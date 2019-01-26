Match ends, Wycombe Wanderers 1, Plymouth Argyle 0.
Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 Plymouth Argyle
Wycombe continued their fine recent form to end Plymouth's winning streak with a 1-0 victory at Adams Park.
A Yann Songo'o own goal was enough as Gareth Ainsworth's side secured their third win on the spin to climb to ninth in the League One table.
Argyle were bidding for a fifth victory on the bounce but barely threatened Ryan Allsop's goal.
There was almost a perfect start for the Chairboys with Paris Cowan-Hall forcing Kyle Letheren into a good save with his legs.
But they did take the lead after 24 minutes as Joe Jacobson's corner was turned into his own net by Songo'o, who was under pressure from Adebayo Akinfenwa.
Cowan-Hall was denied for a second time by Letheren's legs after being played in by Nick Freeman and in first-half stoppage time Ruben Lameiras rattled the bar with a fantastic 25-yard strike.
After the break Lameiras forced Allsop into a save at his near post as the visitors pushed for an equaliser.
Akinfenwa was kept out by Letheren after muscling past Ryan Edwards but Wycombe were victorious regardless.
Line-ups
Wycombe
- 1Allsop
- 26McCarthy
- 2Coelho Jombati
- 6El-Abd
- 3JacobsonBooked at 45mins
- 12Cowan-Hall
- 18Thompson
- 4Gape
- 10BloomfieldSubstituted forBoltonat 71'minutes
- 20AkinfenwaSubstituted forSamuelat 74'minutes
- 22Freeman
Substitutes
- 5Stewart
- 8Bean
- 11Kashket
- 13Yates
- 17Bolton
- 23Tyson
- 25Samuel
Plymouth
- 21Letheren
- 23Smith-Brown
- 5EdwardsBooked at 87mins
- 14Canavan
- 3Sawyer
- 4Songo'o
- 8FoxBooked at 36minsSubstituted forTaylorat 69'minutes
- 10Carey
- 7Sarcevic
- 11LameirasSubstituted forJephcottat 86'minutes
- 19LadapoBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Macey
- 2Riley
- 9Taylor
- 17Ainsworth
- 25Wootton
- 26Threlkeld
- 35Jephcott
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
- Attendance:
- 5,691
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wycombe Wanderers 1, Plymouth Argyle 0.
Foul by Dominic Gape (Wycombe Wanderers).
Gary Sawyer (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Freddie Ladapo (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
(Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Freddie Ladapo (Plymouth Argyle).
Foul by Curtis Thompson (Wycombe Wanderers).
Yann Songo'o (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Curtis Thompson (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke Jephcott (Plymouth Argyle).
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Joe Jacobson.
Foul by Nick Freeman (Wycombe Wanderers).
Ashley Smith-Brown (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Ryan Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alex Samuel (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Edwards (Plymouth Argyle).
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Luke Jephcott replaces Ruben Lameiras.
Foul by Curtis Thompson (Wycombe Wanderers).
Ruben Lameiras (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ryan Allsop (Wycombe Wanderers) because of an injury.
(Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Freddie Ladapo (Plymouth Argyle).
Hand ball by Nick Freeman (Wycombe Wanderers).
Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle).
Curtis Thompson (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle).
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Alex Samuel replaces Adebayo Akinfenwa.
Attempt missed. Ruben Lameiras (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Luke Bolton replaces Matt Bloomfield.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Ryan Taylor replaces David Fox.
Adam El-Abd (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ruben Lameiras (Plymouth Argyle).
Foul by Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers).
Yann Songo'o (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers).
Yann Songo'o (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.