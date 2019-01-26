Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 3, Hull City 0.
Blackburn Rovers 3-0 Hull City: Jack Rodwell gets first goal in 16 months as Rovers win
-
- From the section Championship
Blackburn won their fourth successive Championship match as they eased past fellow in-form side Hull City at Ewood Park.
Adam Armstrong's third goal in four games gave Blackburn an early lead as he converted Bradley Dack's pass.
Rovers' Jack Rodwell headed in from a corner soon after - the former Sunderland man's first goal in 504 days.
Danny Graham hit the post in the second half before Harrison Reed dinked in the third after Armstrong's shot was saved by David Marshall.
The win lifts Blackburn up to eighth place in the Championship - two places and three points off the final play-off spot, while Hull slip to 12th after their 10-game unbeaten run in the league was ended.
The Tigers created few chances as they failed to score for the first time since a goalless draw with Norwich City on 27 November - they had scored 26 goals in their 10 games since.
Rodwell - who won three England caps while at Everton and Manchester City - has now scored eight goals since the start of the 2014-15 season when he moved to Sunderland for £10m.
Since then he came in for criticism on Wearside - former manager Chris Coleman saying he did not know where the midfielder was mentally when he was reportedly earning £70,000 per week during their season in the Championship and had a contract worth £43,000 per week in League One before it was cancelled in June.
"Once again Rodwell was oozing class, but there were lots of good performances," boss Tony Mowbray said of Rodwell's display.
"Jack's a really good professional and you could not wish to meet a nicer lad. We'll have conversations (about his future) but it has to suit all parties."
Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray:
"I think the first half was as good as I can remember from them.
"We had a pretty light week's training and that was there for all to see.
"We had the quality to keep the ball and probe down both sides of the pitch. I thought we really took them (Hull) out of their stride.
"It was good. We played like a top team and that denied the opposition opportunities."
Hull boss Nigel Adkins:
"It doesn't help that we lost a couple of centre-halves. That wasn't ideal. The first-half performance was uncharacteristic of where we've been, but Blackburn are a good side and credit to them.
"The players have been on a great run of form, but this wasn't at the level we've been at.
"We want to win all the time. I'm annoyed we haven't won but I was disappointed with our first-half performance. We probably passed the ball too much which invited Blackburn on the front foot."
Line-ups
Blackburn
- 1Raya
- 31Bennett
- 26Lenihan
- 5RodwellBooked at 86mins
- 17Bell
- 29Evans
- 27Travis
- 7ArmstrongSubstituted forRothwellat 82'minutes
- 23Dack
- 4ReedSubstituted forConwayat 81'minutes
- 10GrahamSubstituted forNuttallat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Williams
- 6Smallwood
- 8Rothwell
- 13Leutwiler
- 19Brereton
- 24Nuttall
- 32Conway
Hull
- 1Marshall
- 17Kane
- 3MazuchSubstituted forLichajat 43'minutes
- 27McKenzie
- 23Kingsley
- 20BowenSubstituted forat 88'minutes
- 22Henriksen
- 6Stewart
- 14GrosickiBooked at 64minsSubstituted forPughat 66'minutes
- 7EvandroSubstituted forCampbellat 45'minutes
- 29Martin
Substitutes
- 2Lichaj
- 8Pugh
- 11Milinkovic
- 12Long
- 18Batty
- 25Campbell
- 33Ritson
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
- Attendance:
- 13,589
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 3, Hull City 0.
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Joe Rothwell tries a through ball, but Bradley Dack is caught offside.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Eric Lichaj.
Foul by Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers).
Eric Lichaj (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Joe Rothwell (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Amari'i Bell.
Jarrod Bowen went off injured after Hull City had used all subs.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) because of an injury.
Booking
Jack Rodwell (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Offside, Hull City. Kevin Stewart tries a through ball, but Markus Henriksen is caught offside.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Darragh Lenihan.
Attempt blocked. Markus Henriksen (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Pugh.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Joe Rothwell replaces Adam Armstrong.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Craig Conway replaces Harrison Reed.
Foul by Joe Nuttall (Blackburn Rovers).
Robbie McKenzie (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harrison Reed (Blackburn Rovers).
Marc Pugh (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Joe Nuttall replaces Danny Graham.
Goal!
Goal! Blackburn Rovers 3, Hull City 0. Harrison Reed (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Harrison Reed (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danny Graham.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Lewis Travis.
Attempt blocked. Eric Lichaj (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Elliott Bennett.
Foul by Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers).
Stephen Kingsley (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Harrison Reed (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Eric Lichaj (Hull City).
Foul by Danny Graham (Blackburn Rovers).
Eric Lichaj (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robbie McKenzie (Hull City).
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Marc Pugh replaces Kamil Grosicki.
Foul by Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers).
Stephen Kingsley (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Danny Graham (Blackburn Rovers) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right following a set piece situation.
Booking
Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.