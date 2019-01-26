Peterborough United 0-0 Charlton Athletic

Steve Evans was sacked as manager of Peterborough after his side's 0-0 draw at home to League One promotion rivals Charlton.

Posh announced Evans and assistant manager Paul Raynor had been released from their contract less than an hour after full-time, with the club sitting in sixth place in League One.

Evans' last match saw his goalkeeper Conor O'Malley earn Posh a point with a 79th-minute penalty save after Jason Naismith brought down Josh Cullen on the edge of the area, although replays suggested he took the ball first.

Addicks striker Karlan Grant, who has been strongly liked with a move to Premier League Huddersfield, saw his weak penalty saved.

That was the second penalty the Irishman has saved in the league this season, on top of three in the cup.

The penalty save was the big moment in a match of few chances between two sides in the play-off positions.

The Addicks, who sit in fourth, had won three and drawn one of their past four matches before the game, and after soaking up some early pressure Cullen tested O'Malley with a volley which the goalkeeper tipped over.

A minute into the second half Posh could have scored when Ivan Toney crossed low to Matt Godden, but his strike partner shot wide.

Grant then saw a deflected shot from the left-hand side of the penalty area hit the bar and bounce clear.

The striker should then have won the match, only for O'Malley to deny him from the spot.

Report supplied by the Press Association.