Newcastle United 0-2 Watford in FA Cup fourth round
Andre Gray and Isaac Success were on target as Watford edged past Newcastle to reach the FA Cup fifth round.
Gray converted Will Hughes' smart pass on 62 minutes for his fourth goal of the season.
Javier Manquillo had an effort headed off the line by Ben Wilmot as Newcastle briefly rallied.
But Success finished off a counter-attack to seal the win in stoppage-time as Watford reached round five for just the second time in 10 seasons.
Watford edge game of few chances
With 18 changes between the two sides it is perhaps no surprise the game struggled to gain any sense of rhythm or fluency.
Magpies boss Rafael Benitez spoke before kick-off about the need to balance his side's FA Cup exploits against their Premier League relegation battle.
That was certainly reflected in his team selection, showing seven changes from the side that beat Cardiff last time out.
Hornets boss Javi Gracia went even further, changing his entire side, though he was rewarded with the brighter start.
Domingos Quina had the game's first opportunity when his 25-yard effort was well tipped over by Freddie Woodman, before Nathaniel Chalobah curled a free-kick just over the bar.
But after that bright opening the game deteriorated rapidly, with neither side managing another shot on target for the rest of the half.
Watford began the second half brighter and the opening goal came from the game's first piece of real quality. Hughes showed great awareness to pick out Gray's run and the former Burnley man drilled low past Woodman for his first goal since September.
Only Huddersfield have scored fewer goals than Newcastle in the Premier League and you could see why as the Magpies struggled to create many clear-cut openings in response.
Defender Manquillo had their best chance when he went on a mazy run and managed to dink the ball over Heurelho Gomes, but Wilmott was in the right place to head clear.
Newcastle have not made it past round four since 2006 and with another early exit looming, the crowd became increasingly restless, booing Benitez's decision to substitute Matt Ritchie on 73 minutes.
Another substitute, Ayoze Perez, volleyed over the bar when well placed just inside the area late on. But as Newcastle committed men forward they were hit on the counter-attack. Hughes fed Quina down the left and his low cross was finished off by Success for his first goal since October.
It could have gone either way - what they said
Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez to BBC Sport: "Obviously we are disappointed. We made a couple of mistakes and conceded two goals in a game that was even and could have gone either way.
"You have to create chances to score goals. But in this game you cannot say we were much worse than them. We just have to realise that we cannot go through with this team, it means we have to now concentrate on the league.
"We have 15 games now to play and we have to be sure everyone is focused and no distractions."
On possible new signings before the transfer window closes: "It's important to have new faces, but we will see what happens."
Watford boss Javi Gracia to BBC Sport: "The most important thing is the confidence I have in all my players. I know them, they deserve to play and when they do it they show what they are able to do.
"We had the control, playing away is not easy and with the support of our fans we have had a good performance."
On his first anniversary in charge of Watford earlier this week: "I'm very happy here after my first year but for me the most important thing is to send our supporters home happy today."
On making 11 changes: "I believe in all the squad and it's not only words, you have to show it. And today the players showed it. They are working very hard in training and it means in games like today they are able to play at the level they have."
Gray loves the FA Cup - the stats
- Each of Andre Gray's four goals in the FA Cup proper have come for different clubs - Hinckley United, Luton Town, Burnley and Watford.
- Watford have won each of their last three FA Cup matches against Newcastle without conceding a goal.
- Newcastle United have lost five consecutive FA Cup ties against Premier League opposition - two of those five have been against Watford (also in 2015-16).
Line-ups
Newcastle
- 41Woodman
- 19Manquillo
- 18FernandezSubstituted forSchärat 81'minutes
- 6Lascelles
- 2Clark
- 11RitchieSubstituted forAtsuat 73'minutes
- 7MurphySubstituted forPérezat 72'minutes
- 14Hayden
- 36LongstaffBooked at 90mins
- 15Kenedy
- 21Joselu
Substitutes
- 5Schär
- 9Rondón
- 12Dubravka
- 17Pérez
- 20Lejeune
- 22Yedlin
- 30Atsu
Watford
- 1Gomes
- 2Janmaat
- 15Cathcart
- 3BritosBooked at 75mins
- 11Masina
- 24WilmotBooked at 56mins
- 19Hughes
- 14ChalobahBooked at 64minsSubstituted forCapoueat 82'minutes
- 20Quina
- 10Success
- 18GraySubstituted forPeñarandaat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Mariappa
- 7Deulofeu
- 9Deeney
- 17Peñaranda
- 23Navarro
- 29Capoue
- 30Dahlberg
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 34,604
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away14
