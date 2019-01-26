Rotherham United 1-2 Leeds United: Mateusz Klich scores twice to earns Whites win

Mateusz Klich's two goals at Rotherham took his tally for the season to seven

Mateusz Klich scored twice as Championship leaders Leeds came from behind to win at Rotherham.

Semi Ajayi, who had been a doubt with a knee injury, had given the Millers a half-time lead, firing into the top corner from 20 yards to cap a fine passing move.

But Leeds levelled when Klich capitalised on uncertainty in the home defence to stab home from close range.

And the Poland international midfielder netted the winner four minutes from time when he slotted in Jack Harrison's cross from 12 yards.

It was no more than Leeds, who have now won four successive games over Rotherham for the first time since December 1960, deserved as they cranked up the pressure in the second half after struggling to break down a resolute and compact home defence in the first half.

Klich and Ezgjan Alioski both fired wide before the winner for Leeds, who moved three points clear of second-placed Norwich after they were held by Sheffield United.

But Rotherham went close too as Will Vaulks saw his 25-yard strike tipped around the post by Leeds keeper Kiko Casilla, who was making his debut following his move from Real Madrid this month.

Klich's goals mean that Leeds, who had lost four of their previous five games, are the first second-tier side to score in each of their opening 15 away games within a single season since Blackburn Rovers in 1984-85.

Defeat for Rotherham means they have now lost four successive games in all competitions and leaves them only two points clear of the relegation zone.

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne said:

"It is always difficult to concede that late on because it doesn't allow you to throw the kitchen sink at them.

"I am 100% honest and I am proud of their performance. We limited them to very few chances.

"I thought from the lads' attitude and sticking to the gameplan could have been enough to come away with a positive result.

"Nobody expected us to win this game but I thought the lads gave everything they had and predominantly made all the right decisions."

Leeds winger Mateusz Klich told BBC Radio Leeds:

"I'm very happy. It was a great ball from Pablo [Hernandez] for the first goal, the first touch wasn't good but I used the mistake from the opponent and put the ball in the net.

"With the second, I had the same chance at Villa but didn't score, so I had to today.

"Every win is important, especially away at a tough place to come, and a different game than we're used to. We sometimes have problems against a team with an aerial game and that's their main force.

"We didn't play great first half but it matters how you end the game."