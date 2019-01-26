Match ends, Southend United 0, Luton Town 1.
Southend United 0-1 Luton Town
-
- From the section League One
Luton moved to the top of the League One table with a 1-0 win at Southend.
Hatters defender Matty Pearson bagged the only goal of the game midway through the first half at Roots Hall.
And the victory made it 16 League games unbeaten for in-form Luton.
The visitors came close to taking the lead in the 20th minute when Jack Stacey's low effort was pushed wide of the left post by Shrimpers goalkeeper Nathan Bishop.
But, in the 29th minute, the high-flying Hatters broke the deadlock when James Justin's right-wing corner found the head of Pearson who nodded home from eight yards.
Luton came close to doubling their lead at the start of the second half, when Bishop did well to keep out Sonny Bradley's low volley before Justin fired inches over from 20 yards.
In reply, Southend rarely threatened but Shrimpers striker Simon Cox did see a well struck long-range effort tipped wide by James Shea in the 71st minute.
Report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Southend
- 13Bishop
- 48White
- 6Turner
- 23Moore
- 2Bwomono
- 18MantomSubstituted forMcLaughlinat 84'minutes
- 16YearwoodBooked at 28minsSubstituted forKelmanat 69'minutes
- 8Dieng
- 42HartBooked at 65mins
- 10Cox
- 39Humphrys
Substitutes
- 7Kightly
- 11McLaughlin
- 20Klass
- 22Smith
- 31Robinson
- 34Kelman
- 36Hutchinson
Luton
- 36Shea
- 7StaceyBooked at 90mins
- 6Pearson
- 5Bradley
- 2Justin
- 4McCormackBooked at 90mins
- 11Shinnie
- 17Mpanzu
- 8Berry
- 25LuaLuaSubstituted forMoncurat 86'minutes
- 19Collins
Substitutes
- 3Potts
- 20Moncur
- 24Thorne
- 27Jarvis
- 28Jones
- 40Isted
- 44Sheehan
- Referee:
- Thomas Bramall
- Attendance:
- 8,460
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southend United 0, Luton Town 1.
Attempt blocked. Sam Hart (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Alan McCormack (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hand ball by Alan McCormack (Luton Town).
Booking
Jack Stacey (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jack Stacey (Luton Town).
Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Timothee Dieng (Southend United).
Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Taylor Moore (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. George Moncur replaces Kazenga LuaLua.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Stephen McLaughlin replaces Sam Mantom.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Jack Stacey.
Foul by James Collins (Luton Town).
Michael Turner (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Collins (Luton Town).
Sam Hart (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. James Collins (Luton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Matty Pearson (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stephen Humphrys (Southend United).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match James Justin (Luton Town) because of an injury.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by James Shea.
Attempt saved. Simon Cox (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Charlie Kelman replaces Dru Yearwood.
Foul by Luke Berry (Luton Town).
Sam Hart (Southend United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. James Collins (Luton Town) header from very close range is too high.
Luke Berry (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Taylor Moore (Southend United).
Booking
Sam Hart (Southend United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Hart (Southend United).
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Jack Stacey.
Attempt blocked. Simon Cox (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Luke Berry.
Foul by Luke Berry (Luton Town).
Dru Yearwood (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.