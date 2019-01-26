Dundee 0-1 Motherwell: Turnbull penalty leaves Dens Park side in relegation trouble

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Dundee 0-1 Motherwell

David Turnbull's spot kick sank lowly Dundee to open up a 14-point gap over the Scottish Premiership strugglers.

Ryan Inniss' rash challenge brought substitute Elliott Frear crashing to the turf in the box for Turnbull to convert on 60 minutes.

Andy Nelson and Rory Deacon both went close for the hosts, who have only claimed one win at home this season.

Dundee remain a point above bottom-side St Mirren, with Motherwell two points off eighth-placed Hibernian.

A late cavalry charge almost offered up a precious point for Jim McIntyre's men. They were well in the match and on another day it could have been different if they demonstrated a more clinical edge.

Instead, they face going bottom of the table if St Mirren beat Hibernian on Sunday, while Motherwell's third Premiership win on the bounce has surely pushed them away from any relegation danger.

Wasteful hosts & tremendous Turnbull

One thing that will frustrate Dundee most is that the Motherwell penalty award came on the counter-attack after the hosts had failed to make the most of a promising forward move.

Spurning opportunities was the story of the first-half for the Dens Park side.

The relatively unknown quantity of Andy Dales, on-loan from Scunthorpe, was brilliant with trickery and pace at times down the left-hand side. He twice cut in only to shoot wide and over, then set up a few more opportunities that his team-mates missed.

Inness will look back and wonder if his challenge on Frear was really necessary, as it looked like the substitute had already screwed his shot wide.

But it gave Turnbull another chance to show the talent he is. The 19-year-old put his penalty away like a seasoned professional, just days after he landed the winner against Hibernian. The skilful and creative midfielder is up to five for the campaign.

Another young starlet, Jake Hastie, nearly added to Motherwell's lead when he showed a tremendous bit of pace, strength and close control down the right before producing a shot that didn't match the quality of the build-up.

Roarie Deacon had two decent chances to level for Dundee, but Mark Gillespie saved the first before Deacon failed to pull the trigger in time for the other.

Paul McGowan can't hide his frustration at full-time

Top six in sight for Motherwell? - analysis

BBC Scotland's Kenny Crawford at Dens Park

Top priority at Fir Park over the next couple of months needs to be getting David Turnbull's signature on the dotted line of a new contract.

Manager Stephen Robinson has said he's "confident" things are moving that way, and what a boost it would be for the club to know they have such a talent - and a boyhood Motherwell fan - committed to them for the next few years.

In the space of four days, the Steelmen have reduced an eight-point gap between them and Hibernian to just two points, and perhaps the top six should be a realistic target.

If Dundee can convert more of the chances they are creating, staying in the division looks likely. Keep your eye on Dales, who was at the heart of so much that was good about the hosts.

'I'm not too concerned below us. It's been a big week for us' - reaction

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre said: "I was delighted with the level of performance. We had a bit of everything.

"We have to convert those types of performances into three points.

"The most disappointing thing is that we didn't work their goalkeeper enough. In terms of how I want my teams to play with pace, being dynamic and getting at people, there was a lot to like.

"I think in 99% of the other stuff Ryan did very well, but that one decision has ended up costing us."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson said: "It was a big week for us after a disappointing start in the cup, but we have certainly rectified it with two very good results.

"I haven't really looked above us and I'm not too concerned below us. We have to continue doing what we're doing.

"We are at the start of a process where we are building again. We've lost a lot of players and we are putting young boys into the team, playing a different system, it takes time. We have got our rewards.

"We will keep improving I believe and hopefully picking up results."