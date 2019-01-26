Manchester City 5-0 Burnley in FA Cup fourth round

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Manchester City 5-0 Burnley highlights

Burnley manager Sean Dyche suggested Manchester City could "win everything" this season after the Premier League champions thrashed his Clarets side 5-0 to reach the FA Cup fifth round.

Goals from Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva, Kevin de Bruyne, an own goal from Burnley's Kevin Long and Sergio Aguero's penalty gave City an easy win.

"They have elite players and are so clinical," said Dyche.

"Who is going to stop them winning everything if they're in that mood?"

Dyche, whose side lost for the first time in six matches, added: "It is very difficult when teams like this play the way they do.

"They are a top, top team and if you catch them on a day like today they punish every mistake you make."

Pep Guardiola's team won the Premier League and Carabao Cup last season and are still on course for a quadruple in 2018-19.

They face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final, play a Schalke side who are in the bottom half of the German Bundesliga in the Champions League last 16, are only four points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool and are now into the last 16 of the FA Cup.

After the match, Guardiola said: "We've won one title (the Community Shield), we are in another one (the Carabao Cup final), we want to be in the last stages of the FA Cup, arrive in the right moment against Schalke and fight until the end in the Premier League.

"We need everybody together so we can achieve it. There is a desire to play good and always improve.

"Everybody wants to play and you have to play good because the others are at a high level."

Gabriel Jesus' first-half strike was his eighth goal in five games for Manchester City

City have now scored 30 goals in seven games in 2019 and won all eight matches since losing 2-1 at Leicester in the Premier League on 26 December.

The hosts, who last won the FA Cup in 2011, took a 23rd-minute lead when Jesus scored with a low strike after a fine run, although Matej Vydra wasted a good chance to equalise early in the second half.

That miss proved to be costly as Bernardo Silva's shot went through Nick Pope's hands, before De Bruyne added a third with a powerful effort.

Long's own goal made it 4-0 and an Aguero penalty, after David Silva was fouled, sealed the rout.

Ruthless City too good for Burnley

Playing their seventh of eight games in January, City dominated from the start against Burnley, with Jesus not far from connecting with De Bruyne's low cross, before Bernardo and Danilo both had shots saved by Pope.

But one-time England international Pope - making only his third appearance of the season - was helpless to stop Jesus' powerful low strike that gave the hosts a 23rd-minute lead.

With Burnley 16th in the Premier League, manager Sean Dyche opted to make seven changes, and his side failed to have a single shot on target as City totalled 75% possession.

However, the visitors should have scored within three minutes of the restart when Otamendi gave the ball to Vydra but the Czech Republic international shot wastefully wide with only Ederson to beat.

Within five minutes of that miss, it was 2-0 as Bernardo's low shot took a deflection and went through the arms of Pope.

The Burnley goalkeeper made up for that error as he tipped Riyad Mahrez's effort wide, although he had no chance with De Bruyne's well-struck effort for City's third goal.

Clarets defender Long then put the ball into his own net for City's fourth when De Bruyne's powerful cross hit him and went in.

Long's day got even worse with a needless foul on David Silva and Aguero - on as a 75th minute substitute - made it 5-0 from 12 yards to seal a routine victory for the home side.

There was a two-minute delay to play in the first half when a new corner flag had to be found after Kyle Walker broke one while crossing the ball

'Everyone was so professional' - what they said

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola: "I'm delighted to have won the game, we have a lot of games in our life, and everyone was so professional and so focused.

"Everyone wants to help the team but there is always something to improve - today they (Burnley) had one or two chances which we gave them.

"The important thing is we create more and concede fewer and in every game we try to play, play, play as much as possible.

"It is important for everybody, we know the tradition and here the FA Cup is so important. We want to go through and we want to play the later stages."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "We patched together a team today so I'm not too disgruntled. We are out of the cup, which I have a lot of respect for, but our bigger goal is the Premier League.

"They punished every chance, but I'm not going to over-think this one: it gets parked quickly, as the bigger fight is the Premier League."

On Matej Vydra's miss that would have made it 1-1: "If he puts that in, I'm not saying we would win the game, but you don't get many golden chances and it just changes the feeling in the stadium and the energy in the sides."