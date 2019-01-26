Match ends, Manchester City 5, Burnley 0.
Manchester City 5-0 Burnley in FA Cup fourth round
-
- From the section FA Cup
Burnley manager Sean Dyche suggested Manchester City could "win everything" this season after the Premier League champions thrashed his Clarets side 5-0 to reach the FA Cup fifth round.
Goals from Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva, Kevin de Bruyne, an own goal from Burnley's Kevin Long and Sergio Aguero's penalty gave City an easy win.
"They have elite players and are so clinical," said Dyche.
"Who is going to stop them winning everything if they're in that mood?"
Dyche, whose side lost for the first time in six matches, added: "It is very difficult when teams like this play the way they do.
"They are a top, top team and if you catch them on a day like today they punish every mistake you make."
Pep Guardiola's team won the Premier League and Carabao Cup last season and are still on course for a quadruple in 2018-19.
They face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final, play a Schalke side who are in the bottom half of the German Bundesliga in the Champions League last 16, are only four points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool and are now into the last 16 of the FA Cup.
After the match, Guardiola said: "We've won one title (the Community Shield), we are in another one (the Carabao Cup final), we want to be in the last stages of the FA Cup, arrive in the right moment against Schalke and fight until the end in the Premier League.
"We need everybody together so we can achieve it. There is a desire to play good and always improve.
"Everybody wants to play and you have to play good because the others are at a high level."
City have now scored 30 goals in seven games in 2019 and won all eight matches since losing 2-1 at Leicester in the Premier League on 26 December.
The hosts, who last won the FA Cup in 2011, took a 23rd-minute lead when Jesus scored with a low strike after a fine run, although Matej Vydra wasted a good chance to equalise early in the second half.
That miss proved to be costly as Bernardo Silva's shot went through Nick Pope's hands, before De Bruyne added a third with a powerful effort.
Long's own goal made it 4-0 and an Aguero penalty, after David Silva was fouled, sealed the rout.
- Live: Follow the FA Cup fourth round
- Watch all FA Cup goals and highlights
- What else happened in the FA Cup on Saturday?
Ruthless City too good for Burnley
Playing their seventh of eight games in January, City dominated from the start against Burnley, with Jesus not far from connecting with De Bruyne's low cross, before Bernardo and Danilo both had shots saved by Pope.
But one-time England international Pope - making only his third appearance of the season - was helpless to stop Jesus' powerful low strike that gave the hosts a 23rd-minute lead.
With Burnley 16th in the Premier League, manager Sean Dyche opted to make seven changes, and his side failed to have a single shot on target as City totalled 75% possession.
However, the visitors should have scored within three minutes of the restart when Otamendi gave the ball to Vydra but the Czech Republic international shot wastefully wide with only Ederson to beat.
Within five minutes of that miss, it was 2-0 as Bernardo's low shot took a deflection and went through the arms of Pope.
The Burnley goalkeeper made up for that error as he tipped Riyad Mahrez's effort wide, although he had no chance with De Bruyne's well-struck effort for City's third goal.
Clarets defender Long then put the ball into his own net for City's fourth when De Bruyne's powerful cross hit him and went in.
Long's day got even worse with a needless foul on David Silva and Aguero - on as a 75th minute substitute - made it 5-0 from 12 yards to seal a routine victory for the home side.
'Everyone was so professional' - what they said
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola: "I'm delighted to have won the game, we have a lot of games in our life, and everyone was so professional and so focused.
"Everyone wants to help the team but there is always something to improve - today they (Burnley) had one or two chances which we gave them.
"The important thing is we create more and concede fewer and in every game we try to play, play, play as much as possible.
"It is important for everybody, we know the tradition and here the FA Cup is so important. We want to go through and we want to play the later stages."
Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "We patched together a team today so I'm not too disgruntled. We are out of the cup, which I have a lot of respect for, but our bigger goal is the Premier League.
"They punished every chance, but I'm not going to over-think this one: it gets parked quickly, as the bigger fight is the Premier League."
On Matej Vydra's miss that would have made it 1-1: "If he puts that in, I'm not saying we would win the game, but you don't get many golden chances and it just changes the feeling in the stadium and the energy in the sides."
Line-ups
Man City
- 31Ederson
- 2WalkerBooked at 21mins
- 5Stones
- 30Otamendi
- 3Danilo
- 17De BruyneSubstituted forFodenat 75'minutes
- 25FernandinhoSubstituted forSilvaat 66'minutes
- 8Gündogan
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 33Gabriel JesusSubstituted forAgüeroat 75'minutes
- 26Mahrez
Substitutes
- 7Sterling
- 10Agüero
- 14Laporte
- 19Sané
- 21Silva
- 47Foden
- 49Muric
Burnley
- 29Pope
- 3Taylor
- 28Long
- 5Tarkowski
- 14Gibson
- 23Ward
- 31McNeil
- 16DefourSubstituted forWestwoodat 77'minutes
- 13Hendrick
- 12BradySubstituted forCorkat 45'minutes
- 27VydraSubstituted forWoodat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Cork
- 6Mee
- 9Vokes
- 10Barnes
- 11Wood
- 18Westwood
- 20Hart
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
- Attendance:
- 50,121
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away0
- Corners
- Home12
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away1
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 5, Burnley 0.
Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).
Ashley Westwood (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
Attempt missed. Dwight McNeil (Burnley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jeff Hendrick.
Foul by David Silva (Manchester City).
Ashley Westwood (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.
Attempt missed. Chris Wood (Burnley) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stephen Ward with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 5, Burnley 0. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Manchester City. David Silva draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Kevin Long (Burnley) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
Attempt blocked. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
Attempt saved. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Stephen Ward.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Ashley Westwood replaces Steven Defour.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Phil Foden replaces Kevin De Bruyne.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Sergio Agüero replaces Gabriel Jesus.
Goal!
Own Goal by Kevin Long, Burnley. Manchester City 4, Burnley 0.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by David Silva.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Nicolás Otamendi.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. David Silva replaces Fernandinho.
Offside, Burnley. Nick Pope tries a through ball, but Chris Wood is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Chris Wood replaces Matej Vydra.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 3, Burnley 0. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Nick Pope.
Attempt saved. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.
Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jack Cork.
Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 2, Burnley 0. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
Attempt missed. Danilo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan following a corner.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Charlie Taylor.
Attempt missed. Matej Vydra (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Second Half
Second Half begins Manchester City 1, Burnley 0.