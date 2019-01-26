Match ends, Exeter City 1, Cambridge United 0.
Exeter City 1-0 Cambridge United
Nicky Law was the match-winner as his deflected goal proved enough for Exeter to get back to winning ways with a deserved 1-0 win over battling Cambridge at St James Park.
Exeter started brightly with Law's shot deflecting over inside the opening two minutes and Jonathan Forte heading over from the resulting corner.
Pierce Sweeney also had a goal disallowed for offside as the hosts piled on the pressure, while George Maris shot narrowly over from 20 yards at the other end.
The home side continued on the front foot and almost took the lead before the break but Jake Taylor's chipped effort struck the angle of post and crossbar.
Exeter had a great chance to go in front in the 66th minute when Sweeney's header was handled by Jake Carroll, but Forte smashed his penalty against the crossbar.
Exeter finally got the breakthrough with eight minutes left when Kane Wilson surged down the wing and slipped the ball to Law, whose effort flew in via a wicked deflection to leave Dimitar Mitov wrong-footed.
Cambridge sought an equalising goal, but Exeter sat back and invited the away side onto them and saw out the rest of the game with very little alarm.
Line-ups
Exeter
- 1Pym
- 2Sweeney
- 4O'SheaBooked at 62mins
- 21Moxey
- 20WilsonBooked at 75mins
- 10Holmes
- 25Taylor
- 27CollinsSubstituted forWilliamsat 72'minutes
- 8Law
- 14ForteSubstituted forTillsonat 87'minutes
- 7MartinSubstituted forBowmanat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Woodman
- 5Martin
- 6Tillson
- 11Williams
- 12Bowman
- 13Hamon
- 19Abrahams
Cambridge
- 13Mitov
- 2Halliday
- 5Taylor
- 4Taft
- 3CarrollSubstituted forJonesat 88'minutes
- 7AmooSubstituted forLewisat 78'minutes
- 6Deegan
- 18Maris
- 20Brown
- 9Hepburn-Murphy
- 10AzeezSubstituted forDunkat 54'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Dunk
- 15Osadebe
- 16Darling
- 22Lewis
- 25John
- 26Jones
- 44Pilkington
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 3,996
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Exeter City 1, Cambridge United 0.
Dara O'Shea (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexander Jones (Cambridge United).
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Brad Halliday.
Foul by Ryan Bowman (Exeter City).
Greg Taylor (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Paul Lewis (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Alexander Jones replaces Jake Carroll.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Jordan Tillson replaces Jonathan Forte.
Jake Taylor (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match George Maris (Cambridge United) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 1, Cambridge United 0. Nicky Law (Exeter City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kane Wilson.
Foul by Ryan Bowman (Exeter City).
Gary Deegan (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Paul Lewis replaces David Amoo.
Attempt missed. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Kane Wilson (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card.
Kane Wilson (Exeter City) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Ryan Bowman replaces Lee Martin.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Randell Williams replaces Archie Collins.
Attempt missed. George Maris (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Jonathan Forte (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Taft (Cambridge United).
Attempt blocked. David Amoo (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Archie Collins (Exeter City).
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Penalty missed! Still Exeter City 0, Cambridge United 0. Jonathan Forte (Exeter City) hits the left post with a right footed shot.
Penalty conceded by Jake Carroll (Cambridge United) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Brad Halliday.
Attempt blocked. Nicky Law (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Gary Deegan (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Dara O'Shea (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dara O'Shea (Exeter City).
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dara O'Shea (Exeter City).
Attempt saved. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.