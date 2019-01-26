Match ends, Grimsby Town 1, MK Dons 0.
Grimsby Town 1-0 Milton Keynes Dons
Wes Thomas' first-half goal was enough to give 10-man Grimsby their first win of 2019 as they beat MK Dons.
Defender Harry Davis saw red for the hosts in the 41st minute, who managed to keep their opponents at bay with a rearguard action for the entire second half.
Grimsby took the lead in the 27th minute when Thomas planted his header beyond the reach of Lee Nicholls from Luke Hendrie's superb cross.
The hosts were reduced to 10 men just before the break when Harry Davis pulled down Kieran Agard on the edge of the penalty area just as the striker looked set to break free.
Dean Lewington could not take advantage from the resulting free-kick.
The away side should have found themselves level when Chuks Aneke somehow headed wide from close range.
Thomas almost wrapped things up late on for Grimsby as he forced Nicholls into a superb save on the break, but the miss did not matter as the hosts picked up their first win of 2019.
Line-ups
Grimsby
- 23Russell
- 24DavisBooked at 41mins
- 5ÖhmanBooked at 25mins
- 14GraysonSubstituted forWhitmoreat 56'minutesBooked at 64mins
- 27Hendrie
- 7Hessenthaler
- 22EmbletonSubstituted forWelshat 83'minutes
- 16Woolford
- 19Fox
- 11CookSubstituted forHall-Johnsonat 67'minutes
- 39Thomas
Substitutes
- 2Hall-Johnson
- 4Welsh
- 8Rose
- 18Vernam
- 21Rose
- 25Whitmore
- 28Battersby
MK Dons
- 1Nicholls
- 16Martin
- 15Moore-TaylorSubstituted forWalshat 38'minutes
- 26CargillBooked at 61mins
- 21Wheeler
- 8GilbeyBooked at 45mins
- 24Houghton
- 7Watson
- 3Lewington
- 9SowSubstituted forAnekeat 64'minutes
- 14AgardSubstituted forHarleyat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Walsh
- 5Baudry
- 10Aneke
- 18McGrandles
- 20D'Ath
- 22Moore
- 33Harley
- Referee:
- Paul Marsden
- Attendance:
- 3,862
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Grimsby Town 1, MK Dons 0.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Andrew Fox.
Attempt saved. Baily Cargill (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Andrew Fox.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Houghton (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Lee Nicholls.
Attempt saved. Wes Thomas (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Alex Gilbey (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by John Welsh.
Attempt missed. Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Alex Whitmore.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Lee Nicholls.
Attempt saved. Wes Thomas (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Alex Whitmore (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Wheeler (MK Dons).
Wes Thomas (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Baily Cargill (MK Dons).
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. John Welsh replaces Elliot Embleton.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Martyn Woolford.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Watson (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Ludvig Öhman.
Foul by Luke Hendrie (Grimsby Town).
Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. David Wheeler (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Ludvig Öhman (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chuks Aneke (MK Dons).
Attempt missed. Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Ludvig Öhman.
Attempt missed. Jake Hessenthaler (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Ryan Harley replaces Kieran Agard.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Reece Hall-Johnson replaces Jordan Cook.
Attempt blocked. Kieran Agard (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Alex Whitmore (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Alex Whitmore (Grimsby Town).
David Wheeler (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Chuks Aneke replaces Osman Sow.
Attempt missed. Baily Cargill (MK Dons) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Booking
Baily Cargill (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joe Grayson (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.