Peterborough United 0-0 Charlton Athletic

Steve Evans was sacked as manager of Peterborough after his side's 0-0 draw at home to League One promotion rivals Charlton.

Posh announced Evans and assistant manager Paul Raynor had been released from their contract less than an hour after full-time, with the club sitting in sixth place in League One.

Evans' last match saw his goalkeeper Conor O'Malley earn Posh a point with a 79th-minute penalty save after Jason Naismith brought down Josh Cullen on the edge of the area, although replays suggested he took the ball first.

Addicks striker Karlan Grant, who has been strongly liked with a move to Premier League Huddersfield, saw his weak penalty saved.

That was the second penalty the Irishman has saved in the league this season, on top of three in the cup.

The penalty save was the big moment in a match of few chances between two sides in the play-off positions.

The Addicks, who sit in fourth, had won three and drawn one of their past four matches before the game, and after soaking up some early pressure Cullen tested O'Malley with a volley which the goalkeeper tipped over.

A minute into the second half Posh could have scored when Ivan Toney crossed low to Matt Godden, but his strike partner shot wide.

Grant then saw a deflected shot from the left-hand side of the penalty area hit the bar and bounce clear.

The striker should then have won the match, only for O'Malley to deny him from the spot.

Line-ups

Peterborough

  • 25O'Malley
  • 2NaismithBooked at 86mins
  • 6White
  • 16Bennett
  • 18Lafferty
  • 21MaddisonSubstituted forWardat 87'minutes
  • 11Reed
  • 30Dempsey
  • 29TomlinSubstituted forCooperat 72'minutes
  • 9GoddenSubstituted forDembéléat 81'minutes
  • 17Toney

Substitutes

  • 1Chapman
  • 4Woodyard
  • 10Dembélé
  • 14Cooke
  • 15Ward
  • 19Cooper
  • 26Stevens

Charlton

  • 1Phillips
  • 20Solly
  • 5Bauer
  • 23Sarr
  • 16Purrington
  • 15PratleySubstituted forHackett-Fairchildat 65'minutes
  • 4BielikBooked at 68mins
  • 24Cullen
  • 12ReevesBooked at 77mins
  • 21WilliamsBooked at 32minsSubstituted forFosu-Henryat 82'minutes
  • 18Grant

Substitutes

  • 2Dijksteel
  • 7Marshall
  • 10Clarke
  • 11Fosu-Henry
  • 22Maxwell
  • 32Lapslie
  • 37Hackett-Fairchild
Referee:
David Webb
Attendance:
9,002

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterboroughAway TeamCharlton
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home8
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Peterborough United 0, Charlton Athletic 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Peterborough United 0, Charlton Athletic 0.

Foul by Daniel Lafferty (Peterborough United).

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Jason Naismith (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Ivan Toney (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic).

Foul by Ivan Toney (Peterborough United).

Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterborough United. Joe Ward replaces Marcus Maddison because of an injury.

Booking

Jason Naismith (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jason Naismith (Peterborough United).

Attempt missed. Reeco Hackett-Fairchild (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Tariqe Fosu-Henry replaces Jonathan Williams.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterborough United. Siriki Dembélé replaces Matt Godden.

Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic).

Penalty saved! Karlan Grant (Charlton Athletic) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

Penalty conceded by Jason Naismith (Peterborough United) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Charlton Athletic. Josh Cullen draws a foul in the penalty area.

Booking

Ben Reeves (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Ben Reeves (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Dillon Phillips.

Attempt saved. Daniel Lafferty (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterborough United. George Cooper replaces Lee Tomlin.

Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Krystian Bielik (Charlton Athletic).

Booking

Krystian Bielik (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ivan Toney (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Krystian Bielik (Charlton Athletic).

Attempt blocked. Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Reeco Hackett-Fairchild replaces Darren Pratley.

Foul by Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United).

Jonathan Williams (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Patrick Bauer.

Foul by Ivan Toney (Peterborough United).

Karlan Grant (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Darren Pratley (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Ivan Toney (Peterborough United).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton29178455253059
2Portsmouth28176547272057
3Barnsley28167549242555
4Charlton30166847311654
5Sunderland271411248262253
6Peterborough2913974738948
7Doncaster28137851371446
8Blackpool2811982925442
9Wycombe29118103940-141
10Fleetwood30109114134739
11Coventry30116133136-539
12Southend29122153835338
13Burton29107123939037
14Scunthorpe30107133854-1637
15Accrington2798102736-935
16Walsall2998123345-1235
17Plymouth3096153852-1433
18Shrewsbury28710112935-631
19Gillingham2894153948-931
20Rochdale3087153661-2531
21Oxford Utd2879123544-930
22Bristol Rovers2877142530-528
23Bradford2984173248-1628
24Wimbledon2965182245-2323
View full League One table

