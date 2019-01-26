Nottingham Forest 3-1 Wigan: Martin O'Neill picks up first win of managerial tenure

Joe Lolley netted the first goal of Martin O'Neill's managerial reign at Nottingham Forest

Martin O'Neill tasted victory for the first time as Nottingham Forest manager as his side beat Wigan for a first win since New Year's Day.

Joe Lolley put the hosts in front when he cut in from the left hand side before finding the bottom corner but Josh Windass levelled with a shot that squeezed under Costel Pantilimon.

Matty Cash restored Forest's lead early in the second half as Adlene Guedioura set him clear to finish from the right.

Guedioura made the points secure with a third when he found the target from 20 yards out but Wigan missed the chance to narrow the deficit soon after.

Windass won them a penalty when he was fouled by Claudio Yacob but Joe Garner had his spot kick saved by Pantilimon, who also got back on his feet in time to stop Sam Morsy's rebound effort.

After losing 1-0 at home to Bristol City in O'Neill's first game in charge, this was only Forest's second win in their past nine Championship matches.

The result lifts them to ninth and just four points off the play-offs while Wigan stay 20th, six points above the relegation zone.

Paul Cook's side have lost back-to-back matches and have won just one of their past 10 league games.

Nottingham Forest manager Martin O'Neill told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"Great to win the game. I thought that we did excellently with some great goals and excellent performances.

"I've got to know the players a bit better in the past week and there were some things we worked on on the training ground that were well-executed today.

"But, there's also some areas where we can still improve on. The response from the players today was truly terrific.

"I thought it was a messy game early on and then Joe Lolley's early goal gave us some good momentum and the crowd were terrific here again today."

Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook:

"For 90 minutes there were moments for us. We could have equalised, then we had the penalty.

"I can guarantee our fans we will go away and do everything we can, between now and the end of the season, to make sure we are in this division next season.

"I am not going to criticise players. We just lack the consistency to produce our good days often enough.

"That is something that we must all take on board and work on. You do not get given points at this level, in games like this, but you do get punished for the mistakes you make."