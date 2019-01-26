League Two
Port Vale 0-1 Carlisle United

Connor Simpson scored the only goal of the game as League Two promotion chasers Carlisle secured a vital three points with a 1-0 win at 10-man Port Vale.

The on-loan Preston forward broke the deadlock 11 minutes from time to leave the Valiants just five points above the relegation zone.

Ricky Miller was shown a straight red four minutes before the break for a reckless late challenge on Danny Grainger.

The hosts' first real chance fell to Miller as he blasted over after 15 minutes.

Down the other end Scott Brown produced a fine save to deny in-form forward Hallam Hope.

Carlisle caught the hosts on the counter again with Hope being frustrated by Brown for the second time.

After the red card Neil Aspin's side defended resolutely as they tried to escape with a point. But the pressure told in the 79th minute as Hope's cross was poked home by Simpson.

Simpson went close to a second late on when he was denied by Brown but fourth-placed Carlisle had done enough to keep the pressure on the top three.

Line-ups

Port Vale

  • 1Brown
  • 13Rawlinson
  • 15Smith
  • 14Crookes
  • 2GibbonsSubstituted forElliottat 83'minutes
  • 6Kay
  • 4JoyceSubstituted forWorrallat 45'minutes
  • 23ClarkSubstituted forM Harrisat 45+1'minutes
  • 8Oyeleke
  • 11Hannant
  • 10MillerBooked at 41mins

Substitutes

  • 3Montaño
  • 5Legge
  • 7Worrall
  • 12Hornby
  • 17Elliott
  • 19M Harris
  • 22Conlon

Carlisle

  • 30Collin
  • 2Miller
  • 5Gerrard
  • 6ParkesBooked at 90mins
  • 3Grainger
  • 27McCarronSubstituted forGnahouaat 45'minutesSubstituted forSimpsonat 73'minutes
  • 10Devitt
  • 18SowerbySubstituted forJonesat 66'minutes
  • 21Etuhu
  • 15Slater
  • 9HopeBooked at 33mins

Substitutes

  • 7Kennedy
  • 8Jones
  • 11Glendon
  • 12Gillesphey
  • 19Simpson
  • 25Gnahoua
  • 29Gray
Referee:
Charles Breakspear
Attendance:
3,881

Match Stats

Home TeamPort ValeAway TeamCarlisle
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home6
Away12
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Port Vale 0, Carlisle United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Port Vale 0, Carlisle United 1.

Booking

Tom Parkes (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Daniel Elliott (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Tom Parkes (Carlisle United).

Attempt saved. Connor Simpson (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Daniel Elliott (Port Vale).

Anthony Gerrard (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Connor Simpson (Carlisle United).

Nathan Smith (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United).

Luke Hannant (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. Daniel Elliott replaces James Gibbons.

Goal!

Goal! Port Vale 0, Carlisle United 1. Connor Simpson (Carlisle United) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Kelvin Etuhu (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Connor Simpson replaces Arthur Gnahoua.

Delay in match Arthur Gnahoua (Carlisle United) because of an injury.

Foul by Arthur Gnahoua (Carlisle United).

Manny Oyeleke (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Michael Jones replaces Jack Sowerby.

Attempt blocked. Jack Sowerby (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Gary Miller (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nathan Smith (Port Vale).

Foul by Jack Sowerby (Carlisle United).

Antony Kay (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Regan Slater (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by James Gibbons.

Foul by Tom Parkes (Carlisle United).

Mark Harris (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. David Worrall (Port Vale) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Second Half

Second Half begins Port Vale 0, Carlisle United 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. David Worrall replaces Luke Joyce.

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Arthur Gnahoua replaces Liam McCarron.

Half Time

First Half ends, Port Vale 0, Carlisle United 0.

Attempt missed. Jack Sowerby (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. Mark Harris replaces Mitchell Clark.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Adam Collin.

Attempt missed. Luke Joyce (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Dismissal

Ricky Miller (Port Vale) is shown the red card.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City29178453292459
2Mansfield291412344222254
3Bury30158758362253
4Carlisle301631148351351
5Forest Green291311545271850
6MK Dons28138744251947
7Exeter29138839291047
8Colchester301371045351046
9Stevenage30135123538-344
10Tranmere2911994238442
11Crewe30125133337-441
12Swindon301010103339-640
13Oldham2810994135639
14Newport27116103845-739
15Grimsby30114153038-837
16Crawley30113163542-736
17Northampton2971393839-134
18Cheltenham2988133545-1032
19Port Vale2988132737-1032
20Cambridge3095162850-2232
21Yeovil2879123034-430
22Morecambe3078153047-1729
23Macclesfield3076172948-1927
24Notts County2949162959-3021
View full League Two table

