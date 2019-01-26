Match ends, Aston Villa 2, Ipswich Town 1.
Aston Villa 2-1 Ipswich Town: Tammy Abraham scores twice in hosts' win
-
- From the section Championship
Championship top scorer Tammy Abraham scored twice to take his tally of goals to 19 for the season as Aston Villa beat bottom club Ipswich Town.
Abraham scored for the seventh home game running when he headed home Conor Hourihane's sixth-minute free-kick.
He then added a second - his 12th goal in those seven home games - with a 61st-minute penalty after Alan Judge had fouled John McGinn - the fourth spot-kick Ipswich have conceded in five games.
Freddie Sears pulled one back for Ipswich on 76 minutes with a searing 25-yard right-foot shot into the top right corner, before an 80th-minute glancing header from Trevoh Chalobah hit the outside of a post.
But Villa hung on for their first home win since the Second City derby against Birmingham City on 25 November.
Dean Smith's side now climb three places back up to 10th, within four points of a play-off place.
Ipswich boss Paul Lambert was making his first return to Villa Park since being sacked as Villa boss in February 2015.
But his side remain seven points adrift of safety, having picked up just one away point out of a possible 21 since he took charge at Portman Road on 28 October - and conceded their 50th league goal of the season.
Centre-half James Collins was impressive for Ipswich, barely a month after being on the brink of a return to Villa, only to cancel his offer of a short-term contract when he suffered an injury in training.
Abraham's scoring streak is understood to have made him the first Villa player to score in seven successive home games for the club since the great Pongo Waring in 1932-33.
Villa boss Dean Smith:
"We could have won 5-0. And it would have been nice to have kept a clean sheet as we've conceded too many goals - particularly at home. But it didn't matter as it was about getting a home win, which we thoroughly deserved.
"It was comfortable at 2-0 until Freddie Sears stuck one away in the top corner. Then we had a five-minute spell when there was a bit of panic trying to get over the line.
"I was disappointed it wasn't as emphatic as it should have been. Tammy should have been walking away with his 21st and 22nd goals of the season, while John McGinn should also have scored a couple.
"We had a number of chances and had we been more clinical we would have made the game more comfortable. But Abraham is enjoying his football. He always has a smile on his face and he has proved again that he is a Premier League goalscorer playing in the Championship."
Ipswich manager Paul Lambert:
"The referee missed two big moments in the match and that was my big gripe. You make your own luck but you do look for things to go your way.
"They were two very poor decisions. It was not a Villa penalty, while it was a blatant handball when we should have had a penalty.
"After they scored early in the game through Tammy Abraham we played very well, particularly in the second half.
"I was proud of the way we played. There are still a lot of points to be played for. We do not look like a team at the bottom of the table. We are now moving forward. The performances have improved since I've been at the club."
Line-ups
Aston Villa
- 28L KalinicBooked at 78mins
- 21Hutton
- 24Elphick
- 5Chester
- 3Taylor
- 6WhelanSubstituted forKodjiaat 78'minutes
- 37AdomahSubstituted forEl Mohamadyat 68'minutes
- 14HourihaneBooked at 84mins
- 7McGinn
- 22El GhaziBooked at 27minsSubstituted forJedinakat 85'minutes
- 18Abraham
Substitutes
- 12Steer
- 15Jedinak
- 17Davis
- 26Kodjia
- 27El Mohamady
- 30Hause
- 38O'Hare
Ipswich
- 33Bialkowski
- 5Pennington
- 4Chambers
- 39Collins
- 30KenlockBooked at 14mins
- 6ChalobahSubstituted forJacksonat 90+2'minutes
- 8Skuse
- 21Downes
- 31Judge
- 14KeaneSubstituted forQuanerat 62'minutes
- 20Sears
Substitutes
- 1Gerken
- 9Jackson
- 11Nolan
- 15Bishop
- 22Nsiala
- 25Elder
- 45Quaner
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
- Attendance:
- 33,653
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 2, Ipswich Town 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Kayden Jackson replaces Trevoh Chalobah.
Foul by Alan Judge (Ipswich Town).
Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonathan Kodjia.
Attempt blocked. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mile Jedinak.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by James Collins.
Attempt blocked. Alan Hutton (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Hourihane.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Bartosz Bialkowski.
Attempt saved. Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Conor Hourihane.
Trevoh Chalobah (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John McGinn (Aston Villa).
Collin Quaner (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa).
Attempt saved. Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Neil Taylor.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Mile Jedinak replaces Anwar El Ghazi.
Booking
Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Trevoh Chalobah (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa).
Foul by Collin Quaner (Ipswich Town).
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Collin Quaner (Ipswich Town) because of an injury.
Trevoh Chalobah (Ipswich Town) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Alan Judge with a cross following a set piece situation.
Alan Judge (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa).
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Jonathan Kodjia replaces Glenn Whelan.
Booking
Lovre Kalinic (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. James Collins (Ipswich Town) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Alan Judge with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Neil Taylor.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 2, Ipswich Town 1. Freddie Sears (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Flynn Downes.
Foul by Alan Judge (Ipswich Town).
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Collin Quaner (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Flynn Downes with a through ball.
Freddie Sears (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa).
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Tommy Elphick.
Collin Quaner (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tommy Elphick (Aston Villa).