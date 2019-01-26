Southend United 0-1 Luton Town

From the section

Luton moved to the top of the League One table with a 1-0 win at Southend.

Hatters defender Matty Pearson bagged the only goal of the game midway through the first half at Roots Hall.

And the victory made it 16 League games unbeaten for in-form Luton.

The visitors came close to taking the lead in the 20th minute when Jack Stacey's low effort was pushed wide of the left post by Shrimpers goalkeeper Nathan Bishop.

But, in the 29th minute, the high-flying Hatters broke the deadlock when James Justin's right-wing corner found the head of Pearson who nodded home from eight yards.

Luton came close to doubling their lead at the start of the second half, when Bishop did well to keep out Sonny Bradley's low volley before Justin fired inches over from 20 yards.

In reply, Southend rarely threatened but Shrimpers striker Simon Cox did see a well struck long-range effort tipped wide by James Shea in the 71st minute.

Report supplied by the Press Association.