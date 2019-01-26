Mansfield Town 3-0 Tranmere Rovers

Jorge Grant scored twice as in-form Mansfield maintained the pressure on League Two leaders Lincoln with a comfortable 3-0 home win over 10-men Tranmere.

Stags were already ahead through man-of-the-match Grant when Tranmere's Ollie Banks was dismissed for two reckless tackles in the space of five first-half minutes.

Tyler Walker added a second for the Stags before Grant completed his brace and put the seal on a third straight win.

The first half saw few chances at either end, but Stags took the lead after 22 minutes when Grant punished Steve McNulty's foul on Tyler Walker on the edge of the box with a superb curling free-kick into the top left corner.

Banks then saw red after being booked in the 32nd and 37th minutes, but the visitors almost equalised in added time when James Norwood headed over from a corner.

Mansfield netted the all-important second goal 20 minutes into the second half as Walker tucked away a follow-up after Rovers goalkeeper Scott Davies had blocked a powerful 25-yard shot from Nicky Ajose.

Three minutes later Davies kept out a swerving Walker shot but again was helpless as Grant was on hand to slot home the rebound.

Match report supplied by Press Association.