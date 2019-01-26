Match ends, Rotherham United 1, Leeds United 2.
Rotherham United 1-2 Leeds United: Mateusz Klich scores twice to earns Whites win
Mateusz Klich scored twice as Championship leaders Leeds came from behind to win at Rotherham.
Semi Ajayi, who had been a doubt with a knee injury, had given the Millers a half-time lead, firing into the top corner from 20 yards to cap a fine passing move.
But Leeds levelled when Klich capitalised on uncertainty in the home defence to stab home from close range.
And the Poland international midfielder netted the winner four minutes from time when he slotted in Jack Harrison's cross from 12 yards.
It was no more than Leeds, who have now won four successive games over Rotherham for the first time since December 1960, deserved as they cranked up the pressure in the second half after struggling to break down a resolute and compact home defence in the first half.
Klich and Ezgjan Alioski both fired wide before the winner for Leeds, who moved three points clear of second-placed Norwich after they were held by Sheffield United.
But Rotherham went close too as Will Vaulks saw his 25-yard strike tipped around the post by Leeds keeper Kiko Casilla, who was making his debut following his move from Real Madrid this month.
Klich's goals mean that Leeds, who had lost four of their previous five games, are the first second-tier side to score in each of their opening 15 away games within a single season since Blackburn Rovers in 1984-85.
Defeat for Rotherham means they have now lost four successive games in all competitions and leaves them only two points clear of the relegation zone.
Rotherham United boss Paul Warne said:
"It is always difficult to concede that late on because it doesn't allow you to throw the kitchen sink at them.
"I am 100% honest and I am proud of their performance. We limited them to very few chances.
"I thought from the lads' attitude and sticking to the gameplan could have been enough to come away with a positive result.
"Nobody expected us to win this game but I thought the lads gave everything they had and predominantly made all the right decisions."
Leeds winger Mateusz Klich told BBC Radio Leeds:
"I'm very happy. It was a great ball from Pablo [Hernandez] for the first goal, the first touch wasn't good but I used the mistake from the opponent and put the ball in the net.
"With the second, I had the same chance at Villa but didn't score, so I had to today.
"Every win is important, especially away at a tough place to come, and a different game than we're used to. We sometimes have problems against a team with an aerial game and that's their main force.
"We didn't play great first half but it matters how you end the game."
Line-ups
Rotherham
- 1Rodák
- 28Jones
- 26Raggett
- 15RobertsonBooked at 79mins
- 3Mattock
- 5Ajayi
- 11TaylorSubstituted forYatesat 75'minutes
- 4Vaulks
- 13TowellSubstituted forCrooksat 85'minutes
- 7Forde
- 24SmithSubstituted forVassellat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Vyner
- 6Wood
- 8Palmer
- 12Price
- 17Crooks
- 19Vassell
- 21Yates
Leeds
- 33CasillaBooked at 90mins
- 2Ayling
- 23PhillipsBooked at 90mins
- 6Cooper
- 10Alioski
- 4Forshaw
- 47ClarkeSubstituted forRobertsat 45'minutes
- 19HernándezSubstituted forDavisat 90+6'minutes
- 43Klich
- 22HarrisonSubstituted forShackletonat 88'minutes
- 7Roofe
Substitutes
- 1Peacock-Farrell
- 11Roberts
- 20Pearce
- 40Davis
- 46Shackleton
- 48Stevens
- 52Halme
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 11,259
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rotherham United 1, Leeds United 2.
Booking
Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).
Kyle Vassell (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tyler Roberts (Leeds United).
Sean Raggett (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Leif Davis replaces Pablo Hernández.
Booking
Kiko Casilla (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) because of an injury.
Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United).
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Jamie Shackleton replaces Jack Harrison.
Adam Forshaw (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Crooks (Rotherham United).
Goal!
Goal! Rotherham United 1, Leeds United 2. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Harrison.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Matt Crooks replaces Richard Towell.
Adam Forshaw (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Will Vaulks (Rotherham United).
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Sean Raggett.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Kyle Vassell replaces Michael Smith.
Luke Ayling (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Mattock (Rotherham United).
Booking
Clark Robertson (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Clark Robertson (Rotherham United).
Foul by Liam Cooper (Leeds United).
Michael Smith (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Jerry Yates replaces Jon Taylor.
Attempt blocked. Luke Ayling (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Hernández.
Foul by Mateusz Klich (Leeds United).
Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Leeds United. Pablo Hernández tries a through ball, but Ezgjan Alioski is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Harrison.
Attempt missed. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pablo Hernández with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Marek Rodák.
Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sean Raggett (Rotherham United).