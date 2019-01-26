League Two
Bury3Lincoln City3

Bury 3-3 Lincoln City

Will Aimson's late header earned Bury a point in a top-of-the-table 3-3 thriller against leaders Lincoln City at a rain-sodden Gigg Lane.

The clash played between Bury in third and leaders Lincoln, produced a six-goal thriller in Greater Manchester.

Danny Cowley's side led after nine minutes when Danny Rowe pounced on Chris Stokes' slip to drive into the box from the right before bending his strike left-footed which beat goalkeeper Joe Murphy to find the bottom left corner.

Ryan Lowe's in-form Shakers then equalised after 15 minutes through midfielder Jay O'Shea, who found himself in space to control Danny Mayor's pass and hit a low drive right-footed which deflected off defender Jason Shackell and to the left of visiting keeper Grant Smith.

Lincoln had their second goal with 27 minutes played after Bury failed to clear Harry Toffolo's free-kick from the left as the ball was headed back out to Cian Bolger, who aimed a shot across the face of goal at the back post which deflected off Stokes and into the roof of his own net.

Bury levelled for a second time four minutes before half-time following a good move from Mayor and Dominic Telford saw Mayor's cross from the left deflected into the path of unmarked captain Nicky Adams at the back post, who guided his volley beyond Smith and into the bottom right corner.

Shortly after the restart, Lincoln aimed for a third goal and went close after John Akinde's through ball slipped Rowe in behind Bury's defence, only for the forward to thrash his strike into the side-netting from a good position.

And the Imps would retake the lead from the penalty spot. Harry Anderson was brought down in the box by Callum McFadzean, as Akinde stepped up from 12 yards to send Murphy the wrong way, rolling the ball right-footed into the bottom right corner.

Having gone behind for the third time, Bury looked to respond yet again, with Mayor and Adams both seeing efforts go begging on a miserable afternoon.

Throwing everything they had at Lincoln in an attempt to salvage a point, Aimson could only head straight at Smith and Nicky Maynard skied his shot way over following good build-up play.

But Bury were rewarded when Aimson rose above everyone in the penalty area to power in a header after 86 minutes to secure a dramatic point which keeps the hosts third in the fourth tier.

Match report supplied by Press Association.

Line-ups

Bury

  • 1MurphyBooked at 62mins
  • 4Aimson
  • 5Thompson
  • 3StokesSubstituted forMooreat 67'minutes
  • 7Adams
  • 26O'Shea
  • 6O'ConnellSubstituted forDannsat 82'minutes
  • 10MayorBooked at 33mins
  • 21McFadzean
  • 18TelfordSubstituted forLaveryat 76'minutes
  • 36Maynard

Substitutes

  • 2Miller
  • 15Moore
  • 16Cooney
  • 19Wharton
  • 31Danns
  • 32Lavery
  • 43Maloney

Lincoln City

  • 21Smith
  • 23Eardley
  • 24BolgerSubstituted forO'Connorat 45'minutes
  • 5Shackell
  • 14Toffolo
  • 8Frecklington
  • 16Bostwick
  • 26Anderson
  • 19RoweSubstituted forRobertsat 70'minutes
  • 7PettSubstituted forO'Haraat 76'minutes
  • 29Akinde

Substitutes

  • 1Vickers
  • 4O'Connor
  • 6O'Hara
  • 9Rhead
  • 17McCartan
  • 20Brown
  • 25Roberts
Referee:
Dean Whitestone
Attendance:
5,169

Match Stats

Home TeamBuryAway TeamLincoln City
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home14
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Bury 3, Lincoln City 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bury 3, Lincoln City 3.

Will Aimson (Bury) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jordan Roberts (Lincoln City).

Callum McFadzean (Bury) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by John Akinde (Lincoln City).

Foul by Callum McFadzean (Bury).

Lee Frecklington (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Neil Danns (Bury) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Adam Thompson (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Harry Toffolo.

Goal!

Goal! Bury 3, Lincoln City 3. Will Aimson (Bury) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Nicky Adams with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Jason Shackell.

Attempt blocked. Jay O'Shea (Bury) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Byron Moore (Bury) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Jason Shackell.

Will Aimson (Bury) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jordan Roberts (Lincoln City).

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. Neil Danns replaces Eoghan O'Connell.

Attempt missed. Nicky Maynard (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt blocked. Jay O'Shea (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Harry Anderson.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Harry Toffolo.

Attempt saved. Will Aimson (Bury) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Lincoln City. Mark O'Hara replaces Tom Pett.

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. Caolan Lavery replaces Dominic Telford.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Michael O'Connor.

Will Aimson (Bury) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Tom Pett (Lincoln City).

Substitution

Substitution, Lincoln City. Jordan Roberts replaces Danny Rowe.

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. Byron Moore replaces Chris Stokes.

Attempt saved. Danny Mayor (Bury) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Bury 2, Lincoln City 3. John Akinde (Lincoln City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Booking

Joe Murphy (Bury) is shown the yellow card.

Penalty conceded by Callum McFadzean (Bury) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Lincoln City. Harry Anderson draws a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Jason Shackell.

Attempt missed. Harry Toffolo (Lincoln City) left footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right.

Delay in match Jay O'Shea (Bury) because of an injury.

Jay O'Shea (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City29178453292459
2Mansfield291412344222254
3Bury30158758362253
4Carlisle301631148351351
5Forest Green291311545271850
6MK Dons28138744251947
7Exeter29138839291047
8Colchester301371045351046
9Stevenage30135123538-344
10Tranmere2911994238442
11Crewe30125133337-441
12Swindon301010103339-640
13Oldham2810994135639
14Newport27116103845-739
15Grimsby30114153038-837
16Crawley30113163542-736
17Northampton2971393839-134
18Cheltenham2988133545-1032
19Port Vale2988132737-1032
20Cambridge3095162850-2232
21Yeovil2879123034-430
22Morecambe3078153047-1729
23Macclesfield3076172948-1927
24Notts County2949162959-3021
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you