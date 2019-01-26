League One
Burton1Bradford1

Burton Albion 1-1 Bradford City

Hope Akpan rescued a point against his former side as relegation-threatened Bradford came from behind to draw 1-1 at Burton.

Lucas Akins got the breakthrough for Albion after a sluggish first half where it had appeared to be very much a case of 'after the Lord Mayor's show' given their midweek Carabao Cup exploits against Manchester City.

Centre-back John Brayford was allowed to run deep into Bradford territory and cross into the middle for Akins, who headed down into the net in stoppage time.

Burton goalkeeper Brad Collins had to be alert to make an excellent save from Eoin Doyle after David Ball had done well on the right.

Bradford thought they had scored when Jack Payne headed in after Collins had saved well from Akpan's curling effort only for an assistant's flag to deny him.

But Akpan was not to be denied in the 68th minute when he lashed home a loose ball in the box after Albion struggled to clear a corner.

The midfielder then almost won it in stoppage time with a towering header that Collins got down well to save.

Line-ups

Burton

  • 40Collins
  • 21ClarkeSubstituted forTempletonat 81'minutes
  • 2Brayford
  • 3Buxton
  • 19HutchinsonSubstituted forHarnessat 45'minutes
  • 4AllenSubstituted forWallaceat 72'minutes
  • 23Quinn
  • 7FraserBooked at 48mins
  • 10Akins
  • 27BoyceBooked at 54mins
  • 26Daniel

Substitutes

  • 1Bywater
  • 9Sbarra
  • 11Templeton
  • 14McCrory
  • 16Harness
  • 18Miller
  • 22Wallace

Bradford

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 38Caddis
  • 6O'Connor
  • 22Knight-PercivalBooked at 77mins
  • 25Woods
  • 21Akpan
  • 39O'Brien
  • 40Ball
  • 10PayneSubstituted forColvilleat 84'minutes
  • 23Wood
  • 9DoyleBooked at 55minsSubstituted forMillerat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4McGowan
  • 5O'Connor
  • 12Miller
  • 13Wilson
  • 18Anderson
  • 24Devine
  • 36Colville
Referee:
Trevor Kettle
Attendance:
3,162

Match Stats

Home TeamBurtonAway TeamBradford
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home11
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away9
Fouls
Home13
Away8

Live Text

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Jake Buxton.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by David Templeton.

Match ends, Burton Albion 1, Bradford City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Burton Albion 1, Bradford City 1.

Attempt saved. Hope Akpan (Bradford City) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Lewis O'Brien (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by David Templeton.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by David Templeton.

Substitution

Substitution, Bradford City. George Miller replaces Eoin Doyle.

David Templeton (Burton Albion) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.

Foul by Scott Fraser (Burton Albion).

Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Bradford City. Luca Colville replaces Jack Payne.

Foul by Lucas Akins (Burton Albion).

Lewis O'Brien (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. David Templeton replaces Josh Clarke.

Attempt saved. Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Scott Fraser (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Bradford City).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Foul by Liam Boyce (Burton Albion).

Anthony O'Connor (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay in match Anthony O'Connor (Bradford City) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. Kieran Wallace replaces Jamie Allen.

Foul by Marcus Harness (Burton Albion).

Calum Woods (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Lewis O'Brien (Bradford City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Burton Albion 1, Bradford City 1. Hope Akpan (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by John Brayford.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by John Brayford.

Attempt blocked. David Ball (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by John Brayford.

Foul by Josh Clarke (Burton Albion).

Lewis O'Brien (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Richard O'Donnell.

Attempt saved. Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Booking

Eoin Doyle (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton29178455253059
2Portsmouth28176547272057
3Barnsley28167549242555
4Charlton30166847311654
5Sunderland271411248262253
6Peterborough2913974738948
7Doncaster28137851371446
8Blackpool2811982925442
9Wycombe29118103940-141
10Fleetwood30109114134739
11Coventry30116133136-539
12Southend29122153835338
13Burton29107123939037
14Scunthorpe30107133854-1637
15Accrington2798102736-935
16Walsall2998123345-1235
17Plymouth3096153852-1433
18Shrewsbury28710112935-631
19Gillingham2894153948-931
20Rochdale3087153661-2531
21Oxford Utd2879123544-930
22Bristol Rovers2877142530-528
23Bradford2984173248-1628
24Wimbledon2965182245-2323
View full League One table

