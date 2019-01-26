Blackburn Rovers 3-0 Hull City: Jack Rodwell gets first goal in 16 months as Rovers win

Jack Rodwell's goal was his first since 9 September 2017 when he scored in Sunderland's 2-1 Championship loss at home to Sheffield United

Blackburn won their fourth successive Championship match as they eased past fellow in-form side Hull City at Ewood Park.

Adam Armstrong's third goal in four games gave Blackburn an early lead as he converted Bradley Dack's pass.

Rovers' Jack Rodwell headed in from a corner soon after - the former Sunderland man's first goal in 504 days.

Danny Graham hit the post in the second half before Harrison Reed dinked in the third after Armstrong's shot was saved by David Marshall.

The win lifts Blackburn up to eighth place in the Championship - two places and three points off the final play-off spot, while Hull slip to 12th after their 10-game unbeaten run in the league was ended.

The Tigers created few chances as they failed to score for the first time since a goalless draw with Norwich City on 27 November - they had scored 26 goals in their 10 games since.

Rodwell - who won three England caps while at Everton and Manchester City - has now scored eight goals since the start of the 2014-15 season when he moved to Sunderland for £10m.

Since then he came in for criticism on Wearside - former manager Chris Coleman saying he did not know where the midfielder was mentally when he was reportedly earning £70,000 per week during their season in the Championship and had a contract worth £43,000 per week in League One before it was cancelled in June.

"Once again Rodwell was oozing class, but there were lots of good performances," boss Tony Mowbray said of Rodwell's display.

"Jack's a really good professional and you could not wish to meet a nicer lad. We'll have conversations (about his future) but it has to suit all parties."

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray:

"I think the first half was as good as I can remember from them.

"We had a pretty light week's training and that was there for all to see.

"We had the quality to keep the ball and probe down both sides of the pitch. I thought we really took them (Hull) out of their stride.

"It was good. We played like a top team and that denied the opposition opportunities."

Hull boss Nigel Adkins:

"It doesn't help that we lost a couple of centre-halves. That wasn't ideal. The first-half performance was uncharacteristic of where we've been, but Blackburn are a good side and credit to them.

"The players have been on a great run of form, but this wasn't at the level we've been at.

"We want to win all the time. I'm annoyed we haven't won but I was disappointed with our first-half performance. We probably passed the ball too much which invited Blackburn on the front foot."