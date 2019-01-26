Match ends, Barnsley 2, Rochdale 1.
Barnsley 2-1 Rochdale
-
- From the section League One
Goals from Kieffer Moore and Cauley Woodrow helped Barnsley come from behind and beat struggling Rochdale 2-1 at Oakwell.
Ian Henderson gave Dale the lead early in the second half, but the Reds turned the game around courtesy of Moore's 16th goal of the season and Woodrow's 10th.
The win moved the Tykes, who lost assistant head coach Andreas Winkler to Huddersfield earlier this week, up to third in the League One table, two points off the automatic-promotion spots.
The visitors started the better of the two teams, as Stephen Dooley's lay-off found Callum Camps on the edge of the box but he sliced his shot wide.
In a half of few chances, it was Ryan Delaney who came closest to an opening goal for Rochdale but he volleyed over from close range.
Moore had a goal ruled out for offside shortly after the break, but it was Dale who took the lead through Henderson in the 49th minute.
Jimmy McNulty took a quick free-kick to beat the offside trap and find Henderson, who coolly slotted home inside the box.
Moore equalised five minutes later with a drilled shot into the bottom corner from outside the box.
Barnsley then got the winner in the 75th minute after Jacob Brown beat his man and squared the ball to Woodrow, who made no mistake from six yards.
Report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Barnsley
- 1DaviesBooked at 83mins
- 12Cavaré
- 5Pinnock
- 6Lindsay
- 28Williams
- 33Brown
- 8McGeehan
- 27Mowatt
- 26ThiamSubstituted forDougallat 45'minutesBooked at 57mins
- 19MooreSubstituted forGreenat 78'minutes
- 9WoodrowSubstituted forAdeboyejoat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Dougall
- 7Hedges
- 15Green
- 18Jackson
- 23Pinillos
- 29Adeboyejo
- 35Greatorex
Rochdale
- 1Lillis
- 6Ebanks-LandellBooked at 90mins
- 4McNulty
- 5DelaneyBooked at 47mins
- 2McLaughlinSubstituted forMathesonat 76'minutes
- 7DooleyBooked at 68mins
- 10CampsSubstituted forWilbrahamat 81'minutes
- 23Holden
- 27Hamilton
- 40Henderson
- 9AndrewSubstituted forInmanat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Williams
- 11Williams
- 18Wilbraham
- 19Inman
- 24Norman
- 25Adshead
- 41Matheson
- Referee:
- Alan Young
- Attendance:
- 11,379
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barnsley 2, Rochdale 1.
Jordan Green (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Rochdale).
Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Ryan Delaney.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Ethan Pinnock.
Foul by Kenneth Dougall (Barnsley).
Rory Holden (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Victor Adeboyejo replaces Cauley Woodrow.
Foul by Dimitri Kevin Cavaré (Barnsley).
Rory Holden (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jacob Brown (Barnsley).
Ethan Hamilton (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley).
Attempt missed. Jordan Green (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Jacob Brown (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Ben Williams (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bradden Inman (Rochdale).
Booking
Adam Davies (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Aaron Wilbraham (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Ben Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Bradden Inman replaces Calvin Andrew.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Aaron Wilbraham replaces Callum Camps.
Attempt missed. Kenneth Dougall (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Jordan Green (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ethan Hamilton (Rochdale).
Attempt missed. Cameron McGeehan (Barnsley) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Jordan Green replaces Kieffer Moore.
Attempt missed. Dimitri Kevin Cavaré (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Luke Matheson replaces Ryan McLaughlin.
Goal!
Goal! Barnsley 2, Rochdale 1. Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kenneth Dougall.
Attempt saved. Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Adam Davies.
Attempt saved. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Jacob Brown (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Rory Holden (Rochdale).
Booking
Stephen Dooley (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card.
Ben Williams (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.