Blackburn Rovers 3-0 Hull City: Jack Rodwell gets first goal in 16 months as Rovers win

Jack Rodwell's goal was his first since 9 September 2017 when he scored in Sunderland's 2-1 Championship loss at home to Sheffield United

Blackburn won their fourth successive Championship match as they eased past fellow in-form side Hull City at Ewood Park.

Adam Armstrong's third goal in four games gave Blackburn an early lead as he converted Bradley Dack's pass.

Rovers' Jack Rodwell headed in from a corner soon after - the former Sunderland man's first goal in 504 days.

Danny Graham hit the post in the second half before Harrison Reed dinked in the third after Armstrong's shot was saved by David Marshall.

The win lifts Blackburn up to eighth place in the Championship - two places and three points off the final play-off spot, while Hull slip to 12th after their 10-game unbeaten run in the league was ended.

The Tigers created few chances as they failed to score for the first time since a goalless draw with Norwich City on 27 November - they had scored 26 goals in their 10 games since.

Rodwell - who won three England caps while at Everton and Manchester City - has now scored eight goals since the start of the 2014-15 season when he moved to Sunderland for £10m.

Since then he came in for criticism on Wearside - former manager Chris Coleman saying he did not know where the midfielder was mentally when he was reportedly earning £70,000 per week during their season in the Championship and had a contract worth £43,000 per week in League One before it was cancelled in June.

"Once again Rodwell was oozing class, but there were lots of good performances," boss Tony Mowbray said of Rodwell's display.

"Jack's a really good professional and you could not wish to meet a nicer lad. We'll have conversations (about his future) but it has to suit all parties."

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray:

"I think the first half was as good as I can remember from them.

"We had a pretty light week's training and that was there for all to see.

"We had the quality to keep the ball and probe down both sides of the pitch. I thought we really took them (Hull) out of their stride.

"It was good. We played like a top team and that denied the opposition opportunities."

Hull boss Nigel Adkins:

"It doesn't help that we lost a couple of centre-halves. That wasn't ideal. The first-half performance was uncharacteristic of where we've been, but Blackburn are a good side and credit to them.

"The players have been on a great run of form, but this wasn't at the level we've been at.

"We want to win all the time. I'm annoyed we haven't won but I was disappointed with our first-half performance. We probably passed the ball too much which invited Blackburn on the front foot."

Line-ups

Blackburn

  • 1Raya
  • 31Bennett
  • 26Lenihan
  • 5RodwellBooked at 86mins
  • 17Bell
  • 29Evans
  • 27Travis
  • 7ArmstrongSubstituted forRothwellat 82'minutes
  • 23Dack
  • 4ReedSubstituted forConwayat 81'minutes
  • 10GrahamSubstituted forNuttallat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Williams
  • 6Smallwood
  • 8Rothwell
  • 13Leutwiler
  • 19Brereton
  • 24Nuttall
  • 32Conway

Hull

  • 1Marshall
  • 17Kane
  • 3MazuchSubstituted forLichajat 43'minutes
  • 27McKenzie
  • 23Kingsley
  • 20BowenSubstituted forat 88'minutes
  • 22Henriksen
  • 6Stewart
  • 14GrosickiBooked at 64minsSubstituted forPughat 66'minutes
  • 7EvandroSubstituted forCampbellat 45'minutes
  • 29Martin

Substitutes

  • 2Lichaj
  • 8Pugh
  • 11Milinkovic
  • 12Long
  • 18Batty
  • 25Campbell
  • 33Ritson
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson
Attendance:
13,589

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackburnAway TeamHull
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home11
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 3, Hull City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 3, Hull City 0.

Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Joe Rothwell tries a through ball, but Bradley Dack is caught offside.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Eric Lichaj.

Foul by Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers).

Eric Lichaj (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Joe Rothwell (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Amari'i Bell.

Jarrod Bowen went off injured after Hull City had used all subs.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) because of an injury.

Booking

Jack Rodwell (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Offside, Hull City. Kevin Stewart tries a through ball, but Markus Henriksen is caught offside.

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Darragh Lenihan.

Attempt blocked. Markus Henriksen (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Pugh.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Joe Rothwell replaces Adam Armstrong.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Craig Conway replaces Harrison Reed.

Foul by Joe Nuttall (Blackburn Rovers).

Robbie McKenzie (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Harrison Reed (Blackburn Rovers).

Marc Pugh (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Joe Nuttall replaces Danny Graham.

Goal!

Goal! Blackburn Rovers 3, Hull City 0. Harrison Reed (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Harrison Reed (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danny Graham.

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Lewis Travis.

Attempt blocked. Eric Lichaj (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Elliott Bennett.

Foul by Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers).

Stephen Kingsley (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Harrison Reed (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Eric Lichaj (Hull City).

Foul by Danny Graham (Blackburn Rovers).

Eric Lichaj (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robbie McKenzie (Hull City).

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Marc Pugh replaces Kamil Grosicki.

Foul by Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers).

Stephen Kingsley (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Danny Graham (Blackburn Rovers) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right following a set piece situation.

Booking

Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds29176649311857
2Norwich29159554381654
3Sheff Utd29156848311751
4West Brom28148657352250
5Middlesbrough281211531201147
6Derby2813784035546
7Bristol City2812883529644
8Blackburn29111084041-143
9Nottm Forest29101274233942
10Aston Villa29101275346742
11Swansea28117103732540
12Hull29117114138340
13Birmingham2891274033739
14QPR28116113439-539
15Stoke2991193337-438
16Preston2999114545036
17Sheff Wed2898113345-1235
18Brentford28810104339434
19Millwall2878133444-1029
20Wigan2985162944-1529
21Rotherham29510142848-2025
22Reading2858153143-1223
23Bolton2857161842-2422
24Ipswich2939172350-2718
