Middlesbrough v Bristol City
- From the section Championship
Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Wing could miss out with the groin injury that kept him out of Saturday's defeat by leaders Norwich.
Boss Tony Pulis may make changes after his side suffered their fourth successive loss to slip out of the play-off places.
Bristol City could name the same XI that beat Sheffield United 3-2 on Saturday.
Victory on Tuesday would see the Robins go up to fifth in the Championship.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough are looking to complete a league double over Bristol City for the first time since the 1994-95 season.
- Bristol City have lost just one of their last six away league matches against Middlesbrough (W3 D2 L1), though that defeat was in last season's encounter.
- Middlesbrough have lost each of their last four league games - they have not lost five consecutively since February 2013.
- Bristol City have been defeated just once in their last nine away games in the Championship (W6 D2 L1), scoring at least once in each game in that run (15 goals).
- Tony Pulis has lost four consecutive league games in the second tier for the first time since January 2005 with Stoke City (five games).
- Middlesbrough and Bristol City are two of the three Championship sides to have won more points on the road than they have at home this season (both 27 at home and 31 away; also West Brom).