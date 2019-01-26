Burton Albion 1-1 Bradford City

Hope Akpan rescued a point against his former side as relegation-threatened Bradford came from behind to draw 1-1 at Burton.

Lucas Akins got the breakthrough for Albion after a sluggish first half where it had appeared to be very much a case of 'after the Lord Mayor's show' given their midweek Carabao Cup exploits against Manchester City.

Centre-back John Brayford was allowed to run deep into Bradford territory and cross into the middle for Akins, who headed down into the net in stoppage time.

Burton goalkeeper Brad Collins had to be alert to make an excellent save from Eoin Doyle after David Ball had done well on the right.

Bradford thought they had scored when Jack Payne headed in after Collins had saved well from Akpan's curling effort only for an assistant's flag to deny him.

But Akpan was not to be denied in the 68th minute when he lashed home a loose ball in the box after Albion struggled to clear a corner.

The midfielder then almost won it in stoppage time with a towering header that Collins got down well to save.

Report supplied by the Press Association.