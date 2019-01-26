League Two
Crewe2Colchester1

Crewe Alexandra 2-1 Colchester United

Eddie Nolan headed a late winner as Crewe clinched a 2-1 win over Colchester.

The Railwaymen made it three successive victories as they came from behind after Charlie Kirk levelled in the second half following Sammie Szmodics' early opener for Colchester.

Visiting goalkeeper Rene Gilmartin did well to get down to Callum Ainley's early snapshot for the hosts, but it was Colchester who soon got on top.

They enjoyed a slice of fortune when taking an 11th-minute lead with Szmodics seizing on a misplaced backpass from Paul Green.

Crewe turned a throw-in into a gift for the Colchester man, who drove into the penalty area and drilled a finish across Ben Garratt.

Mikael Mandron was close to adding a second for the Essex outfit when his first-time effort on the turn arrowed past a post.

Szmodics found himself in another goalscoring position just before the break, but this time the midfielder's finishing let him down and he sliced his effort wide.

However, Crewe were level three minutes after the restart when Green's cross evaded everyone except Kirk who was at the back stick to head home.

Colchester were a fading force and the game was heading for a stalemate until Nolan threw himself onto the end of a lofted cross from Green to grab a dramatic 87th-minute winner.

Line-ups

Crewe

  • 1Garratt
  • 2Ng
  • 5Ray
  • 12Nolan
  • 3Pickering
  • 11AinleySubstituted forLoweryat 86'minutes
  • 17Green
  • 15WintleBooked at 54mins
  • 10Bowery
  • 7Porter
  • 20KirkBooked at 79minsSubstituted forNichollsat 90+4'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Miller
  • 13Richards
  • 14Nicholls
  • 16Lowery
  • 19Dale
  • 21Finney
  • 29Hunt

Colchester

  • 25Gilmartin
  • 2Jackson
  • 18Eastman
  • 5Prosser
  • 22Vincent-Young
  • 8Pell
  • 4LapslieSubstituted forDickensonat 89'minutes
  • 7Senior
  • 10SzmodicsBooked at 80mins
  • 45NoubleBooked at 42mins
  • 19Mandron

Substitutes

  • 1Barnes
  • 6Kent
  • 11Dickenson
  • 14Comley
  • 16Wright
  • 27Ogedi-Uzokwe
  • 33Dunne
Referee:
Peter Wright
Attendance:
3,306

Match Stats

Home TeamCreweAway TeamColchester
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home11
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Crewe Alexandra 2, Colchester United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 2, Colchester United 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Alex Nicholls replaces Charlie Kirk.

George Ray (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Frank Nouble (Colchester United).

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Brennan Dickenson replaces Tom Lapslie.

Goal!

Goal! Crewe Alexandra 2, Colchester United 1. Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Green with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Harry Pell.

Substitution

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Tommy Lowery replaces Callum Ainley.

Attempt blocked. Frank Nouble (Colchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Courtney Senior (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Harry Pickering (Crewe Alexandra).

Foul by Tom Eastman (Colchester United).

Chris Porter (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Sammie Szmodics (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Harry Pell (Colchester United).

Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Kane Vincent-Young (Colchester United).

Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Eddie Nolan.

Attempt blocked. Sammie Szmodics (Colchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by George Ray.

Callum Ainley (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mikael Mandron (Colchester United).

Courtney Senior (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Harry Pickering (Crewe Alexandra).

Foul by Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra).

Mikael Mandron (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sammie Szmodics (Colchester United).

Foul by Eddie Nolan (Crewe Alexandra).

Mikael Mandron (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top right corner.

Foul by Paul Green (Crewe Alexandra).

Harry Pell (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Ryan Wintle (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Courtney Senior (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Wintle (Crewe Alexandra).

Goal!

Goal! Crewe Alexandra 1, Colchester United 1. Charlie Kirk (Crewe Alexandra) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Perry Ng with a cross.

