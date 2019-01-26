Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 Plymouth Argyle

Wycombe continued their fine recent form to end Plymouth's winning streak with a 1-0 victory at Adams Park.

A Yann Songo'o own goal was enough as Gareth Ainsworth's side secured their third win on the spin to climb to ninth in the League One table.

Argyle were bidding for a fifth victory on the bounce but barely threatened Ryan Allsop's goal.

There was almost a perfect start for the Chairboys with Paris Cowan-Hall forcing Kyle Letheren into a good save with his legs.

But they did take the lead after 24 minutes as Joe Jacobson's corner was turned into his own net by Songo'o, who was under pressure from Adebayo Akinfenwa.

Cowan-Hall was denied for a second time by Letheren's legs after being played in by Nick Freeman and in first-half stoppage time Ruben Lameiras rattled the bar with a fantastic 25-yard strike.

After the break Lameiras forced Allsop into a save at his near post as the visitors pushed for an equaliser.

Akinfenwa was kept out by Letheren after muscling past Ryan Edwards but Wycombe were victorious regardless.

