 10, 15 minutes of the game when the referee decided to put us down to 10 men. I think a yellow card would've been more than sufficient."

Kris Boyd is sent off
Kris Boyd (far right) was sent off 22 minutes after coming on

Line-ups

Aberdeen

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Logan
  • 4Considine
  • 5McKennaSubstituted forHobanat 78'minutes
  • 29Lowe
  • 11Mackay-StevenSubstituted forWilsonat 87'minutes
  • 19FergusonBooked at 45mins
  • 3ShinnieBooked at 29mins
  • 17MaySubstituted forMcGinnat 68'minutes
  • 7Stewart
  • 16Cosgrove

Substitutes

  • 8Gleeson
  • 9Wilson
  • 10McGinn
  • 15Wright
  • 20Cerny
  • 21Ball
  • 28Hoban

Kilmarnock

  • 26Bachmann
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 16BoydBooked at 75mins
  • 17Findlay
  • 3Taylor
  • 27TshibolaBooked at 73mins
  • 8DickerBooked at 57mins
  • 6PowerBooked at 77mins
  • 29BurkeSubstituted forMcKenzieat 66'minutes
  • 25BrophySubstituted forBoydat 60'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 11JonesSubstituted forNdjoliat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1MacDonald
  • 5Broadfoot
  • 7McKenzie
  • 9Boyd
  • 10Kiltie
  • 12Ndjoli
  • 18Waters
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
15,560

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamKilmarnock
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home7
Away0
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Aberdeen 0, Kilmarnock 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Aberdeen 0, Kilmarnock 0.

Attempt saved. James Wilson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Scott Boyd.

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Scott Boyd.

Substitution

Substitution, Aberdeen. James Wilson replaces Gary Mackay-Steven.

Dismissal

Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) is shown the red card.

Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock).

Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock).

Substitution

Substitution, Kilmarnock. Mikael Ndjoli replaces Jordan Jones.

Substitution

Substitution, Aberdeen. Tommie Hoban replaces Scott McKenna because of an injury.

Booking

Alan Power (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alan Power (Kilmarnock).

Booking

Scott Boyd (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Greg Stewart (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Boyd (Kilmarnock).

Booking

Aaron Tshibola (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

(Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Aaron Tshibola (Kilmarnock).

Attempt missed. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Aberdeen. Niall McGinn replaces Stevie May.

Substitution

Substitution, Kilmarnock. Rory McKenzie replaces Chris Burke.

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Aaron Tshibola.

Substitution

Substitution, Kilmarnock. Kris Boyd replaces Eamonn Brophy.

Foul by Max Lowe (Aberdeen).

Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock).

Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).

Aaron Tshibola (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Greg Stewart (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Second Half

Second Half begins Aberdeen 0, Kilmarnock 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Aberdeen 0, Kilmarnock 0.

Booking

Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen).

Attempt saved. Greg Stewart (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

