Exeter City 1-0 Cambridge United

Nicky Law was the match-winner as his deflected goal proved enough for Exeter to get back to winning ways with a deserved 1-0 win over battling Cambridge at St James Park.

Exeter started brightly with Law's shot deflecting over inside the opening two minutes and Jonathan Forte heading over from the resulting corner.

Pierce Sweeney also had a goal disallowed for offside as the hosts piled on the pressure, while George Maris shot narrowly over from 20 yards at the other end.

The home side continued on the front foot and almost took the lead before the break but Jake Taylor's chipped effort struck the angle of post and crossbar.

Exeter had a great chance to go in front in the 66th minute when Sweeney's header was handled by Jake Carroll, but Forte smashed his penalty against the crossbar.

Exeter finally got the breakthrough with eight minutes left when Kane Wilson surged down the wing and slipped the ball to Law, whose effort flew in via a wicked deflection to leave Dimitar Mitov wrong-footed.

Cambridge sought an equalising goal, but Exeter sat back and invited the away side onto them and saw out the rest of the game with very little alarm.

