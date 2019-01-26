Bury 3-3 Lincoln City

Will Aimson's late header earned Bury a point in a top-of-the-table 3-3 thriller against leaders Lincoln City at a rain-sodden Gigg Lane.

The clash played between Bury in third and leaders Lincoln, produced a six-goal thriller in Greater Manchester.

Danny Cowley's side led after nine minutes when Danny Rowe pounced on Chris Stokes' slip to drive into the box from the right before bending his strike left-footed which beat goalkeeper Joe Murphy to find the bottom left corner.

Ryan Lowe's in-form Shakers then equalised after 15 minutes through midfielder Jay O'Shea, who found himself in space to control Danny Mayor's pass and hit a low drive right-footed which deflected off defender Jason Shackell and to the left of visiting keeper Grant Smith.

Lincoln had their second goal with 27 minutes played after Bury failed to clear Harry Toffolo's free-kick from the left as the ball was headed back out to Cian Bolger, who aimed a shot across the face of goal at the back post which deflected off Stokes and into the roof of his own net.

Bury levelled for a second time four minutes before half-time following a good move from Mayor and Dominic Telford saw Mayor's cross from the left deflected into the path of unmarked captain Nicky Adams at the back post, who guided his volley beyond Smith and into the bottom right corner.

Shortly after the restart, Lincoln aimed for a third goal and went close after John Akinde's through ball slipped Rowe in behind Bury's defence, only for the forward to thrash his strike into the side-netting from a good position.

And the Imps would retake the lead from the penalty spot. Harry Anderson was brought down in the box by Callum McFadzean, as Akinde stepped up from 12 yards to send Murphy the wrong way, rolling the ball right-footed into the bottom right corner.

Having gone behind for the third time, Bury looked to respond yet again, with Mayor and Adams both seeing efforts go begging on a miserable afternoon.

Throwing everything they had at Lincoln in an attempt to salvage a point, Aimson could only head straight at Smith and Nicky Maynard skied his shot way over following good build-up play.

But Bury were rewarded when Aimson rose above everyone in the penalty area to power in a header after 86 minutes to secure a dramatic point which keeps the hosts third in the fourth tier.

Match report supplied by Press Association.