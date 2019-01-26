Match ends, Swindon Town 0, Crawley Town 1.
Swindon Town 0-1 Crawley Town
-
- From the section League Two
Keshi Anderson's 90th-minute penalty miss cost Swindon a point as Filipe Morais' first-half effort earned Crawley a 1-0 win at the County Ground.
A first half with barely any goalmouth action to speak of concluded with Morais finding the back of the net with a shot from close range that deflected first off Tom Broadbent, and then Luke Woolfenden, before bouncing slowly into the net.
Poor build-up play from Swindon combined with Crawley's compact 5-3-2 formation led to a stale encounter, with the Red Devils typifying the traditional Italian way of playing, under boss Gabriele Cioffi.
However, in the 89th minute, Canice Carroll was fouled in the area and Swindon had the chance to grab a point, but Anderson's spot-kick was well saved by Glenn Morris as injury time began.
It was dull affair for the majority of the game, with Crawley happy to sit on their 1-0 lead and, aside from the penalty, Swindon only forced half-chances from Kaiyne Woolery, Scott Twine and Ben House.
Match report supplied by Press Association.
Line-ups
Swindon
- 1Vigouroux
- 19Carroll
- 33Broadbent
- 32Woolfenden
- 29Koiki
- 8Dunne
- 4McCourtSubstituted forRoseat 70'minutes
- 3DoughtySubstituted forTwineat 56'minutes
- 10Anderson
- 9RichardsSubstituted forHouseat 73'minutes
- 22Woolery
Substitutes
- 2Knoyle
- 18House
- 23McCormick
- 24Twine
- 26Conroy
- 30Rose
- 31Taylor
Crawley
- 1Morris
- 5McNerneyBooked at 80mins
- 14Francomb
- 17Dallison-Lisbon
- 2Young
- 22Morais
- 21Bulman
- 28CamaraBooked at 42mins
- 18SesayBooked at 40mins
- 11Gambin
- 9Palmer
Substitutes
- 3Doherty
- 10Poleon
- 12Mersin
- 15Nathaniel-George
- 16Maguire
- 33N'Gala
- Referee:
- Lee Swabey
- Attendance:
- 6,026
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Swindon Town 0, Crawley Town 1.
Foul by James Dunne (Swindon Town).
Panutche Camara (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Luke Woolfenden.
Attempt blocked. Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Joe McNerney.
Penalty saved! Keshi Anderson (Swindon Town) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty Swindon Town. Canice Carroll draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by David Sesay (Crawley Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
Delay in match Glenn Morris (Crawley Town) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Ben House (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Joe McNerney.
Attempt blocked. Ben House (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Joe McNerney.
Booking
Joe McNerney (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe McNerney (Crawley Town).
Hand ball by Ollie Palmer (Crawley Town).
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Canice Carroll.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Ben House replaces Marc Richards.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Tom Broadbent.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Danny Rose replaces Jak McCourt.
Foul by Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town).
Tom Dallison (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Scott Twine (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by George Francomb (Crawley Town).
Attempt missed. Filipe Morais (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by George Francomb.
Attempt blocked. Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by James Dunne (Swindon Town).
Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Tom Dallison.
Keshi Anderson (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Filipe Morais (Crawley Town).
Luke Woolfenden (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe McNerney (Crawley Town).
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Tom Broadbent.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Scott Twine replaces Michael Doughty because of an injury.
Canice Carroll (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.