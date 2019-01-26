League Two
Northampton1Morecambe1

Northampton Town 1-1 Morecambe

Northampton and fellow League Two relegation battlers Morecambe played out a low-quality draw.

The home side had the better of the opening exchanges and deserved their 1-0 half-time lead thanks to debutant Timi Elsnik's emphatic finish.

However, Morecambe grew into the game and, after Richie Bennett had levelled things up in the 52nd minute, looked the likelier of the two teams to win it.

The Cobblers opened the scoring after 21 minutes through Elsnik, making his first appearance for the club after signing on loan from Derby on Friday.

The 20-year-old Slovenian was in the right place at the right time to lash home from close range with his left foot, latching on to a loose ball after Morecambe goalkeeper Mark Halstead had saved a Jack Bridge shot.

Morecambe went close to levelling on the half-hour mark, but David Cornell saved Andrew Tutte's rising drive from the edge of the box.

In the closing stages of the half, Sam Hoskins twice went close for Northampton, as did Elsnik, but it stayed 1-0.

Morecambe grew in confidence in the second half and levelled things up seven minutes after the restart through Bennett, the big striker tapping in Kevin Ellison's left-wing cross from close range.

Chances were at a premium for the rest of the game, but the better ones fell to Morecambe, with Cornell saving well from Vadaine Oliver before substitute Liam Mandeville sliced wide when clean through.

Report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Northampton

  • 1Cornell
  • 31Williams
  • 6Taylor
  • 16PierreBooked at 15mins
  • 2FaceySubstituted forWilliamsat 56'minutes
  • 22Elsnik
  • 18Turnbull
  • 10PowellSubstituted forRobertsat 76'minutes
  • 19Bridge
  • 7Hoskins
  • 14MoriasSubstituted forPowellat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Buchanan
  • 9Williams
  • 11Powell
  • 28Roberts
  • 30Coddington
  • 33Pollock
  • 35McWilliams

Morecambe

  • 21Halstead
  • 2Mills
  • 12Sutton
  • 16LavelleBooked at 36mins
  • 27Cranston
  • 18OatesSubstituted forMandevilleat 72'minutes
  • 4Kenyon
  • 6Tutte
  • 11Ellison
  • 7BennettSubstituted forMcKayat 90+3'minutes
  • 9Oliver

Substitutes

  • 3Conlan
  • 5Old
  • 13Szczepaniak
  • 17Mandeville
  • 19Mendes Gomes
  • 24McKay
  • 25Hedley
Referee:
Lee Collins
Attendance:
4,512

Match Stats

Home TeamNorthamptonAway TeamMorecambe
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home16
Away14
Shots on Target
Home7
Away7
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

Match ends, Northampton Town 1, Morecambe 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Northampton Town 1, Morecambe 1.

Attempt saved. Andy Williams (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Morecambe. Paul McKay replaces Richard Bennett because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Attempt blocked. Richard Bennett (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Jordan Cranston (Morecambe) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Liam Mandeville (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Attempt blocked. Andrew Tutte (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town).

Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Cranston (Morecambe).

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Jordan Cranston.

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. Morgan Roberts replaces Joe Powell.

Substitution

Substitution, Morecambe. Liam Mandeville replaces Rhys Oates.

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. Daniel Powell replaces Junior Morias.

Attempt missed. Rhys Oates (Morecambe) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Jay Williams.

Attempt blocked. Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Junior Morias (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Jordan Cranston.

Attempt blocked. Jordan Turnbull (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. Andy Williams replaces Shay Facey.

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Jordan Cranston.

Attempt blocked. Junior Morias (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Joe Powell (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Northampton Town 1, Morecambe 1. Richard Bennett (Morecambe) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kevin Ellison with a cross.

Attempt saved. Rhys Oates (Morecambe) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Shay Facey (Northampton Town).

Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Ritchie Sutton.

Second Half

Second Half begins Northampton Town 1, Morecambe 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Northampton Town 1, Morecambe 0.

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Mark Halstead.

Attempt saved. Timi Max Elsnik (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City29178453292459
2Mansfield291412344222254
3Bury30158758362253
4Carlisle301631148351351
5Forest Green291311545271850
6MK Dons28138744251947
7Exeter29138839291047
8Colchester301371045351046
9Stevenage30135123538-344
10Tranmere2911994238442
11Crewe30125133337-441
12Swindon301010103339-640
13Oldham2810994135639
14Newport27116103845-739
15Grimsby30114153038-837
16Crawley30113163542-736
17Northampton2971393839-134
18Cheltenham2988133545-1032
19Port Vale2988132737-1032
20Cambridge3095162850-2232
21Yeovil2879123034-430
22Morecambe3078153047-1729
23Macclesfield3076172948-1927
24Notts County2949162959-3021
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you