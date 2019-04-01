Middlesbrough v Bristol City

Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough have lost their past four league games

Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Wing could miss out with the groin injury that kept him out of Saturday's defeat by leaders Norwich.

Boss Tony Pulis may make changes after his side suffered their fourth successive loss to slip out of the play-off places.

Bristol City could name the same XI that beat Sheffield United 3-2 on Saturday.

Victory on Tuesday would see the Robins go up to fifth in the Championship.

Match facts