League One
Fleetwood0Scunthorpe1

Fleetwood Town 0-1 Scunthorpe United

An own goal sank Fleetwood as Scunthorpe's unbeaten run was extended to six games with a gritty 1-0 win at Highbury.

Ash Eastham's 74th-minute own goal saw the Iron take all three points from Town's home base in a game battered by the elements.

Fleetwood keeper Alex Cairns showed his class with a fine fingertip save to save James Husband's blushes.

The Town left-back had inadvertently sent a Cameron Borthwick-Jackson cross sailing towards goal.

But Cairns was up to the task and tipped the ball away.

It would have been cruel on Town had the Iron taken a first-half lead, with Jason Holt guilty of wasting a golden opportunity to open the scoring.

The Rangers loan man latched on to Ross Wallace's chip over the top but fired straight at Jak Alnwick.

The Scunthorpe keeper just batted away a fierce Wallace strike from distance.

He had to be at his best in the second half too as he just managed to tip away Paddy Madden's header.

Fleetwood had dominated but failed to trouble the scoresheet and they were punished by the Iron.

Substitute Levi Sutton's teasing cross from the right was accidentally diverted home by Town defender Eastham in the 74th minute.

Fleetwood had failed to win a point after conceding first this term and that record rolled on as they failed to find a leveller.

Report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Fleetwood

  • 1Cairns
  • 7Burns
  • 20Morgan
  • 5Eastham
  • 26Husband
  • 4HoltSubstituted forHunterat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 23WallaceBooked at 71mins
  • 38Wallace
  • 24NadesanSubstituted forMcAlenyat 81'minutes
  • 9Evans
  • 17Madden

Substitutes

  • 10McAleny
  • 16Jones
  • 18Taylor
  • 22Hunter
  • 27Biggins
  • 29Sheron
  • 34Garner

Scunthorpe

  • 25Alnwick
  • 4McMahon
  • 23McArdle
  • 21Burgess
  • 3Borthwick-JacksonSubstituted forMcGaheyat 34'minutes
  • 14Perch
  • 6Ojo
  • 18Thomas
  • 47HammillSubstituted forSuttonat 72'minutes
  • 17Novak
  • 29Wootton

Substitutes

  • 5Webster
  • 7Lund
  • 10van Veen
  • 15Lewis
  • 22Sutton
  • 26McGahey
  • 27Flatt
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge
Attendance:
2,637

Match Stats

Home TeamFleetwoodAway TeamScunthorpe
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home12
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Fleetwood Town 0, Scunthorpe United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Fleetwood Town 0, Scunthorpe United 1.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Cameron Burgess.

Attempt missed. Craig Morgan (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Booking

Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town).

Funso Ojo (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Jak Alnwick (Scunthorpe United) because of an injury.

James Wallace (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Novak (Scunthorpe United).

James Wallace (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Wootton (Scunthorpe United).

Attempt saved. Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

James Wallace (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Wootton (Scunthorpe United).

Attempt missed. Levi Sutton (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Foul by James Wallace (Fleetwood Town).

Tony McMahon (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Conor McAleny replaces Ashley Nadesan.

Ross Wallace (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Funso Ojo (Scunthorpe United).

Foul by Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town).

Harrison McGahey (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Cameron Burgess.

Goal!

Own Goal by Ashley Eastham, Fleetwood Town. Fleetwood Town 0, Scunthorpe United 1.

Cameron Burgess (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Levi Sutton replaces Adam Hammill.

Booking

Ross Wallace (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ross Wallace (Fleetwood Town).

Funso Ojo (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Ross Wallace (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Ashley Hunter replaces Jason Holt.

Attempt missed. Ashley Nadesan (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt blocked. Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Funso Ojo (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town).

Rory McArdle (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Paddy Madden (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton29178455253059
2Portsmouth28176547272057
3Barnsley28167549242555
4Charlton30166847311654
5Sunderland271411248262253
6Peterborough2913974738948
7Doncaster28137851371446
8Blackpool2811982925442
9Wycombe29118103940-141
10Fleetwood30109114134739
11Coventry30116133136-539
12Southend29122153835338
13Burton29107123939037
14Scunthorpe30107133854-1637
15Accrington2798102736-935
16Walsall2998123345-1235
17Plymouth3096153852-1433
18Shrewsbury28710112935-631
19Gillingham2894153948-931
20Rochdale3087153661-2531
21Oxford Utd2879123544-930
22Bristol Rovers2877142530-528
23Bradford2984173248-1628
24Wimbledon2965182245-2323
