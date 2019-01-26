League One
Wycombe1Plymouth0

Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 Plymouth Argyle

Wycombe continued their fine recent form to end Plymouth's winning streak with a 1-0 victory at Adams Park.

A Yann Songo'o own goal was enough as Gareth Ainsworth's side secured their third win on the spin to climb to ninth in the League One table.

Argyle were bidding for a fifth victory on the bounce but barely threatened Ryan Allsop's goal.

There was almost a perfect start for the Chairboys with Paris Cowan-Hall forcing Kyle Letheren into a good save with his legs.

But they did take the lead after 24 minutes as Joe Jacobson's corner was turned into his own net by Songo'o, who was under pressure from Adebayo Akinfenwa.

Cowan-Hall was denied for a second time by Letheren's legs after being played in by Nick Freeman and in first-half stoppage time Ruben Lameiras rattled the bar with a fantastic 25-yard strike.

After the break Lameiras forced Allsop into a save at his near post as the visitors pushed for an equaliser.

Akinfenwa was kept out by Letheren after muscling past Ryan Edwards but Wycombe were victorious regardless.

Report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Wycombe

  • 1Allsop
  • 26McCarthy
  • 2Coelho Jombati
  • 6El-Abd
  • 3JacobsonBooked at 45mins
  • 12Cowan-Hall
  • 18Thompson
  • 4Gape
  • 10BloomfieldSubstituted forBoltonat 71'minutes
  • 20AkinfenwaSubstituted forSamuelat 74'minutes
  • 22Freeman

Substitutes

  • 5Stewart
  • 8Bean
  • 11Kashket
  • 13Yates
  • 17Bolton
  • 23Tyson
  • 25Samuel

Plymouth

  • 21Letheren
  • 23Smith-Brown
  • 5EdwardsBooked at 87mins
  • 14Canavan
  • 3Sawyer
  • 4Songo'o
  • 8FoxBooked at 36minsSubstituted forTaylorat 69'minutes
  • 10Carey
  • 7Sarcevic
  • 11LameirasSubstituted forJephcottat 86'minutes
  • 19LadapoBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Macey
  • 2Riley
  • 9Taylor
  • 17Ainsworth
  • 25Wootton
  • 26Threlkeld
  • 35Jephcott
Referee:
Scott Oldham
Attendance:
5,691

Match Stats

Home TeamWycombeAway TeamPlymouth
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home9
Away5
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Wycombe Wanderers 1, Plymouth Argyle 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Wycombe Wanderers 1, Plymouth Argyle 0.

Foul by Dominic Gape (Wycombe Wanderers).

Gary Sawyer (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Freddie Ladapo (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

(Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Freddie Ladapo (Plymouth Argyle).

Foul by Curtis Thompson (Wycombe Wanderers).

Yann Songo'o (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Curtis Thompson (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luke Jephcott (Plymouth Argyle).

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Joe Jacobson.

Foul by Nick Freeman (Wycombe Wanderers).

Ashley Smith-Brown (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Ryan Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Alex Samuel (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Edwards (Plymouth Argyle).

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Luke Jephcott replaces Ruben Lameiras.

Foul by Curtis Thompson (Wycombe Wanderers).

Ruben Lameiras (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ryan Allsop (Wycombe Wanderers) because of an injury.

(Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Freddie Ladapo (Plymouth Argyle).

Hand ball by Nick Freeman (Wycombe Wanderers).

Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle).

Curtis Thompson (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle).

Substitution

Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Alex Samuel replaces Adebayo Akinfenwa.

Attempt missed. Ruben Lameiras (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Luke Bolton replaces Matt Bloomfield.

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Ryan Taylor replaces David Fox.

Adam El-Abd (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ruben Lameiras (Plymouth Argyle).

Foul by Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers).

Yann Songo'o (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers).

Yann Songo'o (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton29178455253059
2Portsmouth28176547272057
3Barnsley28167549242555
4Charlton30166847311654
5Sunderland271411248262253
6Peterborough2913974738948
7Doncaster28137851371446
8Blackpool2811982925442
9Wycombe29118103940-141
10Fleetwood30109114134739
11Coventry30116133136-539
12Southend29122153835338
13Burton29107123939037
14Scunthorpe30107133854-1637
15Accrington2798102736-935
16Walsall2998123345-1235
17Plymouth3096153852-1433
18Shrewsbury28710112935-631
19Gillingham2894153948-931
20Rochdale3087153661-2531
21Oxford Utd2879123544-930
22Bristol Rovers2877142530-528
23Bradford2984173248-1628
24Wimbledon2965182245-2323
View full League One table

