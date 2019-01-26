League One
Coventry City 0-2 Blackpool

Blackpool reignited their League One play-off ambitions with a 2-0 victory at Coventry.

The Seasiders had struggled to acclimatise to the atrocious pitch conditions in the first half, but Terry McPhillips' side came out firing on all cylinders after half-time to score twice in five minutes via Nathan Delfouneso and Armand Gnanduillet.

The win left the eighth-placed Tangerines six points off the play-off positions.

Coventry were guilty of not making their dominance count in the opening period, with Conor Chaplin squandering a great chance in the 24th minute as he headed wide from six yards.

Blackpool made their breakthrough just over a minute into the second half when Jordan Thompson's in-swinging free-kick was headed back across the face of goal by Curtis Tilt and converted by Delfouneso.

The visitors doubled their advantage just five minutes later when Gnanduillet latched onto a long ball before fending off the challenge of Dom Hyam to rifle the ball into the bottom corner.

Coventry searched desperately for a way back into the game but their efforts were thwarted by a resilient Blackpool side, with goalkeeper Christoffer Mafoumbi making it three clean sheets from three appearances since deputising for the injured Mark Howard.

Report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Coventry

  • 1Burge
  • 17Sterling
  • 15Hyam
  • 5Davies
  • 3Mason
  • 6Kelly
  • 25Westbrooke
  • 23Thomas
  • 24EnobakhareSubstituted forBakayokoat 65'minutes
  • 11Hiwula-MayifuilaSubstituted forClarke-Harrisat 73'minutes
  • 10Chaplin

Substitutes

  • 2Grimmer
  • 8Doyle
  • 12Brown
  • 18Clarke-Harris
  • 21Bakayoko
  • 26Shipley
  • 33Addai

Blackpool

  • 37Mafoumbi
  • 6Heneghan
  • 16Tilt
  • 3Wilmer-AndertonSubstituted forFeeneyat 35'minutes
  • 2Daniels
  • 15Thompson
  • 8Spearing
  • 20TurtonSubstituted forPritchardat 73'minutes
  • 27Bola
  • 7DelfounesoBooked at 70mins
  • 21Gnanduillet

Substitutes

  • 12Nottingham
  • 14Pritchard
  • 23Kirby
  • 24Feeney
  • 26Sorensen
  • 34Shaw
Referee:
Eddie Ilderton
Attendance:
9,786

Match Stats

Home TeamCoventryAway TeamBlackpool
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home13
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Coventry City 0, Blackpool 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Coventry City 0, Blackpool 2.

Dominic Hyam (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool).

Attempt missed. Zain Westbrooke (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt saved. Jordan Thompson (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Tom Davies.

Foul by Dujon Sterling (Coventry City).

Marc Bola (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Luke Thomas (Coventry City).

Jordan Thompson (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Luke Thomas (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jay Spearing (Blackpool).

Foul by Luke Thomas (Coventry City).

Donervon Daniels (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Amadou Bakayoko (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Brandon Mason (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool).

Attempt missed. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Coventry City) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Jonson Clarke-Harris (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool).

Substitution

Substitution, Coventry City. Jonson Clarke-Harris replaces Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Harry Pritchard replaces Oliver Turton.

Delay in match Oliver Turton (Blackpool) because of an injury.

Booking

Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Brandon Mason (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool).

Foul by Jordan Thompson (Blackpool).

Liam Kelly (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Coventry City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Coventry City. Amadou Bakayoko replaces Bright Enobakhare.

Foul by Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool).

Tom Davies (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brandon Mason (Coventry City).

Jay Spearing (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bright Enobakhare (Coventry City).

Attempt saved. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Oliver Turton (Blackpool).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton29178455253059
2Portsmouth28176547272057
3Barnsley28167549242555
4Charlton30166847311654
5Sunderland271411248262253
6Peterborough2913974738948
7Doncaster28137851371446
8Blackpool2811982925442
9Wycombe29118103940-141
10Fleetwood30109114134739
11Coventry30116133136-539
12Southend29122153835338
13Burton29107123939037
14Scunthorpe30107133854-1637
15Accrington2798102736-935
16Walsall2998123345-1235
17Plymouth3096153852-1433
18Shrewsbury28710112935-631
19Gillingham2894153948-931
20Rochdale3087153661-2531
21Oxford Utd2879123544-930
22Bristol Rovers2877142530-528
23Bradford2984173248-1628
24Wimbledon2965182245-2323
View full League One table

