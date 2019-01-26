Stevenage 0-2 Forest Green Rovers

Forest Green tightened their grip on a play-off place with a 2-0 win at Stevenage.

Liam Shephard and Christian Doidge scored the goals as the visitors showed why they have the second-best away record in League Two.

Main man Doidge - back in form after an ill-fated spell at Bolton - twice fired over from promising positions before heading in to clinch the points early in the second half.

Forest Green's star man Reece Brown was also denied by goalkeeper Paul Farman and hit the post in a match of few chances.

The decisive moment came minutes before Doidge's goal, visiting stopper James Montgomery making a brilliant save from half-time sub Alex Reid.

The away side took the lead with a quick free-kick after 13 minutes. Lloyd James worked the ball to George Williams who squared for Shephard to tap in at the back post.

Doidge got himself on the scoresheet when he nodded in after Farman's brilliant save denied Williams before Montgomery twice kept out Stevenage skipper Alex Revell to protect his clean sheet.

MK Dons' defeat at Grimsby and victory at Stevenage lifted Forest Green up to fifth.

Match report supplied by Press Association.