Cheltenham Town 3-2 Macclesfield Town

Cheltenham hit back from two goals down to claim a dramatic 3-2 victory over 10-man Macclesfield.

Sol Campbell's Silkmen led 2-0 at half-time, but second-half strikes from Luke Varney, Jacob Maddox and Charlie Raglan completed the turnaround.

Macclesfield were awarded a penalty in the 10th minute when Scott Flinders brought down Scott Wilson.

Michael Rose stepped up and saw his spot-kick hit the bottom of the right post and roll into the net off Flinders.

Macclesfield then lost captain Nathan Cameron, who was shown a straight red card in the 20th minute for fouling Maddox on the edge of the box.

But the 10 men made it 2-0 in the 23rd minute when Flinders gave the ball straight to Wilson in the box and he tapped in his sixth goal in seven games.

The home side pulled one back nine minutes after the break when a cross from Ryan Broom on the right was volleyed in by Varney for his eighth of the season.

Chelsea youngster Maddox scored the equaliser in the 61st minute after Varney's nod down and Raglan headed in a cross from Alex Addai in the 79th minute to seal the points for Cheltenham, with Wilson missing a good chance to make it 3-3 late on.

