Norwich City 2-2 Sheffield United: Billy Sharp's double denies the Canaries

Billy Sharp celebrates his second equaliser at Carrow Road

Sheffield United twice came from behind to draw at Norwich thanks to two Billy Sharp goals - but both sides lost ground on Championship leaders Leeds.

Sharp took his tally to 18 for the season with a penalty and a back-post header to cancel out strikes from Onel Hernandez and Teemu Pukki.

Hernandez finished off a fine team move to put the Canaries ahead and, after Sharp levelled from the spot, they regained the lead through Pukki's 17th goal of the campaign.

But Sharp - who also hit the bar with a header in the second half - had the last word to push the Blades up to third while second-placed Norwich slipped three points adrift of Leeds.

The striker's double meant he won his personal duel with Pukki, both having started the day on 16 league goals for the season, behind only Aston Villa's Tammy Abraham.

However, Finland striker Pukki - continuing to look an inspired free transfer summer signing from Danish side Brondby by City boss Daniel Farke - made his impact felt just as keenly.

While he fell behind Sharp in the scoring stakes, despite a fine controlled finish from Max Aarons' cross, he added a seventh assist of the season for Hernandez's opener.

That goal came via a fine passing move from Norwich who dominated the early stages but were pegged back when Emi Buendia bundled over Enda Stevens and Sharp netted from the spot.

Norwich - who have now won just once in six league games - were heading top when Pukki put them back in front, but Sharp's second leveller and Leeds' late winner at Rotherham keeps them second.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, leapfrogged West Bromwich Albion - who were in FA Cup action - into third and remain just three points behind the Canaries.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke told BBC Radio Norfolk:

"It was a fair result, a game between two high quality sides, high-quality piece of Championship football between two attacking sides, but we're disappointed as we were twice in the lead and twice conceded two goals.

"The first goal was at the end of added time in the first half and an unneccesary penalty, and I thought we were in control at 2-1. But it was a fair result, both teams had good spells.

"Our first goal was beautiful football, and the second goal was world class. We had to accept that Billy Sharp is a high-quality striker, his movement for the second goal was probably the only chance of the half.

"We protected our position and are still three points ahead of Sheffield United."

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield:

It was a hard earned point, we're delighted to get something from the game because we're playing an exceptional side and they've not fluked their way to the position.

"We feel the same, we've worked hard to get our position. There was great character from the players, there are a few of them who are disappointed they've not won it.

"On the balance of play - a draw is a fair result, it was two teams, two ways of going about it and I'm happy with a point.

"We've had tight games where we've lost and didn't want to be on the receiving end of one where we've lost. And we weren't. They're an outstanding team who call you all sorts of problems, and we had to be aware on the counter attack."