League One
Southend0Luton1

Southend United 0-1 Luton Town

Luton moved to the top of the League One table with a 1-0 win at Southend.

Hatters defender Matty Pearson bagged the only goal of the game midway through the first half at Roots Hall.

And the victory made it 16 League games unbeaten for in-form Luton.

The visitors came close to taking the lead in the 20th minute when Jack Stacey's low effort was pushed wide of the left post by Shrimpers goalkeeper Nathan Bishop.

But, in the 29th minute, the high-flying Hatters broke the deadlock when James Justin's right-wing corner found the head of Pearson who nodded home from eight yards.

Luton came close to doubling their lead at the start of the second half, when Bishop did well to keep out Sonny Bradley's low volley before Justin fired inches over from 20 yards.

In reply, Southend rarely threatened but Shrimpers striker Simon Cox did see a well struck long-range effort tipped wide by James Shea in the 71st minute.

Line-ups

Southend

  • 13Bishop
  • 48White
  • 6Turner
  • 23Moore
  • 2Bwomono
  • 18MantomSubstituted forMcLaughlinat 84'minutes
  • 16YearwoodBooked at 28minsSubstituted forKelmanat 69'minutes
  • 8Dieng
  • 42HartBooked at 65mins
  • 10Cox
  • 39Humphrys

Substitutes

  • 7Kightly
  • 11McLaughlin
  • 20Klass
  • 22Smith
  • 31Robinson
  • 34Kelman
  • 36Hutchinson

Luton

  • 36Shea
  • 7StaceyBooked at 90mins
  • 6Pearson
  • 5Bradley
  • 2Justin
  • 4McCormackBooked at 90mins
  • 11Shinnie
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 8Berry
  • 25LuaLuaSubstituted forMoncurat 86'minutes
  • 19Collins

Substitutes

  • 3Potts
  • 20Moncur
  • 24Thorne
  • 27Jarvis
  • 28Jones
  • 40Isted
  • 44Sheehan
Referee:
Thomas Bramall
Attendance:
8,460

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthendAway TeamLuton
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home7
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home17
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Southend United 0, Luton Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Southend United 0, Luton Town 1.

Attempt blocked. Sam Hart (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Alan McCormack (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Hand ball by Alan McCormack (Luton Town).

Booking

Jack Stacey (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jack Stacey (Luton Town).

Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Timothee Dieng (Southend United).

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Taylor Moore (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. George Moncur replaces Kazenga LuaLua.

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Stephen McLaughlin replaces Sam Mantom.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Jack Stacey.

Foul by James Collins (Luton Town).

Michael Turner (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Collins (Luton Town).

Sam Hart (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. James Collins (Luton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Matty Pearson (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stephen Humphrys (Southend United).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match James Justin (Luton Town) because of an injury.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by James Shea.

Attempt saved. Simon Cox (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Charlie Kelman replaces Dru Yearwood.

Foul by Luke Berry (Luton Town).

Sam Hart (Southend United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. James Collins (Luton Town) header from very close range is too high.

Luke Berry (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Taylor Moore (Southend United).

Booking

Sam Hart (Southend United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sam Hart (Southend United).

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Jack Stacey.

Attempt blocked. Simon Cox (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Luke Berry.

Foul by Luke Berry (Luton Town).

Dru Yearwood (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton29178455253059
2Portsmouth28176547272057
3Barnsley28167549242555
4Charlton30166847311654
5Sunderland271411248262253
6Peterborough2913974738948
7Doncaster28137851371446
8Blackpool2811982925442
9Wycombe29118103940-141
10Fleetwood30109114134739
11Coventry30116133136-539
12Southend29122153835338
13Burton29107123939037
14Scunthorpe30107133854-1637
15Accrington2798102736-935
16Walsall2998123345-1235
17Plymouth3096153852-1433
18Shrewsbury28710112935-631
19Gillingham2894153948-931
20Rochdale3087153661-2531
21Oxford Utd2879123544-930
22Bristol Rovers2877142530-528
23Bradford2984173248-1628
24Wimbledon2965182245-2323
View full League One table

