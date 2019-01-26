Northampton Town 1-1 Morecambe

Match ends, Northampton Town 1, Morecambe 1.
Northampton and fellow League Two relegation battlers Morecambe played out a low-quality draw.
The home side had the better of the opening exchanges and deserved their 1-0 half-time lead thanks to debutant Timi Elsnik's emphatic finish.
However, Morecambe grew into the game and, after Richie Bennett had levelled things up in the 52nd minute, looked the likelier of the two teams to win it.
The Cobblers opened the scoring after 21 minutes through Elsnik, making his first appearance for the club after signing on loan from Derby on Friday.
The 20-year-old Slovenian was in the right place at the right time to lash home from close range with his left foot, latching on to a loose ball after Morecambe goalkeeper Mark Halstead had saved a Jack Bridge shot.
Morecambe went close to levelling on the half-hour mark, but David Cornell saved Andrew Tutte's rising drive from the edge of the box.
In the closing stages of the half, Sam Hoskins twice went close for Northampton, as did Elsnik, but it stayed 1-0.
Morecambe grew in confidence in the second half and levelled things up seven minutes after the restart through Bennett, the big striker tapping in Kevin Ellison's left-wing cross from close range.
Chances were at a premium for the rest of the game, but the better ones fell to Morecambe, with Cornell saving well from Vadaine Oliver before substitute Liam Mandeville sliced wide when clean through.
Line-ups
Northampton
- 1Cornell
- 31Williams
- 6Taylor
- 16PierreBooked at 15mins
- 2FaceySubstituted forWilliamsat 56'minutes
- 22Elsnik
- 18Turnbull
- 10PowellSubstituted forRobertsat 76'minutes
- 19Bridge
- 7Hoskins
- 14MoriasSubstituted forPowellat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Buchanan
- 9Williams
- 11Powell
- 28Roberts
- 30Coddington
- 33Pollock
- 35McWilliams
Morecambe
- 21Halstead
- 2Mills
- 12Sutton
- 16LavelleBooked at 36mins
- 27Cranston
- 18OatesSubstituted forMandevilleat 72'minutes
- 4Kenyon
- 6Tutte
- 11Ellison
- 7BennettSubstituted forMcKayat 90+3'minutes
- 9Oliver
Substitutes
- 3Conlan
- 5Old
- 13Szczepaniak
- 17Mandeville
- 19Mendes Gomes
- 24McKay
- 25Hedley
- Referee:
- Lee Collins
- Attendance:
- 4,512
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Northampton Town 1, Morecambe 1.
Attempt saved. Andy Williams (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Paul McKay replaces Richard Bennett because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt blocked. Richard Bennett (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jordan Cranston (Morecambe) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Liam Mandeville (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt blocked. Andrew Tutte (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town).
Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Cranston (Morecambe).
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Jordan Cranston.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Morgan Roberts replaces Joe Powell.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Liam Mandeville replaces Rhys Oates.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Daniel Powell replaces Junior Morias.
Attempt missed. Rhys Oates (Morecambe) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Jay Williams.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Junior Morias (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Jordan Cranston.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Turnbull (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Andy Williams replaces Shay Facey.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Jordan Cranston.
Attempt blocked. Junior Morias (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Joe Powell (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Northampton Town 1, Morecambe 1. Richard Bennett (Morecambe) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kevin Ellison with a cross.
Attempt saved. Rhys Oates (Morecambe) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Shay Facey (Northampton Town).
Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Ritchie Sutton.
Second Half
Second Half begins Northampton Town 1, Morecambe 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Northampton Town 1, Morecambe 0.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Mark Halstead.
Attempt saved. Timi Max Elsnik (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.