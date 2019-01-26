Match ends, Portsmouth 1, Queens Park Rangers 1.
Portsmouth 1-1 Queens Park Rangers in the FA Cup fourth round
Portsmouth and QPR could not be separated in a lively FA Cup fourth round tie at Fratton Park.
League One leaders Portsmouth thought they were heading to the fifth round for the first time in nine years when Joel Lynch turned a Lee Brown cross into his own net.
But Nahki Wells levelled for Championship side QPR soon after when he pounced from a scrappy corner.
Both sides will bid to reach the last 16 again when they meet in the replay.
There was plenty of passion in the stands if not plenty of chances in a cagey first half in which Portsmouth midfielder Louis Dennis had the best chance when his volley was tipped over the crossbar by Joe Lumley.
Brett Pitman thought he had given the hosts the lead when he found the back of the net only for referee Gavin Ward to rule it out for an earlier foul.
Chances began to come more frequently after the break and Pitman was again involved when he blazed a glorious Dennis through ball over the QPR crossbar.
Eventually, Pompey's pressure was rewarded when Lynch inadvertently gave them the lead, but Wells' leveller came after QPR mounted a spirited response.
Three players went into Ward's notebook soon after when a 22-man melee followed a clash between Portsmouth's Ronan Curtis and QPR's Josh Scowen.
Luke Freeman had a chance to win it for QPR but could not direct his shot on target for the visitors.
Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett told BBC Radio Solent:
"I'm slightly disappointed as we got the first goal and there was a period in the second half where we were on top and deserved it.
"They got a goal back from a set piece when ultimately they didn't create too many clear-cut chances in the course of the game.
"We've got ourselves into sixes-and-sevens a bit there at the back not clearing that corner in difficult conditions.
"But, I thought we were competitive and handled ourselves well over the course of the game."
QPR manager Steve McLaren:
"I would have settled for a replay before the game.
"The conditions were horrendous. The wind was swirling and this had the potential to be a big banana skin for us.
"We were pleased with the first half but when we went a goal down the crowd really got behind them and our boys fought tremendously well and showed great character.
"We equalised and then it was both teams slugging it out for the winner."
Line-ups
Portsmouth
- 15MacGillivray
- 2Walkes
- 16WhatmoughBooked at 27mins
- 5Clarke
- 3BrownBooked at 77mins
- 7Naylor
- 17DonohueSubstituted forCloseat 80'minutes
- 26Evans
- 18Dennis
- 11CurtisBooked at 77mins
- 8Pitman
Substitutes
- 6Burgess
- 24Morris
- 29Maloney
- 30May
- 33Close
- 35Bass
- 38Haunstrup
QPR
- 13Lumley
- 2Furlong
- 37Leistner
- 33LynchBooked at 78mins
- 3Bidwell
- 23WszolekSubstituted forSmithat 71'minutes
- 14ManningBooked at 45mins
- 11Scowen
- 7Freeman
- 18OtehSubstituted forOsayi-Samuelat 65'minutes
- 32WellsSubstituted forChairat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ingram
- 4Hall
- 8Cousins
- 17Smith
- 19Chair
- 20Osayi-Samuel
- 24Kakay
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
- Attendance:
- 19,378
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portsmouth 1, Queens Park Rangers 1.
Attempt missed. Louis Dennis (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Ilias Chair replaces Nahki Wells.
Tom Naylor (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matt Smith (Queens Park Rangers).
Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Toni Leistner (Queens Park Rangers).
Foul by Gareth Evans (Portsmouth).
Nahki Wells (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Toni Leistner (Queens Park Rangers).
Ben Close (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Toni Leistner (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt missed. Luke Freeman (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Ben Close replaces Dion Donohue.
Anton Walkes (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bright Samuel (Queens Park Rangers).
Booking
Joel Lynch (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Lee Brown (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).
Darnell Furlong (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Portsmouth 1, Queens Park Rangers 1. Nahki Wells (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Brett Pitman.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Matthew Clarke.
Foul by Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).
Darnell Furlong (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Matt Smith replaces Pawel Wszolek.
Foul by Louis Dennis (Portsmouth).
Toni Leistner (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Josh Scowen.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Bright Samuel replaces Aramide Oteh.
Goal!
Own Goal by Joel Lynch, Queens Park Rangers. Portsmouth 1, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Toni Leistner.
Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nahki Wells (Queens Park Rangers).
Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Darnell Furlong (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt missed. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.