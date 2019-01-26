Crewe Alexandra 2-1 Colchester United

Eddie Nolan headed a late winner as Crewe clinched a 2-1 win over Colchester.

The Railwaymen made it three successive victories as they came from behind after Charlie Kirk levelled in the second half following Sammie Szmodics' early opener for Colchester.

Visiting goalkeeper Rene Gilmartin did well to get down to Callum Ainley's early snapshot for the hosts, but it was Colchester who soon got on top.

They enjoyed a slice of fortune when taking an 11th-minute lead with Szmodics seizing on a misplaced backpass from Paul Green.

Crewe turned a throw-in into a gift for the Colchester man, who drove into the penalty area and drilled a finish across Ben Garratt.

Mikael Mandron was close to adding a second for the Essex outfit when his first-time effort on the turn arrowed past a post.

Szmodics found himself in another goalscoring position just before the break, but this time the midfielder's finishing let him down and he sliced his effort wide.

However, Crewe were level three minutes after the restart when Green's cross evaded everyone except Kirk who was at the back stick to head home.

Colchester were a fading force and the game was heading for a stalemate until Nolan threw himself onto the end of a lofted cross from Green to grab a dramatic 87th-minute winner.

Match report supplied by Press Association.