Match ends, Accrington Stanley 0, Derby County 1.
Accrington Stanley 0-1 Derby County in the FA Cup fourth round
Martyn Waghorn fired Championship side Derby County into the fifth round of the FA Cup against 10-man Accrington Stanley.
In front of a club record 5,397 crowd at the Wham Stadium, midfielder Daniel Barlaser was sent off for two bookings.
Waghorn struck from close range after the League One hosts failed to deal with a short corner.
Derby also finished with 10 men after defender Jayden Bogle received a straight red card in injury time.
Despite Barlaser's dismissal, Accrington went close three times through leading scorer Billy Kee in the second half.
Lampard's Rams march into last 16
This was a tricky tie for Frank Lampard's Rams team but they survived the 37th-minute loss of midfielder Mason Mount to a suspected hamstring injury to reach the last 16 for the first time since 2015.
Accrington played some of their best football when they were a man down, Kee shooting narrowly over the bar before heading another chance wide.
Kee also forced an excellent save by Kelle Roos from a free-kick after Bogle was dismissed by referee Joanthan Moss for hauling down Paul Smyth when the Accrington player was clean through in the 90th minute.
Accrington, who played for more than half an hour with 10 men, were close to forcing a replay before Waghorn struck.
Derby's travelling supporters celebrated wildly as the former Leicester City forward stabbed home following good work by Duane Holmes.
'I feel physically sick' - what the managers said
Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman: "I am rapidly falling out of love with football.
"Each week you get stiffed by a decision. It's a tackle, it's not dangerous [for Accrington's red card]. It happened two minutes before on our lad and the referee said it was a coming together.
"The best thing I can say is that you couldn't tell we were playing with 10 men for the last 25 minutes. Even the most ardent Derby fan would say they didn't deserve a win - a draw at best.
"I sometimes feel like packing in. I feel physically sick."
Derby County manager Frank Lampard: "It was a tough match and we had to work hard for it.
"Conditions didn't help but I can use it as an excuse now that we've won, I wouldn't have if we had lost.
"At half-time I thought we needed to liven up a bit. I thought we were 75-80% in the first half.
"To be under pressure against 10 men is worrying. With the energy Accrington put in and their desire, they did make it tough for us and I am just pleased we got our goal in the end."
'One shot on target - in the 91st minute' - the stats
- Billy Kee had Accrington's only shot on target in the first minute of stoppage time.
- Derby have progressed from all their past five FA Cup ties against sides from a lower division.
- Martyn Waghorn has been directly involved in three goals in his past three games for Derby (two goals, one assist) - as many as his previous 17 combined.
- Daniel Barlaser became the first player to be sent off in an FA Cup match for Accrington Stanley since Andrew Proctor against Notts County in November 2011.
Line-ups
Accrington
- 1Maxted
- 15Sykes
- 3Hughes
- 5Richards-Everton
- 2JohnsonSubstituted forBrownat 84'minutes
- 28Conneely
- 26BarlaserBooked at 59mins
- 4DonacienSubstituted forSmythat 84'minutes
- 7Clark
- 11McConville
- 29Kee
Substitutes
- 8Brown
- 9Zanzala
- 18Rodgers
- 19Mangan
- 22Mingoia
- 30Evtimov
- 38Smyth
Derby
- 21Roos
- 37BogleBooked at 90mins
- 6Keogh
- 5Tomori
- 46Malone
- 7WilsonSubstituted forJozefzoonat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 17Evans
- 8MountSubstituted forBennettat 37'minutes
- 9WaghornSubstituted forBirdat 89'minutes
- 28NugentBooked at 90mins
- 23Holmes
Substitutes
- 11Jozefzoon
- 20Bennett
- 35Mitchell
- 39MacDonald
- 41Bird
- 43Mitchell-Lawson
- 44Huddlestone
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
- Attendance:
- 5,397
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Accrington Stanley 0, Derby County 1.
Booking
David Nugent (Derby County) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by David Nugent (Derby County).
Mark Hughes (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Max Bird (Derby County).
Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Duane Holmes (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley).
Attempt blocked. Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sean McConville.
Booking
Florian Jozefzoon (Derby County) is shown the yellow card.
Dangerous play by Richard Keogh (Derby County).
Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Kelle Roos.
Attempt saved. Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Dismissal
Jayden Bogle (Derby County) is shown the red card.
Foul by Jayden Bogle (Derby County).
Paul Smyth (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George Evans (Derby County).
Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Ross Sykes.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Max Bird replaces Martyn Waghorn because of an injury.
Delay in match Martyn Waghorn (Derby County) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Mason Bennett (Derby County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Duane Holmes.
Booking
Jayden Bogle (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jayden Bogle (Derby County).
Paul Smyth (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sean McConville.
Offside, Derby County. Florian Jozefzoon tries a through ball, but Martyn Waghorn is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Ben Richards-Everton (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sean McConville following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Paul Smyth replaces Janoi Donacien.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Scott Brown replaces Callum Johnson.
Foul by Florian Jozefzoon (Derby County).
Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Duane Holmes.
Attempt blocked. David Nugent (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Martyn Waghorn.
Goal!
Goal! Accrington Stanley 0, Derby County 1. Martyn Waghorn (Derby County) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Duane Holmes following a corner.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Callum Johnson.
Duane Holmes (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.