Match ends, Coventry City 0, Blackpool 2.
Coventry City 0-2 Blackpool
- From the section League One
Blackpool reignited their League One play-off ambitions with a 2-0 victory at Coventry.
The Seasiders had struggled to acclimatise to the atrocious pitch conditions in the first half, but Terry McPhillips' side came out firing on all cylinders after half-time to score twice in five minutes via Nathan Delfouneso and Armand Gnanduillet.
The win left the eighth-placed Tangerines six points off the play-off positions.
Coventry were guilty of not making their dominance count in the opening period, with Conor Chaplin squandering a great chance in the 24th minute as he headed wide from six yards.
Blackpool made their breakthrough just over a minute into the second half when Jordan Thompson's in-swinging free-kick was headed back across the face of goal by Curtis Tilt and converted by Delfouneso.
The visitors doubled their advantage just five minutes later when Gnanduillet latched onto a long ball before fending off the challenge of Dom Hyam to rifle the ball into the bottom corner.
Coventry searched desperately for a way back into the game but their efforts were thwarted by a resilient Blackpool side, with goalkeeper Christoffer Mafoumbi making it three clean sheets from three appearances since deputising for the injured Mark Howard.
Line-ups
Coventry
- 1Burge
- 17Sterling
- 15Hyam
- 5Davies
- 3Mason
- 6Kelly
- 25Westbrooke
- 23Thomas
- 24EnobakhareSubstituted forBakayokoat 65'minutes
- 11Hiwula-MayifuilaSubstituted forClarke-Harrisat 73'minutes
- 10Chaplin
Substitutes
- 2Grimmer
- 8Doyle
- 12Brown
- 18Clarke-Harris
- 21Bakayoko
- 26Shipley
- 33Addai
Blackpool
- 37Mafoumbi
- 6Heneghan
- 16Tilt
- 3Wilmer-AndertonSubstituted forFeeneyat 35'minutes
- 2Daniels
- 15Thompson
- 8Spearing
- 20TurtonSubstituted forPritchardat 73'minutes
- 27Bola
- 7DelfounesoBooked at 70mins
- 21Gnanduillet
Substitutes
- 12Nottingham
- 14Pritchard
- 23Kirby
- 24Feeney
- 26Sorensen
- 34Shaw
- Referee:
- Eddie Ilderton
- Attendance:
- 9,786
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Coventry City 0, Blackpool 2.
Dominic Hyam (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool).
Attempt missed. Zain Westbrooke (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt saved. Jordan Thompson (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Tom Davies.
Foul by Dujon Sterling (Coventry City).
Marc Bola (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Luke Thomas (Coventry City).
Jordan Thompson (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Luke Thomas (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jay Spearing (Blackpool).
Foul by Luke Thomas (Coventry City).
Donervon Daniels (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Amadou Bakayoko (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Brandon Mason (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool).
Attempt missed. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Coventry City) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Jonson Clarke-Harris (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool).
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Jonson Clarke-Harris replaces Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Harry Pritchard replaces Oliver Turton.
Delay in match Oliver Turton (Blackpool) because of an injury.
Booking
Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Brandon Mason (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool).
Foul by Jordan Thompson (Blackpool).
Liam Kelly (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Coventry City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Amadou Bakayoko replaces Bright Enobakhare.
Foul by Armand Gnanduillet (Blackpool).
Tom Davies (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brandon Mason (Coventry City).
Jay Spearing (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bright Enobakhare (Coventry City).
Attempt saved. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Oliver Turton (Blackpool).