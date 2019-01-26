Port Vale 0-1 Carlisle United

Connor Simpson scored the only goal of the game as League Two promotion chasers Carlisle secured a vital three points with a 1-0 win at 10-man Port Vale.

The on-loan Preston forward broke the deadlock 11 minutes from time to leave the Valiants just five points above the relegation zone.

Ricky Miller was shown a straight red four minutes before the break for a reckless late challenge on Danny Grainger.

The hosts' first real chance fell to Miller as he blasted over after 15 minutes.

Down the other end Scott Brown produced a fine save to deny in-form forward Hallam Hope.

Carlisle caught the hosts on the counter again with Hope being frustrated by Brown for the second time.

After the red card Neil Aspin's side defended resolutely as they tried to escape with a point. But the pressure told in the 79th minute as Hope's cross was poked home by Simpson.

Simpson went close to a second late on when he was denied by Brown but fourth-placed Carlisle had done enough to keep the pressure on the top three.

Match report supplied by Press Association.