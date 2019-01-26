Match ends, Mansfield Town 3, Tranmere Rovers 0.
Mansfield Town 3-0 Tranmere Rovers
Jorge Grant scored twice as in-form Mansfield maintained the pressure on League Two leaders Lincoln with a comfortable 3-0 home win over 10-men Tranmere.
Stags were already ahead through man-of-the-match Grant when Tranmere's Ollie Banks was dismissed for two reckless tackles in the space of five first-half minutes.
Tyler Walker added a second for the Stags before Grant completed his brace and put the seal on a third straight win.
The first half saw few chances at either end, but Stags took the lead after 22 minutes when Grant punished Steve McNulty's foul on Tyler Walker on the edge of the box with a superb curling free-kick into the top left corner.
Banks then saw red after being booked in the 32nd and 37th minutes, but the visitors almost equalised in added time when James Norwood headed over from a corner.
Mansfield netted the all-important second goal 20 minutes into the second half as Walker tucked away a follow-up after Rovers goalkeeper Scott Davies had blocked a powerful 25-yard shot from Nicky Ajose.
Three minutes later Davies kept out a swerving Walker shot but again was helpless as Grant was on hand to slot home the rebound.
Line-ups
Mansfield
- 14Smith
- 4Preston
- 5Pearce
- 17Sweeney
- 22Hamilton
- 8Mellis
- 6BishopSubstituted forAtkinsonat 69'minutes
- 23Grant
- 3Benning
- 19WalkerSubstituted forKhanat 75'minutes
- 21Ajose
Substitutes
- 1Logan
- 10Khan
- 11Atkinson
- 16Butcher
- 26Law
- 30Smith
- 32Rose
Tranmere
- 1Davies
- 14Caprice
- 2Buxton
- 5McNultyBooked at 21minsSubstituted forPringleat 65'minutes
- 6MontheBooked at 45mins
- 3Ridehalgh
- 12McCulloughBooked at 15mins
- 28BanksBooked at 37mins
- 17Perkins
- 11Jennings
- 10Norwood
Substitutes
- 8Harris
- 9Mullin
- 16Ellis
- 18Smith
- 22Gilmour
- 25Pilling
- 27Pringle
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
- Attendance:
- 4,885
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Mansfield Town 3, Tranmere Rovers 0.
Foul by Otis Khan (Mansfield Town).
Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Liam Ridehalgh.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Luke McCullough.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Scott Davies.
Attempt saved. CJ Hamilton (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Otis Khan (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Adam Buxton.
Attempt blocked. Nicky Ajose (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Otis Khan replaces Tyler Walker.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Adam Buxton.
Attempt blocked. Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. CJ Hamilton (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Malvind Benning (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Will Atkinson replaces Neal Bishop.
Goal!
Goal! Mansfield Town 3, Tranmere Rovers 0. Jorge Grant (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Tyler Walker (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Nicky Ajose (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Ben Pringle replaces Steve McNulty.
Goal!
Goal! Mansfield Town 2, Tranmere Rovers 0. Tyler Walker (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Jacob Mellis (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
Foul by Matt Preston (Mansfield Town).
Steve McNulty (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jacob Mellis (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers).
Foul by Nicky Ajose (Mansfield Town).
Emmanuel Monthe (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town).
James Norwood (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Neal Bishop (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Matt Preston.
Attempt blocked. Tyler Walker (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Nicky Ajose (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Adam Buxton (Tranmere Rovers).
Second Half
Second Half begins Mansfield Town 1, Tranmere Rovers 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Mansfield Town 1, Tranmere Rovers 0.