Match ends, Cheltenham Town 3, Macclesfield Town 2.
Cheltenham Town 3-2 Macclesfield Town
-
- From the section League Two
Cheltenham hit back from two goals down to claim a dramatic 3-2 victory over 10-man Macclesfield.
Sol Campbell's Silkmen led 2-0 at half-time, but second-half strikes from Luke Varney, Jacob Maddox and Charlie Raglan completed the turnaround.
Macclesfield were awarded a penalty in the 10th minute when Scott Flinders brought down Scott Wilson.
Michael Rose stepped up and saw his spot-kick hit the bottom of the right post and roll into the net off Flinders.
Macclesfield then lost captain Nathan Cameron, who was shown a straight red card in the 20th minute for fouling Maddox on the edge of the box.
But the 10 men made it 2-0 in the 23rd minute when Flinders gave the ball straight to Wilson in the box and he tapped in his sixth goal in seven games.
The home side pulled one back nine minutes after the break when a cross from Ryan Broom on the right was volleyed in by Varney for his eighth of the season.
Chelsea youngster Maddox scored the equaliser in the 61st minute after Varney's nod down and Raglan headed in a cross from Alex Addai in the 79th minute to seal the points for Cheltenham, with Wilson missing a good chance to make it 3-3 late on.
Match report supplied by Press Association.
Line-ups
Cheltenham
- 1Flinders
- 23ForsterSubstituted forDawsonat 38'minutes
- 4Tozer
- 3Hussey
- 7ThomasSubstituted forWatersat 45'minutes
- 26Clements
- 24Raglan
- 20MaddoxSubstituted forPringat 90'minutes
- 11BroomBooked at 2mins
- 16Addai
- 32Varney
Substitutes
- 5Mullins
- 8Dawson
- 9Duku
- 21Waters
- 22Lovett
- 28Pring
- 30Alcock
Macclesfield
- 1O'Hara
- 2Hodgkiss
- 27CameronBooked at 20mins
- 5Kelleher
- 14Welch-HayesBooked at 82mins
- 8Marsh
- 24RoseBooked at 19mins
- 18Maycock
- 22ArthurSubstituted forEvansat 7'minutesSubstituted forLoweat 25'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 10SmithBooked at 31minsSubstituted forColeat 45+5'minutes
- 9Wilson
Substitutes
- 3Fitzpatrick
- 4Lowe
- 17Evans
- 20Vincenti
- 28Idem
- 29Andoh
- 30Cole
- Referee:
- Anthony Backhouse
- Attendance:
- 3,041
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cheltenham Town 3, Macclesfield Town 2.
Attempt missed. Michael Rose (Macclesfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Hand ball by Luke Varney (Cheltenham Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Cameron Pring replaces Jacob Maddox.
Attempt saved. Miles Welch-Hayes (Macclesfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Macclesfield Town. Conceded by Charlie Raglan.
Attempt missed. Scott Wilson (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Alex Addai (Cheltenham Town).
Miles Welch-Hayes (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Jared Hodgkiss.
Booking
Miles Welch-Hayes (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Cheltenham Town 3, Macclesfield Town 2. Charlie Raglan (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Addai following a corner.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Kieran O'Hara.
Attempt saved. Kevin Dawson (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Kieran O'Hara.
Attempt saved. Chris Clements (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Booking
Keith Lowe (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jacob Maddox (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Keith Lowe (Macclesfield Town).
Attempt missed. Alex Addai (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Keith Lowe.
Corner, Macclesfield Town. Conceded by Chris Hussey.
Foul by Kevin Dawson (Cheltenham Town).
Michael Rose (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Cheltenham Town 2, Macclesfield Town 2. Jacob Maddox (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke Varney.
Attempt saved. Jacob Maddox (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Kieran O'Hara.
Attempt saved. Jacob Maddox (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Keith Lowe.
Goal!
Goal! Cheltenham Town 1, Macclesfield Town 2. Luke Varney (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Broom.
Attempt missed. Luke Varney (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Kevin Dawson (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Second Half
Second Half begins Cheltenham Town 0, Macclesfield Town 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Billy Waters replaces Conor Thomas.
Half Time
First Half ends, Cheltenham Town 0, Macclesfield Town 2.
Attempt missed. Luke Varney (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Chris Clements (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Reece Cole replaces Harry Smith.
Attempt saved. Kevin Dawson (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.