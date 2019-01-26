League Two
Stevenage0Forest Green2

Stevenage 0-2 Forest Green Rovers

Forest Green tightened their grip on a play-off place with a 2-0 win at Stevenage.

Liam Shephard and Christian Doidge scored the goals as the visitors showed why they have the second-best away record in League Two.

Main man Doidge - back in form after an ill-fated spell at Bolton - twice fired over from promising positions before heading in to clinch the points early in the second half.

Forest Green's star man Reece Brown was also denied by goalkeeper Paul Farman and hit the post in a match of few chances.

The decisive moment came minutes before Doidge's goal, visiting stopper James Montgomery making a brilliant save from half-time sub Alex Reid.

The away side took the lead with a quick free-kick after 13 minutes. Lloyd James worked the ball to George Williams who squared for Shephard to tap in at the back post.

Doidge got himself on the scoresheet when he nodded in after Farman's brilliant save denied Williams before Montgomery twice kept out Stevenage skipper Alex Revell to protect his clean sheet.

MK Dons' defeat at Grimsby and victory at Stevenage lifted Forest Green up to fifth.

Line-ups

Stevenage

  • 1Farman
  • 2Wildin
  • 5Cuthbert
  • 31NugentBooked at 29mins
  • 3Hunt
  • 24MakasiSubstituted forSonupeat 73'minutes
  • 4Timlin
  • 8Byrom
  • 10Kennedy
  • 9Revell
  • 7BallSubstituted forReidat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Sonupe
  • 15Vancooten
  • 16Iontton
  • 22Reid
  • 25Henry
  • 27Byrne
  • 30Wilkinson

Forest Green

  • 13MontgomeryBooked at 35mins
  • 6Rawson
  • 16Gunning
  • 19McGinley
  • 2Shephard
  • 4James
  • 10Brown
  • 7WinchesterSubstituted forDigbyat 72'minutes
  • 23Mills
  • 11WilliamsSubstituted forScobleat 77'minutes
  • 9Doidge

Substitutes

  • 5Collins
  • 14Campbell
  • 20Digby
  • 21McCoulsky
  • 25Scoble
  • 26Reid
  • 34Ward
Referee:
Darren Drysdale
Attendance:
2,494

Match Stats

Home TeamStevenageAway TeamForest Green
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home8
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Stevenage 0, Forest Green Rovers 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stevenage 0, Forest Green Rovers 2.

Foul by Junior Mondal (Forest Green Rovers).

Luther Wildin (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Junior Mondal (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt missed. Michael Timlin (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by James Montgomery.

Attempt saved. Alex Revell (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Foul by Farrend Rawson (Forest Green Rovers).

Alex Reid (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Christian Doidge.

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Liam Shephard.

Attempt blocked. Ben Kennedy (Stevenage) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Junior Mondal replaces George Williams.

Foul by George Williams (Forest Green Rovers).

Luther Wildin (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Gavin Gunning.

Substitution

Substitution, Stevenage. Emmanuel Sonupe replaces Moses Makasi.

Substitution

Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Paul Digby replaces Carl Winchester.

Attempt missed. Reece Brown (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Attempt blocked. Ben Kennedy (Stevenage) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Gavin Gunning.

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Carl Winchester.

Foul by Nathan McGinley (Forest Green Rovers).

Alex Reid (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Alex Revell (Stevenage) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Farrend Rawson (Forest Green Rovers).

Alex Revell (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Carl Winchester (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Gavin Gunning (Forest Green Rovers).

Alex Revell (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Reece Brown (Forest Green Rovers) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Goal!

Goal! Stevenage 0, Forest Green Rovers 2. Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers) header from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. George Williams (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by George Williams (Forest Green Rovers).

Ben Nugent (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Alex Reid (Stevenage) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Farrend Rawson.

Second Half

Second Half begins Stevenage 0, Forest Green Rovers 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Stevenage. Alex Reid replaces Jimmy Ball.

