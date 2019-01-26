Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Jake Buxton.
Burton Albion 1-1 Bradford City
Hope Akpan rescued a point against his former side as relegation-threatened Bradford came from behind to draw 1-1 at Burton.
Lucas Akins got the breakthrough for Albion after a sluggish first half where it had appeared to be very much a case of 'after the Lord Mayor's show' given their midweek Carabao Cup exploits against Manchester City.
Centre-back John Brayford was allowed to run deep into Bradford territory and cross into the middle for Akins, who headed down into the net in stoppage time.
Burton goalkeeper Brad Collins had to be alert to make an excellent save from Eoin Doyle after David Ball had done well on the right.
Bradford thought they had scored when Jack Payne headed in after Collins had saved well from Akpan's curling effort only for an assistant's flag to deny him.
But Akpan was not to be denied in the 68th minute when he lashed home a loose ball in the box after Albion struggled to clear a corner.
The midfielder then almost won it in stoppage time with a towering header that Collins got down well to save.
Line-ups
Burton
- 40Collins
- 21ClarkeSubstituted forTempletonat 81'minutes
- 2Brayford
- 3Buxton
- 19HutchinsonSubstituted forHarnessat 45'minutes
- 4AllenSubstituted forWallaceat 72'minutes
- 23Quinn
- 7FraserBooked at 48mins
- 10Akins
- 27BoyceBooked at 54mins
- 26Daniel
Substitutes
- 1Bywater
- 9Sbarra
- 11Templeton
- 14McCrory
- 16Harness
- 18Miller
- 22Wallace
Bradford
- 1O'Donnell
- 38Caddis
- 6O'Connor
- 22Knight-PercivalBooked at 77mins
- 25Woods
- 21Akpan
- 39O'Brien
- 40Ball
- 10PayneSubstituted forColvilleat 84'minutes
- 23Wood
- 9DoyleBooked at 55minsSubstituted forMillerat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 4McGowan
- 5O'Connor
- 12Miller
- 13Wilson
- 18Anderson
- 24Devine
- 36Colville
- Referee:
- Trevor Kettle
- Attendance:
- 3,162
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away8
Live Text
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by David Templeton.
Match ends, Burton Albion 1, Bradford City 1.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burton Albion 1, Bradford City 1.
Attempt saved. Hope Akpan (Bradford City) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Lewis O'Brien (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by David Templeton.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by David Templeton.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. George Miller replaces Eoin Doyle.
David Templeton (Burton Albion) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Foul by Scott Fraser (Burton Albion).
Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Luca Colville replaces Jack Payne.
Foul by Lucas Akins (Burton Albion).
Lewis O'Brien (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. David Templeton replaces Josh Clarke.
Attempt saved. Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Scott Fraser (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Bradford City).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Foul by Liam Boyce (Burton Albion).
Anthony O'Connor (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay in match Anthony O'Connor (Bradford City) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Kieran Wallace replaces Jamie Allen.
Foul by Marcus Harness (Burton Albion).
Calum Woods (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Lewis O'Brien (Bradford City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Burton Albion 1, Bradford City 1. Hope Akpan (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by John Brayford.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by John Brayford.
Attempt blocked. David Ball (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by John Brayford.
Foul by Josh Clarke (Burton Albion).
Lewis O'Brien (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Richard O'Donnell.
Attempt saved. Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Eoin Doyle (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.