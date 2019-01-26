Accrington Stanley 0-1 Derby County in the FA Cup fourth round

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Accrington Stanley 0-1 Derby County highlights

Martyn Waghorn fired Championship side Derby County into the fifth round of the FA Cup against 10-man Accrington Stanley.

In front of a club record 5,397 crowd at the Wham Stadium, midfielder Daniel Barlaser was sent off for two bookings.

Waghorn struck from close range after the League One hosts failed to deal with a short corner.

Derby also finished with 10 men after defender Jayden Bogle received a straight red card in injury time.

Despite Barlaser's dismissal, Accrington went close three times through leading scorer Billy Kee in the second half.

Lampard's Rams march into last 16

This was a tricky tie for Frank Lampard's Rams team but they survived the 37th-minute loss of midfielder Mason Mount to a suspected hamstring injury to reach the last 16 for the first time since 2015.

Accrington played some of their best football when they were a man down, Kee shooting narrowly over the bar before heading another chance wide.

Martyn Waghorn has scored in consecutive FA Cup appearances, having not scored in his previous 10 games in the competition

Kee also forced an excellent save by Kelle Roos from a free-kick after Bogle was dismissed by referee Joanthan Moss for hauling down Paul Smyth when the Accrington player was clean through in the 90th minute.

Accrington, who played for more than half an hour with 10 men, were close to forcing a replay before Waghorn struck.

Derby's travelling supporters celebrated wildly as the former Leicester City forward stabbed home following good work by Duane Holmes.

'I feel physically sick' - what the managers said

Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman: "I am rapidly falling out of love with football.

"Each week you get stiffed by a decision. It's a tackle, it's not dangerous [for Accrington's red card]. It happened two minutes before on our lad and the referee said it was a coming together.

"The best thing I can say is that you couldn't tell we were playing with 10 men for the last 25 minutes. Even the most ardent Derby fan would say they didn't deserve a win - a draw at best.

"I sometimes feel like packing in. I feel physically sick."

Derby County manager Frank Lampard: "It was a tough match and we had to work hard for it.

"Conditions didn't help but I can use it as an excuse now that we've won, I wouldn't have if we had lost.

"At half-time I thought we needed to liven up a bit. I thought we were 75-80% in the first half.

"To be under pressure against 10 men is worrying. With the energy Accrington put in and their desire, they did make it tough for us and I am just pleased we got our goal in the end."

'One shot on target - in the 91st minute' - the stats

Billy Kee had Accrington's only shot on target in the first minute of stoppage time.

Derby have progressed from all their past five FA Cup ties against sides from a lower division.

Martyn Waghorn has been directly involved in three goals in his past three games for Derby (two goals, one assist) - as many as his previous 17 combined.

Daniel Barlaser became the first player to be sent off in an FA Cup match for Accrington Stanley since Andrew Proctor against Notts County in November 2011.