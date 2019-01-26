Match ends, Nottingham Forest 3, Wigan Athletic 1.
Nottingham Forest 3-1 Wigan: Martin O'Neill picks up first win of managerial tenure
-
- From the section Championship
Martin O'Neill tasted victory for the first time as Nottingham Forest manager as his side beat Wigan for a first win since New Year's Day.
Joe Lolley put the hosts in front when he cut in from the left hand side before finding the bottom corner but Josh Windass levelled with a shot that squeezed under Costel Pantilimon.
Matty Cash restored Forest's lead early in the second half as Adlene Guedioura set him clear to finish from the right.
Guedioura made the points secure with a third when he found the target from 20 yards out but Wigan missed the chance to narrow the deficit soon after.
Windass won them a penalty when he was fouled by Claudio Yacob but Joe Garner had his spot kick saved by Pantilimon, who also got back on his feet in time to stop Sam Morsy's rebound effort.
After losing 1-0 at home to Bristol City in O'Neill's first game in charge, this was only Forest's second win in their past nine Championship matches.
The result lifts them to ninth and just four points off the play-offs while Wigan stay 20th, six points above the relegation zone.
Paul Cook's side have lost back-to-back matches and have won just one of their past 10 league games.
Nottingham Forest manager Martin O'Neill told BBC Radio Nottingham:
"Great to win the game. I thought that we did excellently with some great goals and excellent performances.
"I've got to know the players a bit better in the past week and there were some things we worked on on the training ground that were well-executed today.
"But, there's also some areas where we can still improve on. The response from the players today was truly terrific.
"I thought it was a messy game early on and then Joe Lolley's early goal gave us some good momentum and the crowd were terrific here again today."
Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook:
"For 90 minutes there were moments for us. We could have equalised, then we had the penalty.
"I can guarantee our fans we will go away and do everything we can, between now and the end of the season, to make sure we are in this division next season.
"I am not going to criticise players. We just lack the consistency to produce our good days often enough.
"That is something that we must all take on board and work on. You do not get given points at this level, in games like this, but you do get punished for the mistakes you make."
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
- 1Pantilimon
- 21Janko
- 29BenalouaneBooked at 41mins
- 18Robinson
- 11Osborn
- 5GuédiouraSubstituted forYacobat 81'minutes
- 8WatsonBooked at 27mins
- 6ColbackBooked at 90mins
- 14CashBooked at 30mins
- 9MurphySubstituted forGrabbanat 72'minutes
- 23Lolley
Substitutes
- 7Grabban
- 10Antunes Carvalho
- 15Steele
- 19Cupido Goncalves
- 22Yates
- 24Yacob
- 43Appiah
Wigan
- 23Jones
- 12James
- 22Dunkley
- 21Kipre
- 20Naismith
- 2ByrneBooked at 70mins
- 4GibsonSubstituted forMcManamanat 78'minutes
- 5MorsyBooked at 58mins
- 17JacobsSubstituted forRobertsat 89'minutes
- 10Windass
- 8VaughanSubstituted forGarnerat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Walton
- 15McManaman
- 16MacDonald
- 18Roberts
- 26Connolly
- 36Evans
- 41Garner
- Referee:
- Alan Davies
- Attendance:
- 28,848
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 3, Wigan Athletic 1.
Booking
Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).
Reece James (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Gary Roberts replaces Michael Jacobs.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Ben Watson.
Attempt saved. Joe Garner (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Costel Pantilimon.
Attempt saved. Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty saved! Joe Garner (Wigan Athletic) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Penalty conceded by Claudio Yacob (Nottingham Forest) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Wigan Athletic. Josh Windass draws a foul in the penalty area.
Reece James (Wigan Athletic) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Foul by Yohan Benalouane (Nottingham Forest).
Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Claudio Yacob replaces Adlène Guédioura.
Goal!
Goal! Nottingham Forest 3, Wigan Athletic 1. Adlène Guédioura (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Saidy Janko.
Adlène Guédioura (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Callum McManaman replaces Darron Gibson.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Cedric Kipre.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Joe Garner replaces James Vaughan.
Foul by Ben Watson (Nottingham Forest).
Cedric Kipre (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Lewis Grabban replaces Daryl Murphy.
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Saidy Janko tries a through ball, but Matthew Cash is caught offside.
Booking
Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Matthew Cash (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic).
Attempt saved. Darron Gibson (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Windass.
Attempt missed. Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kal Naismith.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Cedric Kipre.
Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Vaughan (Wigan Athletic).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Yohan Benalouane (Nottingham Forest) because of an injury.
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Matthew Cash tries a through ball, but Yohan Benalouane is caught offside.
Booking
Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ben Watson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.