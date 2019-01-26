Barnsley 2-1 Rochdale

Goals from Kieffer Moore and Cauley Woodrow helped Barnsley come from behind and beat struggling Rochdale 2-1 at Oakwell.

Ian Henderson gave Dale the lead early in the second half, but the Reds turned the game around courtesy of Moore's 16th goal of the season and Woodrow's 10th.

The win moved the Tykes, who lost assistant head coach Andreas Winkler to Huddersfield earlier this week, up to third in the League One table, two points off the automatic-promotion spots.

The visitors started the better of the two teams, as Stephen Dooley's lay-off found Callum Camps on the edge of the box but he sliced his shot wide.

In a half of few chances, it was Ryan Delaney who came closest to an opening goal for Rochdale but he volleyed over from close range.

Moore had a goal ruled out for offside shortly after the break, but it was Dale who took the lead through Henderson in the 49th minute.

Jimmy McNulty took a quick free-kick to beat the offside trap and find Henderson, who coolly slotted home inside the box.

Moore equalised five minutes later with a drilled shot into the bottom corner from outside the box.

Barnsley then got the winner in the 75th minute after Jacob Brown beat his man and squared the ball to Woodrow, who made no mistake from six yards.

