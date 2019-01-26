Match ends, Port Vale 0, Carlisle United 1.
Port Vale 0-1 Carlisle United
-
- From the section League Two
Connor Simpson scored the only goal of the game as League Two promotion chasers Carlisle secured a vital three points with a 1-0 win at 10-man Port Vale.
The on-loan Preston forward broke the deadlock 11 minutes from time to leave the Valiants just five points above the relegation zone.
Ricky Miller was shown a straight red four minutes before the break for a reckless late challenge on Danny Grainger.
The hosts' first real chance fell to Miller as he blasted over after 15 minutes.
Down the other end Scott Brown produced a fine save to deny in-form forward Hallam Hope.
Carlisle caught the hosts on the counter again with Hope being frustrated by Brown for the second time.
After the red card Neil Aspin's side defended resolutely as they tried to escape with a point. But the pressure told in the 79th minute as Hope's cross was poked home by Simpson.
Simpson went close to a second late on when he was denied by Brown but fourth-placed Carlisle had done enough to keep the pressure on the top three.
Match report supplied by Press Association.
Line-ups
Port Vale
- 1Brown
- 13Rawlinson
- 15Smith
- 14Crookes
- 2GibbonsSubstituted forElliottat 83'minutes
- 6Kay
- 4JoyceSubstituted forWorrallat 45'minutes
- 23ClarkSubstituted forM Harrisat 45+1'minutes
- 8Oyeleke
- 11Hannant
- 10MillerBooked at 41mins
Substitutes
- 3Montaño
- 5Legge
- 7Worrall
- 12Hornby
- 17Elliott
- 19M Harris
- 22Conlon
Carlisle
- 30Collin
- 2Miller
- 5Gerrard
- 6ParkesBooked at 90mins
- 3Grainger
- 27McCarronSubstituted forGnahouaat 45'minutesSubstituted forSimpsonat 73'minutes
- 10Devitt
- 18SowerbySubstituted forJonesat 66'minutes
- 21Etuhu
- 15Slater
- 9HopeBooked at 33mins
Substitutes
- 7Kennedy
- 8Jones
- 11Glendon
- 12Gillesphey
- 19Simpson
- 25Gnahoua
- 29Gray
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
- Attendance:
- 3,881
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Port Vale 0, Carlisle United 1.
Booking
Tom Parkes (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Daniel Elliott (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tom Parkes (Carlisle United).
Attempt saved. Connor Simpson (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Daniel Elliott (Port Vale).
Anthony Gerrard (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Connor Simpson (Carlisle United).
Nathan Smith (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United).
Luke Hannant (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Daniel Elliott replaces James Gibbons.
Goal!
Goal! Port Vale 0, Carlisle United 1. Connor Simpson (Carlisle United) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Kelvin Etuhu (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Connor Simpson replaces Arthur Gnahoua.
Delay in match Arthur Gnahoua (Carlisle United) because of an injury.
Foul by Arthur Gnahoua (Carlisle United).
Manny Oyeleke (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Michael Jones replaces Jack Sowerby.
Attempt blocked. Jack Sowerby (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Gary Miller (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nathan Smith (Port Vale).
Foul by Jack Sowerby (Carlisle United).
Antony Kay (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Regan Slater (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by James Gibbons.
Foul by Tom Parkes (Carlisle United).
Mark Harris (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. David Worrall (Port Vale) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Second Half
Second Half begins Port Vale 0, Carlisle United 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. David Worrall replaces Luke Joyce.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Arthur Gnahoua replaces Liam McCarron.
Half Time
First Half ends, Port Vale 0, Carlisle United 0.
Attempt missed. Jack Sowerby (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Mark Harris replaces Mitchell Clark.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Adam Collin.
Attempt missed. Luke Joyce (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Dismissal
Ricky Miller (Port Vale) is shown the red card.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.