League Two
Cheltenham3Macclesfield2

Cheltenham Town 3-2 Macclesfield Town

Cheltenham hit back from two goals down to claim a dramatic 3-2 victory over 10-man Macclesfield.

Sol Campbell's Silkmen led 2-0 at half-time, but second-half strikes from Luke Varney, Jacob Maddox and Charlie Raglan completed the turnaround.

Macclesfield were awarded a penalty in the 10th minute when Scott Flinders brought down Scott Wilson.

Michael Rose stepped up and saw his spot-kick hit the bottom of the right post and roll into the net off Flinders.

Macclesfield then lost captain Nathan Cameron, who was shown a straight red card in the 20th minute for fouling Maddox on the edge of the box.

But the 10 men made it 2-0 in the 23rd minute when Flinders gave the ball straight to Wilson in the box and he tapped in his sixth goal in seven games.

The home side pulled one back nine minutes after the break when a cross from Ryan Broom on the right was volleyed in by Varney for his eighth of the season.

Chelsea youngster Maddox scored the equaliser in the 61st minute after Varney's nod down and Raglan headed in a cross from Alex Addai in the 79th minute to seal the points for Cheltenham, with Wilson missing a good chance to make it 3-3 late on.

Line-ups

Cheltenham

  • 1Flinders
  • 23ForsterSubstituted forDawsonat 38'minutes
  • 4Tozer
  • 3Hussey
  • 7ThomasSubstituted forWatersat 45'minutes
  • 26Clements
  • 24Raglan
  • 20MaddoxSubstituted forPringat 90'minutes
  • 11BroomBooked at 2mins
  • 16Addai
  • 32Varney

Substitutes

  • 5Mullins
  • 8Dawson
  • 9Duku
  • 21Waters
  • 22Lovett
  • 28Pring
  • 30Alcock

Macclesfield

  • 1O'Hara
  • 2Hodgkiss
  • 27CameronBooked at 20mins
  • 5Kelleher
  • 14Welch-HayesBooked at 82mins
  • 8Marsh
  • 24RoseBooked at 19mins
  • 18Maycock
  • 22ArthurSubstituted forEvansat 7'minutesSubstituted forLoweat 25'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 10SmithBooked at 31minsSubstituted forColeat 45+5'minutes
  • 9Wilson

Substitutes

  • 3Fitzpatrick
  • 4Lowe
  • 17Evans
  • 20Vincenti
  • 28Idem
  • 29Andoh
  • 30Cole
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse
Attendance:
3,041

Match Stats

Home TeamCheltenhamAway TeamMacclesfield
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home18
Away5
Shots on Target
Home11
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Cheltenham Town 3, Macclesfield Town 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Cheltenham Town 3, Macclesfield Town 2.

Attempt missed. Michael Rose (Macclesfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.

Hand ball by Luke Varney (Cheltenham Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Cameron Pring replaces Jacob Maddox.

Attempt saved. Miles Welch-Hayes (Macclesfield Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Macclesfield Town. Conceded by Charlie Raglan.

Attempt missed. Scott Wilson (Macclesfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Alex Addai (Cheltenham Town).

Miles Welch-Hayes (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Jared Hodgkiss.

Booking

Miles Welch-Hayes (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Cheltenham Town 3, Macclesfield Town 2. Charlie Raglan (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Addai following a corner.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Kieran O'Hara.

Attempt saved. Kevin Dawson (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Kieran O'Hara.

Attempt saved. Chris Clements (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Booking

Keith Lowe (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jacob Maddox (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Keith Lowe (Macclesfield Town).

Attempt missed. Alex Addai (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Keith Lowe.

Corner, Macclesfield Town. Conceded by Chris Hussey.

Foul by Kevin Dawson (Cheltenham Town).

Michael Rose (Macclesfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Cheltenham Town 2, Macclesfield Town 2. Jacob Maddox (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke Varney.

Attempt saved. Jacob Maddox (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Kieran O'Hara.

Attempt saved. Jacob Maddox (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Keith Lowe.

Goal!

Goal! Cheltenham Town 1, Macclesfield Town 2. Luke Varney (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Broom.

Attempt missed. Luke Varney (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Kevin Dawson (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Second Half

Second Half begins Cheltenham Town 0, Macclesfield Town 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Billy Waters replaces Conor Thomas.

Half Time

First Half ends, Cheltenham Town 0, Macclesfield Town 2.

Attempt missed. Luke Varney (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt blocked. Chris Clements (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Reece Cole replaces Harry Smith.

Attempt saved. Kevin Dawson (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City29178453292459
2Mansfield291412344222254
3Bury30158758362253
4Carlisle301631148351351
5Forest Green291311545271850
6MK Dons28138744251947
7Exeter29138839291047
8Colchester301371045351046
9Stevenage30135123538-344
10Tranmere2911994238442
11Crewe30125133337-441
12Swindon301010103339-640
13Oldham2810994135639
14Newport27116103845-739
15Grimsby30114153038-837
16Crawley30113163542-736
17Northampton2971393839-134
18Cheltenham2988133545-1032
19Port Vale2988132737-1032
20Cambridge3095162850-2232
21Yeovil2879123034-430
22Morecambe3078153047-1729
23Macclesfield3076172948-1927
24Notts County2949162959-3021
View full League Two table

