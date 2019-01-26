League Two
Grimsby1MK Dons0

Grimsby Town 1-0 Milton Keynes Dons

Wes Thomas' first-half goal was enough to give 10-man Grimsby their first win of 2019 as they beat MK Dons.

Defender Harry Davis saw red for the hosts in the 41st minute, who managed to keep their opponents at bay with a rearguard action for the entire second half.

Grimsby took the lead in the 27th minute when Thomas planted his header beyond the reach of Lee Nicholls from Luke Hendrie's superb cross.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men just before the break when Harry Davis pulled down Kieran Agard on the edge of the penalty area just as the striker looked set to break free.

Dean Lewington could not take advantage from the resulting free-kick.

The away side should have found themselves level when Chuks Aneke somehow headed wide from close range.

Thomas almost wrapped things up late on for Grimsby as he forced Nicholls into a superb save on the break, but the miss did not matter as the hosts picked up their first win of 2019.

Line-ups

Grimsby

  • 23Russell
  • 24DavisBooked at 41mins
  • 5ÖhmanBooked at 25mins
  • 14GraysonSubstituted forWhitmoreat 56'minutesBooked at 64mins
  • 27Hendrie
  • 7Hessenthaler
  • 22EmbletonSubstituted forWelshat 83'minutes
  • 16Woolford
  • 19Fox
  • 11CookSubstituted forHall-Johnsonat 67'minutes
  • 39Thomas

Substitutes

  • 2Hall-Johnson
  • 4Welsh
  • 8Rose
  • 18Vernam
  • 21Rose
  • 25Whitmore
  • 28Battersby

MK Dons

  • 1Nicholls
  • 16Martin
  • 15Moore-TaylorSubstituted forWalshat 38'minutes
  • 26CargillBooked at 61mins
  • 21Wheeler
  • 8GilbeyBooked at 45mins
  • 24Houghton
  • 7Watson
  • 3Lewington
  • 9SowSubstituted forAnekeat 64'minutes
  • 14AgardSubstituted forHarleyat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Walsh
  • 5Baudry
  • 10Aneke
  • 18McGrandles
  • 20D'Ath
  • 22Moore
  • 33Harley
Referee:
Paul Marsden
Attendance:
3,862

Match Stats

Home TeamGrimsbyAway TeamMK Dons
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home10
Away18
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away11
Fouls
Home11
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Grimsby Town 1, MK Dons 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Grimsby Town 1, MK Dons 0.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Andrew Fox.

Attempt saved. Baily Cargill (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Andrew Fox.

Attempt blocked. Jordan Houghton (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Lee Nicholls.

Attempt saved. Wes Thomas (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Alex Gilbey (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by John Welsh.

Attempt missed. Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Alex Whitmore.

Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Lee Nicholls.

Attempt saved. Wes Thomas (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Alex Whitmore (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Wheeler (MK Dons).

Wes Thomas (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Baily Cargill (MK Dons).

Substitution

Substitution, Grimsby Town. John Welsh replaces Elliot Embleton.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Martyn Woolford.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Watson (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Ludvig Öhman.

Foul by Luke Hendrie (Grimsby Town).

Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. David Wheeler (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Ludvig Öhman (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chuks Aneke (MK Dons).

Attempt missed. Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Ludvig Öhman.

Attempt missed. Jake Hessenthaler (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Ryan Harley replaces Kieran Agard.

Substitution

Substitution, Grimsby Town. Reece Hall-Johnson replaces Jordan Cook.

Attempt blocked. Kieran Agard (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Alex Whitmore (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Alex Whitmore (Grimsby Town).

David Wheeler (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Chuks Aneke replaces Osman Sow.

Attempt missed. Baily Cargill (MK Dons) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Booking

Baily Cargill (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Joe Grayson (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City29178453292459
2Mansfield291412344222254
3Bury30158758362253
4Carlisle301631148351351
5Forest Green291311545271850
6MK Dons28138744251947
7Exeter29138839291047
8Colchester301371045351046
9Stevenage30135123538-344
10Tranmere2911994238442
11Crewe30125133337-441
12Swindon301010103339-640
13Oldham2810994135639
14Newport27116103845-739
15Grimsby30114153038-837
16Crawley30113163542-736
17Northampton2971393839-134
18Cheltenham2988133545-1032
19Port Vale2988132737-1032
20Cambridge3095162850-2232
21Yeovil2879123034-430
22Morecambe3078153047-1729
23Macclesfield3076172948-1927
24Notts County2949162959-3021
