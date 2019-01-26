Swindon Town 0-1 Crawley Town

Keshi Anderson's 90th-minute penalty miss cost Swindon a point as Filipe Morais' first-half effort earned Crawley a 1-0 win at the County Ground.

A first half with barely any goalmouth action to speak of concluded with Morais finding the back of the net with a shot from close range that deflected first off Tom Broadbent, and then Luke Woolfenden, before bouncing slowly into the net.

Poor build-up play from Swindon combined with Crawley's compact 5-3-2 formation led to a stale encounter, with the Red Devils typifying the traditional Italian way of playing, under boss Gabriele Cioffi.

However, in the 89th minute, Canice Carroll was fouled in the area and Swindon had the chance to grab a point, but Anderson's spot-kick was well saved by Glenn Morris as injury time began.

It was dull affair for the majority of the game, with Crawley happy to sit on their 1-0 lead and, aside from the penalty, Swindon only forced half-chances from Kaiyne Woolery, Scott Twine and Ben House.

