Grimsby Town 1-0 Milton Keynes Dons

Wes Thomas' first-half goal was enough to give 10-man Grimsby their first win of 2019 as they beat MK Dons.

Defender Harry Davis saw red for the hosts in the 41st minute, who managed to keep their opponents at bay with a rearguard action for the entire second half.

Grimsby took the lead in the 27th minute when Thomas planted his header beyond the reach of Lee Nicholls from Luke Hendrie's superb cross.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men just before the break when Harry Davis pulled down Kieran Agard on the edge of the penalty area just as the striker looked set to break free.

Dean Lewington could not take advantage from the resulting free-kick.

The away side should have found themselves level when Chuks Aneke somehow headed wide from close range.

Thomas almost wrapped things up late on for Grimsby as he forced Nicholls into a superb save on the break, but the miss did not matter as the hosts picked up their first win of 2019.

