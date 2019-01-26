Championship
Norwich2Sheff Utd2

Norwich City 2-2 Sheffield United: Billy Sharp's double denies the Canaries

Billy Sharp.
Billy Sharp celebrates his second equaliser at Carrow Road

Sheffield United twice came from behind to draw at Norwich thanks to two Billy Sharp goals - but both sides lost ground on Championship leaders Leeds.

Sharp took his tally to 18 for the season with a penalty and a back-post header to cancel out strikes from Onel Hernandez and Teemu Pukki.

Hernandez finished off a fine team move to put the Canaries ahead and, after Sharp levelled from the spot, they regained the lead through Pukki's 17th goal of the campaign.

But Sharp - who also hit the bar with a header in the second half - had the last word to push the Blades up to third while second-placed Norwich slipped three points adrift of Leeds.

The striker's double meant he won his personal duel with Pukki, both having started the day on 16 league goals for the season, behind only Aston Villa's Tammy Abraham.

However, Finland striker Pukki - continuing to look an inspired free transfer summer signing from Danish side Brondby by City boss Daniel Farke - made his impact felt just as keenly.

While he fell behind Sharp in the scoring stakes, despite a fine controlled finish from Max Aarons' cross, he added a seventh assist of the season for Hernandez's opener.

That goal came via a fine passing move from Norwich who dominated the early stages but were pegged back when Emi Buendia bundled over Enda Stevens and Sharp netted from the spot.

Norwich - who have now won just once in six league games - were heading top when Pukki put them back in front, but Sharp's second leveller and Leeds' late winner at Rotherham keeps them second.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, leapfrogged West Bromwich Albion - who were in FA Cup action - into third and remain just three points behind the Canaries.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke told BBC Radio Norfolk:

"It was a fair result, a game between two high quality sides, high-quality piece of Championship football between two attacking sides, but we're disappointed as we were twice in the lead and twice conceded two goals.

"The first goal was at the end of added time in the first half and an unneccesary penalty, and I thought we were in control at 2-1. But it was a fair result, both teams had good spells.

"Our first goal was beautiful football, and the second goal was world class. We had to accept that Billy Sharp is a high-quality striker, his movement for the second goal was probably the only chance of the half.

"We protected our position and are still three points ahead of Sheffield United."

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield:

It was a hard earned point, we're delighted to get something from the game because we're playing an exceptional side and they've not fluked their way to the position.

"We feel the same, we've worked hard to get our position. There was great character from the players, there are a few of them who are disappointed they've not won it.

"On the balance of play - a draw is a fair result, it was two teams, two ways of going about it and I'm happy with a point.

"We've had tight games where we've lost and didn't want to be on the receiving end of one where we've lost. And we weren't. They're an outstanding team who call you all sorts of problems, and we had to be aware on the counter attack."

Line-ups

Norwich

  • 1KrulBooked at 45mins
  • 37Aarons
  • 6ZimmermannBooked at 86mins
  • 4Godfrey
  • 12Lewis
  • 8Vrancic
  • 19TrybullBooked at 77mins
  • 17BuendíaSubstituted forCantwellat 88'minutes
  • 18StiepermannSubstituted forRhodesat 88'minutes
  • 25Hernández
  • 22Pukki

Substitutes

  • 11Rhodes
  • 23McLean
  • 24Passlack
  • 31Hanley
  • 32Srbeny
  • 33McGovern
  • 36Cantwell

Sheff Utd

  • 1Henderson
  • 6BashamBooked at 81mins
  • 12Egan
  • 5O'Connell
  • 2Baldock
  • 16Norwood
  • 4Fleck
  • 3Stevens
  • 8DowellSubstituted forDuffyat 60'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 10SharpSubstituted forWashingtonat 90+4'minutes
  • 14MadineSubstituted forMcGoldrickat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 15Coutts
  • 17McGoldrick
  • 19Stearman
  • 21Duffy
  • 22Johnson
  • 25Moore
  • 39Washington
Referee:
James Linington
Attendance:
26,844

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwichAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home7
Away17
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away3
Fouls
Home16
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Norwich City 2, Sheffield United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Norwich City 2, Sheffield United 2.

Attempt missed. Onel Hernández (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Enda Stevens.

Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Conor Washington (Sheffield United).

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Conor Washington replaces Billy Sharp.

Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Norwich City).

Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Enda Stevens (Sheffield United) because of an injury.

Foul by Todd Cantwell (Norwich City).

John Fleck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by George Baldock.

Substitution

Substitution, Norwich City. Jordan Rhodes replaces Marco Stiepermann.

Substitution

Substitution, Norwich City. Todd Cantwell replaces Emiliano Buendía.

Offside, Sheffield United. Billy Sharp tries a through ball, but David McGoldrick is caught offside.

Booking

Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City).

John Fleck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Mark Duffy (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Duffy (Sheffield United).

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by John Egan.

Booking

Chris Basham (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).

Goal!

Goal! Norwich City 2, Sheffield United 2. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mark Duffy with a cross.

Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David McGoldrick (Sheffield United).

Booking

Tom Trybull (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Onel Hernández (Norwich City).

Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mark Duffy.

Attempt missed. John Fleck (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mark Duffy with a cross.

Foul by Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City).

David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by George Baldock.

Offside, Norwich City. Christoph Zimmermann tries a through ball, but Onel Hernández is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Mark Duffy replaces Kieran Dowell.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds29176649311857
2Norwich29159554381654
3Sheff Utd29156848311751
4West Brom28148657352250
5Middlesbrough281211531201147
6Derby2813784035546
7Bristol City2812883529644
8Blackburn29111084041-143
9Nottm Forest29101274233942
10Aston Villa29101275346742
11Swansea28117103732540
12Hull29117114138340
13Birmingham2891274033739
14QPR28116113439-539
15Stoke2991193337-438
16Preston2999114545036
17Sheff Wed2898113345-1235
18Brentford28810104339434
19Millwall2878133444-1029
20Wigan2985162944-1529
21Rotherham29510142848-2025
22Reading2858153143-1223
23Bolton2857161842-2422
24Ipswich2939172350-2718
View full Championship table

