Match ends, Fleetwood Town 0, Scunthorpe United 1.
Fleetwood Town 0-1 Scunthorpe United
-
- From the section League One
An own goal sank Fleetwood as Scunthorpe's unbeaten run was extended to six games with a gritty 1-0 win at Highbury.
Ash Eastham's 74th-minute own goal saw the Iron take all three points from Town's home base in a game battered by the elements.
Fleetwood keeper Alex Cairns showed his class with a fine fingertip save to save James Husband's blushes.
The Town left-back had inadvertently sent a Cameron Borthwick-Jackson cross sailing towards goal.
But Cairns was up to the task and tipped the ball away.
It would have been cruel on Town had the Iron taken a first-half lead, with Jason Holt guilty of wasting a golden opportunity to open the scoring.
The Rangers loan man latched on to Ross Wallace's chip over the top but fired straight at Jak Alnwick.
The Scunthorpe keeper just batted away a fierce Wallace strike from distance.
He had to be at his best in the second half too as he just managed to tip away Paddy Madden's header.
Fleetwood had dominated but failed to trouble the scoresheet and they were punished by the Iron.
Substitute Levi Sutton's teasing cross from the right was accidentally diverted home by Town defender Eastham in the 74th minute.
Fleetwood had failed to win a point after conceding first this term and that record rolled on as they failed to find a leveller.
Report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Fleetwood
- 1Cairns
- 7Burns
- 20Morgan
- 5Eastham
- 26Husband
- 4HoltSubstituted forHunterat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 23WallaceBooked at 71mins
- 38Wallace
- 24NadesanSubstituted forMcAlenyat 81'minutes
- 9Evans
- 17Madden
Substitutes
- 10McAleny
- 16Jones
- 18Taylor
- 22Hunter
- 27Biggins
- 29Sheron
- 34Garner
Scunthorpe
- 25Alnwick
- 4McMahon
- 23McArdle
- 21Burgess
- 3Borthwick-JacksonSubstituted forMcGaheyat 34'minutes
- 14Perch
- 6Ojo
- 18Thomas
- 47HammillSubstituted forSuttonat 72'minutes
- 17Novak
- 29Wootton
Substitutes
- 5Webster
- 7Lund
- 10van Veen
- 15Lewis
- 22Sutton
- 26McGahey
- 27Flatt
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
- Attendance:
- 2,637
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fleetwood Town 0, Scunthorpe United 1.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Cameron Burgess.
Attempt missed. Craig Morgan (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Booking
Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town).
Funso Ojo (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jak Alnwick (Scunthorpe United) because of an injury.
James Wallace (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Novak (Scunthorpe United).
James Wallace (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Wootton (Scunthorpe United).
Attempt saved. Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
James Wallace (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Wootton (Scunthorpe United).
Attempt missed. Levi Sutton (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Foul by James Wallace (Fleetwood Town).
Tony McMahon (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Conor McAleny replaces Ashley Nadesan.
Ross Wallace (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Funso Ojo (Scunthorpe United).
Foul by Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town).
Harrison McGahey (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Cameron Burgess.
Goal!
Own Goal by Ashley Eastham, Fleetwood Town. Fleetwood Town 0, Scunthorpe United 1.
Cameron Burgess (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Levi Sutton replaces Adam Hammill.
Booking
Ross Wallace (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ross Wallace (Fleetwood Town).
Funso Ojo (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ross Wallace (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Ashley Hunter replaces Jason Holt.
Attempt missed. Ashley Nadesan (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Funso Ojo (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town).
Rory McArdle (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Paddy Madden (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.