Northampton Town 1-1 Morecambe

Northampton and fellow League Two relegation battlers Morecambe played out a low-quality draw.

The home side had the better of the opening exchanges and deserved their 1-0 half-time lead thanks to debutant Timi Elsnik's emphatic finish.

However, Morecambe grew into the game and, after Richie Bennett had levelled things up in the 52nd minute, looked the likelier of the two teams to win it.

The Cobblers opened the scoring after 21 minutes through Elsnik, making his first appearance for the club after signing on loan from Derby on Friday.

The 20-year-old Slovenian was in the right place at the right time to lash home from close range with his left foot, latching on to a loose ball after Morecambe goalkeeper Mark Halstead had saved a Jack Bridge shot.

Morecambe went close to levelling on the half-hour mark, but David Cornell saved Andrew Tutte's rising drive from the edge of the box.

In the closing stages of the half, Sam Hoskins twice went close for Northampton, as did Elsnik, but it stayed 1-0.

Morecambe grew in confidence in the second half and levelled things up seven minutes after the restart through Bennett, the big striker tapping in Kevin Ellison's left-wing cross from close range.

Chances were at a premium for the rest of the game, but the better ones fell to Morecambe, with Cornell saving well from Vadaine Oliver before substitute Liam Mandeville sliced wide when clean through.

