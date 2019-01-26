Match ends, Bury 3, Lincoln City 3.
Bury 3-3 Lincoln City
Will Aimson's late header earned Bury a point in a top-of-the-table 3-3 thriller against leaders Lincoln City at a rain-sodden Gigg Lane.
The clash played between Bury in third and leaders Lincoln, produced a six-goal thriller in Greater Manchester.
Danny Cowley's side led after nine minutes when Danny Rowe pounced on Chris Stokes' slip to drive into the box from the right before bending his strike left-footed which beat goalkeeper Joe Murphy to find the bottom left corner.
Ryan Lowe's in-form Shakers then equalised after 15 minutes through midfielder Jay O'Shea, who found himself in space to control Danny Mayor's pass and hit a low drive right-footed which deflected off defender Jason Shackell and to the left of visiting keeper Grant Smith.
Lincoln had their second goal with 27 minutes played after Bury failed to clear Harry Toffolo's free-kick from the left as the ball was headed back out to Cian Bolger, who aimed a shot across the face of goal at the back post which deflected off Stokes and into the roof of his own net.
Bury levelled for a second time four minutes before half-time following a good move from Mayor and Dominic Telford saw Mayor's cross from the left deflected into the path of unmarked captain Nicky Adams at the back post, who guided his volley beyond Smith and into the bottom right corner.
Shortly after the restart, Lincoln aimed for a third goal and went close after John Akinde's through ball slipped Rowe in behind Bury's defence, only for the forward to thrash his strike into the side-netting from a good position.
And the Imps would retake the lead from the penalty spot. Harry Anderson was brought down in the box by Callum McFadzean, as Akinde stepped up from 12 yards to send Murphy the wrong way, rolling the ball right-footed into the bottom right corner.
Having gone behind for the third time, Bury looked to respond yet again, with Mayor and Adams both seeing efforts go begging on a miserable afternoon.
Throwing everything they had at Lincoln in an attempt to salvage a point, Aimson could only head straight at Smith and Nicky Maynard skied his shot way over following good build-up play.
But Bury were rewarded when Aimson rose above everyone in the penalty area to power in a header after 86 minutes to secure a dramatic point which keeps the hosts third in the fourth tier.
Line-ups
Bury
- 1MurphyBooked at 62mins
- 4Aimson
- 5Thompson
- 3StokesSubstituted forMooreat 67'minutes
- 7Adams
- 26O'Shea
- 6O'ConnellSubstituted forDannsat 82'minutes
- 10MayorBooked at 33mins
- 21McFadzean
- 18TelfordSubstituted forLaveryat 76'minutes
- 36Maynard
Substitutes
- 2Miller
- 15Moore
- 16Cooney
- 19Wharton
- 31Danns
- 32Lavery
- 43Maloney
Lincoln City
- 21Smith
- 23Eardley
- 24BolgerSubstituted forO'Connorat 45'minutes
- 5Shackell
- 14Toffolo
- 8Frecklington
- 16Bostwick
- 26Anderson
- 19RoweSubstituted forRobertsat 70'minutes
- 7PettSubstituted forO'Haraat 76'minutes
- 29Akinde
Substitutes
- 1Vickers
- 4O'Connor
- 6O'Hara
- 9Rhead
- 17McCartan
- 20Brown
- 25Roberts
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
- Attendance:
- 5,169
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bury 3, Lincoln City 3.
Will Aimson (Bury) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Roberts (Lincoln City).
Callum McFadzean (Bury) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by John Akinde (Lincoln City).
Foul by Callum McFadzean (Bury).
Lee Frecklington (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Neil Danns (Bury) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Adam Thompson (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Harry Toffolo.
Goal!
Goal! Bury 3, Lincoln City 3. Will Aimson (Bury) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Nicky Adams with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Jason Shackell.
Attempt blocked. Jay O'Shea (Bury) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Byron Moore (Bury) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Jason Shackell.
Will Aimson (Bury) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Roberts (Lincoln City).
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Neil Danns replaces Eoghan O'Connell.
Attempt missed. Nicky Maynard (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Jay O'Shea (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Harry Anderson.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Harry Toffolo.
Attempt saved. Will Aimson (Bury) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Mark O'Hara replaces Tom Pett.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Caolan Lavery replaces Dominic Telford.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Michael O'Connor.
Will Aimson (Bury) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tom Pett (Lincoln City).
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Jordan Roberts replaces Danny Rowe.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Byron Moore replaces Chris Stokes.
Attempt saved. Danny Mayor (Bury) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Bury 2, Lincoln City 3. John Akinde (Lincoln City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Joe Murphy (Bury) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty conceded by Callum McFadzean (Bury) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Lincoln City. Harry Anderson draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Jason Shackell.
Attempt missed. Harry Toffolo (Lincoln City) left footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right.
Delay in match Jay O'Shea (Bury) because of an injury.
Jay O'Shea (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.