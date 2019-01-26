Match ends, Peterborough United 0, Charlton Athletic 0.
Peterborough United 0-0 Charlton Athletic
-
- From the section League One
Steve Evans was sacked as manager of Peterborough after his side's 0-0 draw at home to League One promotion rivals Charlton.
Posh announced Evans and assistant manager Paul Raynor had been released from their contract less than an hour after full-time, with the club sitting in sixth place in League One.
Evans' last match saw his goalkeeper Conor O'Malley earn Posh a point with a 79th-minute penalty save after Jason Naismith brought down Josh Cullen on the edge of the area, although replays suggested he took the ball first.
Addicks striker Karlan Grant, who has been strongly liked with a move to Premier League Huddersfield, saw his weak penalty saved.
That was the second penalty the Irishman has saved in the league this season, on top of three in the cup.
The penalty save was the big moment in a match of few chances between two sides in the play-off positions.
The Addicks, who sit in fourth, had won three and drawn one of their past four matches before the game, and after soaking up some early pressure Cullen tested O'Malley with a volley which the goalkeeper tipped over.
A minute into the second half Posh could have scored when Ivan Toney crossed low to Matt Godden, but his strike partner shot wide.
Grant then saw a deflected shot from the left-hand side of the penalty area hit the bar and bounce clear.
The striker should then have won the match, only for O'Malley to deny him from the spot.
Report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Peterborough
- 25O'Malley
- 2NaismithBooked at 86mins
- 6White
- 16Bennett
- 18Lafferty
- 21MaddisonSubstituted forWardat 87'minutes
- 11Reed
- 30Dempsey
- 29TomlinSubstituted forCooperat 72'minutes
- 9GoddenSubstituted forDembéléat 81'minutes
- 17Toney
Substitutes
- 1Chapman
- 4Woodyard
- 10Dembélé
- 14Cooke
- 15Ward
- 19Cooper
- 26Stevens
Charlton
- 1Phillips
- 20Solly
- 5Bauer
- 23Sarr
- 16Purrington
- 15PratleySubstituted forHackett-Fairchildat 65'minutes
- 4BielikBooked at 68mins
- 24Cullen
- 12ReevesBooked at 77mins
- 21WilliamsBooked at 32minsSubstituted forFosu-Henryat 82'minutes
- 18Grant
Substitutes
- 2Dijksteel
- 7Marshall
- 10Clarke
- 11Fosu-Henry
- 22Maxwell
- 32Lapslie
- 37Hackett-Fairchild
- Referee:
- David Webb
- Attendance:
- 9,002
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterborough United 0, Charlton Athletic 0.
Foul by Daniel Lafferty (Peterborough United).
Reeco Hackett-Fairchild (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Jason Naismith (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Ivan Toney (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic).
Foul by Ivan Toney (Peterborough United).
Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Joe Ward replaces Marcus Maddison because of an injury.
Booking
Jason Naismith (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason Naismith (Peterborough United).
Attempt missed. Reeco Hackett-Fairchild (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Tariqe Fosu-Henry replaces Jonathan Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Siriki Dembélé replaces Matt Godden.
Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic).
Penalty saved! Karlan Grant (Charlton Athletic) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Jason Naismith (Peterborough United) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Charlton Athletic. Josh Cullen draws a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Ben Reeves (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Ben Reeves (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Dillon Phillips.
Attempt saved. Daniel Lafferty (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. George Cooper replaces Lee Tomlin.
Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Krystian Bielik (Charlton Athletic).
Booking
Krystian Bielik (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ivan Toney (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Krystian Bielik (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Reeco Hackett-Fairchild replaces Darren Pratley.
Foul by Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United).
Jonathan Williams (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Patrick Bauer.
Foul by Ivan Toney (Peterborough United).
Karlan Grant (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Darren Pratley (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Ivan Toney (Peterborough United).