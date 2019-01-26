Portsmouth 1-1 Queens Park Rangers in the FA Cup fourth round

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Portsmouth 1-1 Queens Park Rangers highlights

Portsmouth and QPR could not be separated in a lively FA Cup fourth round tie at Fratton Park.

League One leaders Portsmouth thought they were heading to the fifth round for the first time in nine years when Joel Lynch turned a Lee Brown cross into his own net.

But Nahki Wells levelled for Championship side QPR soon after when he pounced from a scrappy corner.

Both sides will bid to reach the last 16 again when they meet in the replay.

There was plenty of passion in the stands if not plenty of chances in a cagey first half in which Portsmouth midfielder Louis Dennis had the best chance when his volley was tipped over the crossbar by Joe Lumley.

Brett Pitman thought he had given the hosts the lead when he found the back of the net only for referee Gavin Ward to rule it out for an earlier foul.

Chances began to come more frequently after the break and Pitman was again involved when he blazed a glorious Dennis through ball over the QPR crossbar.

Eventually, Pompey's pressure was rewarded when Lynch inadvertently gave them the lead, but Wells' leveller came after QPR mounted a spirited response.

Three players went into Ward's notebook soon after when a 22-man melee followed a clash between Portsmouth's Ronan Curtis and QPR's Josh Scowen.

Luke Freeman had a chance to win it for QPR but could not direct his shot on target for the visitors.

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett told BBC Radio Solent:

"I'm slightly disappointed as we got the first goal and there was a period in the second half where we were on top and deserved it.

"They got a goal back from a set piece when ultimately they didn't create too many clear-cut chances in the course of the game.

"We've got ourselves into sixes-and-sevens a bit there at the back not clearing that corner in difficult conditions.

"But, I thought we were competitive and handled ourselves well over the course of the game."

QPR manager Steve McLaren:

"I would have settled for a replay before the game.

"The conditions were horrendous. The wind was swirling and this had the potential to be a big banana skin for us.

"We were pleased with the first half but when we went a goal down the crowd really got behind them and our boys fought tremendously well and showed great character.

"We equalised and then it was both teams slugging it out for the winner."